Music Legend, 2Face Idibia took to his IG page to celebrate his daughter, Isabella on her 9th birthday today.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"like play like play!!! 9!!! my princess!! right in front of my eye! love u always my darling.HBD �����!!! u go grow well. i can't explain how u have such a beautiful heart at this age but God bless u isabelubelubelu�����"

Kids grow so fast these days 8 Likes

Why is she sunning the phone?

2baba na my future inlaw...i go wait for her.

na I phone wey d@ chic dey flex? it's well

decent child already in the making from her dress sense, hope she don't get corrupted along the line. 4 Likes

Evaberry:

..



fact is a 9 year old girl shouldn't look this big



I hope he knows karma is an old ever smiling bitch



what he did to people's daughter will be done to his. Are you making sense at all.. I guess you looked like an ant when you were nine





I can conclude the 9 year old looks bigger than you at 30+ Are you making sense at all.. I guess you looked like an ant when you were nineI can conclude the 9 year old looks bigger than you at 30+ 2 Likes

Tuface... father of many nations

..



happy birthday to her

Waiting for some haters to come and say she's actually 16

Okay ooo we are watching...

we dey watch you make you dey grow dey come

Isabelubelubelu!

e don tey

9ice one baba.

this Girl accent too clean abeg ,money good.

happy bday 2baba daughter

like say people know do u like say people know do u

Nice one. So 2face too has daughters... Interesting.

nairavsdollars:

Tuface... father of many nations

I stand with my friend Evaberry.

This girl must end up a dumped babymama just like Pero Adeniyi. I stand with my friend Evaberry.This girl must end up a dumped babymama just like Pero Adeniyi. 1 Like 1 Share

This girl is growing fast oooo

Karma right now: Karma right now: