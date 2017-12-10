₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|God's Favorite Biblical Character by GeoSilYe(f): 8:42am
Greeting.
Now lemme go straight to the point, of all the characters in the bible who do you think God loved the most?
My opinion
King David.
Why? God just kept on forgiving him even after all the atrocities he committed.
What do you think?
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by MhissBelva(f): 8:51am
David
He was humble and kept asking for forgiveness anytime he sinned
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Gmekx(m): 8:51am
A man after God's heart
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by purem(m): 8:51am
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by money121(m): 8:52am
Ok
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by NwaAmaikpe: 8:52am
David was the man after God's heart;
Although he was a killer,
He slept with somebody's wife,
He married someone's wife when the person died,
He was more talented in music than D'Banj,
He had a true passion for the Lord,
He was a master with words and a genius at poetry.
The moral is that God's ways are not man's ways.
That's why I don't hesitate to sleep with any woman married or not.
God loves who he loves.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Integrafamoo: 8:52am
David and Solomon
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by onyx1470(m): 8:52am
Nigga. where U drop Jesus the Christ. what have you smoked this mng
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by mployer(m): 8:52am
Because David loved God more.
He is always after God's heart.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by deafeyez: 8:52am
Here to learn. All ears.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by mployer(m): 8:53am
onyx1470:
Jesus christ is God himself.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by bedspread: 8:54am
David was a Man After GOD'S Heart cos He had a Conscience To Repent whenever he offended GOD...
David was a General, Experienced General , But yet He Consulted and Enquired from GOD before He proceeded for any War....
THAT IS A MAN AFTER GOD'S HEART
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Mailthaddeus(m): 8:55am
GeoSilYe:
What other atrocity did he commit aside the Uriel wife Saga? And when David repents he repents with all his heart.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by dontgiveupp(f): 8:55am
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by yokiti: 8:55am
The answer is king David.
The relationship he built with God saved Solomon and even made his son Rehoboam to retain Judah if not, Jeroboam would have ruled over all the 12 tribes of Israel.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:55am
Enoch and Elijah that's why they didn't experience death.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by profolaolu: 8:56am
God loves everyone but His manifestation of love is spectacular and specific to situation and relationship with God, David was forgiven but he was punished for his sin
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by CaptainJeffry: 8:57am
God was closer and more attentive to Abraham and Moses than David.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Jesse01(m): 8:57am
mine should be Jacob because God favour him over his brother be4 dey where. born
2nd should should be David, d nigga commit so many crimes but yet, God show him mercy
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by steno1: 8:57am
For me is John d beloved
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by AnodaIT(m): 8:57am
David no doubt
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by paparazy06(m): 8:58am
King David
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by bammy00(m): 8:58am
mployer:
How? This confuses me.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Jesse01(m): 8:59am
asdfjklhaha:lol Enoch and Elijah both die, flesh and blood can not inherited d kingdom of God
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Heywhizzy(m): 9:00am
I don't think God has any favorite, each character were anointed to fulfill their roles accordingly
From a human point of view, it is King David and Paul.. Just imagine God not wanting shekau to perish, then turns him a missionary overnight
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by olowobaba10: 9:00am
GOD LOVES EVERYBODY IRRESPECTIVE OF WHOM YOU ARE, GOD IS NO RESPECTER OF PERSON.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:01am
Jesse01:Back up your claim with a bible passage...
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Jesse01(m): 9:02am
NwaAmaikpe:Mad man
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by danniyal(m): 9:03am
Certainly David. He knows how to bribe God with music and poetry
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by Blendmanuel(m): 9:04am
NwaAmaikpe:
Way forward man!
But remember, do not test the Lord thy God.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by imam07: 9:05am
We are all saying our mind here according to how we understand bible.
God loves all his children.
|Re: God's Favorite Biblical Character by profolaolu: 9:05am
bammy00:Are U a Christian, because if U are just a Church goer,atheist or Muslim no matter the explanation U wouldn't understand
