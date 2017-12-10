Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi At Abundant Life Cathedral For 10th Year Anniversary (Photos (8858 Views)

The 10th anniversary celebration features thanksgiving Church Service, Colloquium, Dinner and a documentary of the good works of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.



Join the great people of Rivers state as we express our gratitude to the Almighty God for the life of our leader, a true son of the Niger Delta and the Hon. Minister for Transportation.



Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Dakuku Adol Peterside Hon. Emmanuel Chinda, Wife and other dignitaries was present to witness the thanksgiving celebration.

Election is fast approaching everybody is going to church..... Very soon akara and corn people will show too... Nija my sweet country

I thought he is catholic





this look sha

I think Amaechi should contest for Senate come 2019, so that he can become the Senate President in an APC controlled government, since Igbo people collectively don't know what they really want.

AMEACHI the patriotic and The lion of the south has arrived

Ameachi trying so hard to be relevant after wike delivered uche as PDP chair yesterday........did anyone notice the SARS guys in the picture instead of running after armed robbers they are running after a lion

Trouble maker! Has he entered Rivers again? Make we no come hear say anoda trouble bust out o? Ndi ara!!

iamJ:





Amaechi na meme himself

if only this man will open his eyes he will leave politics now that the ovation is still loud before he is disgraced out.





APC Bureau De Change

I am sure he will be late and he still claim the first sit.



nonsense

The lizard of Ubiama

Oga Rotimi e don tey oh.. where him dey since?

He is looking good. Happy Sunday to you all

Ok

The churches and mosques would never tell this crooks to repent

Nice....









Correct Man who refused to stand for rubbish, a man of peace, honour and dignity, a man whom Rivers people enjoyed peace and progress under him as a governor.......God bless you and your family the true son of Rivers state and the Niger Delta, we are very very proud of you sir





Look at his greed face. That protruding stomach will be puncture soon very very soon. You think you will escape? Amaechi you are joker.

tor. 1 Like

Amaechi, we the entire people of Rivers state are fully behind WIKE so not even Abundant life can secure you and APC a place in In Rivers state! Rivers State is PDP.

Haters can go to Hell.............

Rotimi omo nla

seunlly:

I am sure he will be late and he still claim the first sit.



that's the power of money

always pregnant

I just like this man called Amaechi i don't know why

I salute you Sir.

It's my choice 4 Likes 1 Share

This man's boldness and his insistence on what he believes is right thrills me

1 Like