₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,716 members, 3,961,523 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 02:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos (8858 Views)
Amaechi At 52: Channels TV Issues Disclaimer During Broadcast Of Birthday Speech / Photo Of Amaechi At The Launch Of Ogoniland Clean-Up / Rivers Rerun: What Happened Today Between Wike And Amaechi At Mile 1 Police HQ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Emmyloaded: 11:13am
The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaech just arrived abundant life cathedral church Port Harcourt for the Thanksgiving celebration of the 10th anniversary of his supreme court victory on 25th October, 2007.
The 10th anniversary celebration features thanksgiving Church Service, Colloquium, Dinner and a documentary of the good works of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.
Join the great people of Rivers state as we express our gratitude to the Almighty God for the life of our leader, a true son of the Niger Delta and the Hon. Minister for Transportation.
Source: http://www.wazobiainfos.com/rotimi-amaechi-arrives-abundant-life-cathedral-for-10th-year-anniversary-of-his-supreme-court-victory/
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Emmyloaded: 11:14am
More: http://www.wazobiainfos.com/rotimi-amaechi-arrives-abundant-life-cathedral-for-10th-year-anniversary-of-his-supreme-court-victory/
Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Dakuku Adol Peterside Hon. Emmanuel Chinda, Wife and other dignitaries was present to witness the thanksgiving celebration.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by chomchom1(f): 11:17am
Election is fast approaching everybody is going to church.. ... Very soon akara and corn people will show too... Nija my sweet country
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Keneking: 11:18am
I thought he is catholic
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by iamJ(m): 11:26am
this look sha
6 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 11:36am
I think Amaechi should contest for Senate come 2019, so that he can become the Senate President in an APC controlled government, since Igbo people collectively don't know what they really want.
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by yarimo(m): 11:41am
AMEACHI the patriotic and The lion of the south has arrived
10 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by wisino1(m): 11:50am
Ameachi trying so hard to be relevant after wike delivered uche as PDP chair yesterday........did anyone notice the SARS guys in the picture instead of running after armed robbers they are running after a lion
5 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by okachie1(m): 12:08pm
Trouble maker! Has he entered Rivers again? Make we no come hear say anoda trouble bust out o? Ndi ara!!
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Ikwokrikwo: 12:15pm
iamJ:Amaechi na meme himself
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Nutase(f): 12:30pm
if only this man will open his eyes he will leave politics now that the ovation is still loud before he is disgraced out.
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:10pm
APC Bureau De Change
5 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by seunlly(m): 1:11pm
I am sure he will be late and he still claim the first sit.
nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by bright007(f): 1:12pm
The lizard of Ubiama
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by tlops(m): 1:12pm
Oga Rotimi e don tey oh.. where him dey since?
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by watchwoman(f): 1:12pm
He is looking good. Happy Sunday to you all
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by yeyeboi(m): 1:13pm
Ok
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by ednut1(m): 1:16pm
The churches and mosques would never tell this crooks to repent
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by SmellingAnus(m): 1:16pm
Nice....
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by joystickextendr: 1:19pm
Okay
Meanwhile Guys check out my profile for your extender and other adult fantasy Products
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Austino50: 1:20pm
Correct Man who refused to stand for rubbish, a man of peace, honour and dignity, a man whom Rivers people enjoyed peace and progress under him as a governor.......God bless you and your family the true son of Rivers state and the Niger Delta, we are very very proud of you sir
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Teewhy2: 1:21pm
Is good to give thanksgiving. Na only GOD no how many of our millions will go for this 10 years anniversary celebration.
Are you planning to do a roof parapet?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by jrusky(m): 1:24pm
Look at his greed face. That protruding stomach will be puncture soon very very soon. You think you will escape? Amaechi you are joker.
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by mayowascholar: 1:28pm
tor.
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Silentgun: 1:28pm
Amaechi, we the entire people of Rivers state are fully behind WIKE so not even Abundant life can secure you and APC a place in In Rivers state! Rivers State is PDP.
Haters can go to Hell.............
4 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by castrol180(m): 1:29pm
Rotimi omo nla
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Oma307: 1:31pm
seunlly:that's the power of money
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by englishmart(m): 1:34pm
always pregnant
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by niyion(m): 1:36pm
I just like this man called Amaechi i don't know why
I salute you Sir.
It's my choice
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by genuine24: 1:36pm
This man's boldness and his insistence on what he believes is right thrills me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Kelvin0(m): 1:38pm
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos by Stanleyville(m): 1:39pm
Wetin concern me..mtceew
Silly Reasons Why Some Voted Gej / Niger Delta Ex-militants Riot in Bayelsa / Meeting Of Biafrans In Russia, Malaysia, Israel, Germany- Photo
Viewing this topic: Igwelasu, Faymike(m), Mimicole(f), afoxy17, IAMTHEHERO, barikay, imstrong1, Braze9(m), careytommy7(m), Carlse, Kaycee248(m), queenpin, charlie42(m), huptin(m), baobaku(m), ala234crity(m), hypergig(m), fearnoman(m), Toomy, mcjendol(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9