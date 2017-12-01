₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:43am
Music Legend, 2Face Idibia took to his IG page to celebrate his daughter, Isabella on her 9th birthday today.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"like play like play!!! 9!!! my princess!! right in front of my eye! love u always my darling.HBD �����!!! u go grow well. i can't explain how u have such a beautiful heart at this age but God bless u isabelubelubelu�����"
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:44am
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Kenzico(m): 8:51am
Kids grow so fast these days
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by OKorowanta: 8:53am
Why is she sunning the phone?
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Elmojiid(m): 9:04am
2baba na my future inlaw...i go wait for her.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by zinachidi(m): 9:09am
na I phone wey d@ chic dey flex? it's well
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Kkbugatti(m): 9:11am
decent child already in the making from her dress sense, hope she don't get corrupted along the line.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:52pm
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Heywhizzy(m): 3:32pm
Evaberry:Are you making sense at all.. I guess you looked like an ant when you were nine
I can conclude the 9 year old looks bigger than you at 30+
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by nairavsdollars: 3:32pm
Tuface... father of many nations
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Evaberry(f): 3:34pm
..
fact is a 9 year old girl shouldn't look this big
I hope he knows karma is an old ever smiling bitch
what he did to people's daughter will be done to his.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by free2ryhme: 3:34pm
happy birthday to her
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by ElPadrino33: 3:35pm
Waiting for some haters to come and say she's actually 16
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by frankobaba(m): 3:35pm
Okay ooo we are watching...
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by jieta: 3:35pm
we dey watch you make you dey grow dey come
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Effiezynews: 3:37pm
Isabelubelubelu!
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Hunry: 3:37pm
e don tey
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by paradigmshift(m): 3:37pm
9ice one baba.
this Girl accent too clean abeg ,money good.
happy bday 2baba daughter
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by paradigmshift(m): 3:39pm
Evaberry:
like say people know do u
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by demsid(m): 3:40pm
Nice one. So 2face too has daughters... Interesting.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Abee79: 3:40pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by demsid(m): 3:41pm
Evaberry:shut up jor.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 3:41pm
I stand with my friend Evaberry.
This girl must end up a dumped babymama just like Pero Adeniyi.
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Abee79: 3:41pm
Evaberry:
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Izzy4c: 3:42pm
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by dayoakinns(m): 3:43pm
This girl is growing fast oooo
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by FaniDan(f): 3:43pm
Evaberry:babe wish the girl happy birthday if you get beef with the dad no transfer to her, 'no longer shall the fathers eat grape and the children have sour teeth
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by Dayoto: 3:43pm
Karma right now:
|Re: 2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday by kamez(m): 3:44pm
Even at 9 the babe already knows that sampling an iPhone adds to the swags..
Smh
