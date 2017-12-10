Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God's Favorite Biblical Character (905 Views)

Who's Your Best Bible Character? / Kemi Olunloyo: We Should Stop Using Religion As Excuse For Character Defamation / Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Greeting.



Now lemme go straight to the point, of all the characters in the bible who do you think God loved the most?



My opinion



King David.



Why? God just kept on forgiving him even after all the atrocities he committed.



What do you think?

David

He was humble and kept asking for forgiveness anytime he sinned 1 Like

A man after God's heart



Help a brother and check out my blog



Thanks��

Ok







David was the man after God's heart;



Although he was a killer,

He slept with somebody's wife,

He married someone's wife when the person died,

He was more talented in music than D'Banj,

He had a true passion for the Lord,

He was a master with words and a genius at poetry.



The moral is that God's ways are not man's ways.

That's why I don't hesitate to sleep with any woman married or not.

God loves who he loves. David was the man after God's heart;Although he was a killer,He slept with somebody's wife,He married someone's wife when the person died,He was more talented in music than D'Banj,He had a true passion for the Lord,He was a master with words and a genius at poetry.The moral is that God's ways are not man's ways.That's why I don't hesitate to sleep with any woman married or not.God loves who he loves. 5 Likes 2 Shares

David and Solomon

Nigga. where U drop Jesus the Christ. what have you smoked this mng

Because David loved God more.



He is always after God's heart.

Here to learn. All ears.

onyx1470:

Nigga.

where U drop Jesus the Christ.

what have you smoked this mng

Jesus christ is God himself. Jesus christ is God himself. 1 Like 1 Share

David was a Man After GOD'S Heart cos He had a Conscience To Repent whenever he offended GOD...



David was a General, Experienced General , But yet He Consulted and Enquired from GOD before He proceeded for any War....



THAT IS A MAN AFTER GOD'S HEART

GeoSilYe:

Greeting.



Now lemme go straight to the point, of all the characters in the bible who do you think God loved the most?



My opinion



King David.



Why? God just kept on forgiving him even after all the atrocities he committed.



What do you think?

What other atrocity did he commit aside the Uriel wife Saga? And when David repents he repents with all his heart. What other atrocity did he commit aside the Uriel wife Saga? And when David repents he repents with all his heart.

Don't be a victim of scam and rippers anymore!!!,I buy itunes,amazon,vanilla, walmart and other E-cards at a cool rate. ., please visit my thread for more info @ http://www.nairaland.com/4221116/buy-other-e-cards-good-rate#63076588 or you can chat me up on •• +234_8160942210 ••, a trial will Convince you .may jah bless our hustle

The answer is king David.

The relationship he built with God saved Solomon and even made his son Rehoboam to retain Judah if not, Jeroboam would have ruled over all the 12 tribes of Israel.

Enoch and Elijah that's why they didn't experience death.

God loves everyone but His manifestation of love is spectacular and specific to situation and relationship with God, David was forgiven but he was punished for his sin

God was closer and more attentive to Abraham and Moses than David.



2nd should should be David, d nigga commit so many crimes but yet, God show him mercy mine should be Jacob because God favour him over his brother be4 dey where. born2nd should should be David, d nigga commit so many crimes but yet, God show him mercy

For me is John d beloved

David no doubt

King David

mployer:





Jesus christ is God himself.

How? This confuses me. How? This confuses me.

asdfjklhaha:

Enoch and Elijah that's why they didn't experience death. lol Enoch and Elijah both die, flesh and blood can not inherited d kingdom of God lol Enoch and Elijah both die, flesh and blood can not inherited d kingdom of God

I don't think God has any favorite, each character were anointed to fulfill their roles accordingly





From a human point of view, it is King David and Paul.. Just imagine God not wanting shekau to perish, then turns him a missionary overnight

GOD LOVES EVERYBODY IRRESPECTIVE OF WHOM YOU ARE, GOD IS NO RESPECTER OF PERSON.

Jesse01:

lol Enoch and Elijah both die, flesh and blood can not inherited d kingdom of God Back up your claim with a bible passage... Back up your claim with a bible passage...

NwaAmaikpe:





David was the man after God's heart;

Although he was a killer, He slept with somebody's wife, He married someone's wife when the person died, He was more talented in music than D'Banj, He had a true passion for the Lord, He was a master with words and a genius at poetry.

The moral is that God's ways are not man's ways. That's why I don't hesitate to sleep with any woman married or not. God loves who he loves. Mad man Mad man

Certainly David. He knows how to bribe God with music and poetry

NwaAmaikpe:







David was the man after God's heart;



Although he was a killer,

He slept with somebody's wife,

He married someone's wife when the person died,

He was more talented in music than D'Banj,

He had a true passion for the Lord,

He was a master with words and a genius at poetry.



The moral is that God's ways are not man's ways.

That's why I don't hesitate to sleep with any woman married or not.

God loves who he loves.





Way forward man!



But remember, do not test the Lord thy God. Way forward man!But remember, do not test the Lord thy God.

We are all saying our mind here according to how we understand bible.

God loves all his children.