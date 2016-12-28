₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,760 members, 3,961,719 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 05:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja (6290 Views)
Fayose’s Campaign Posters Flood Abuja (Photos) / Man Swims On Lekki Road As Flood Takes Over Lagos Island (Watch Video) / Military Warns Against Boko Haram Terrorist Escapees (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 1:35pm
…Informant confirms suicide bombing plot
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/boko-haram-escapees-flood-abuja/
Front Page: lalasticlala
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by creatorsverse(m): 1:36pm
Boko haram in Abuja Lemme call my girlfriend and tell her to start coming to lagos ......
This boko haram wants to give Nigerians Christmas gift hmmm am scared o
And all these security agencies dat were mentioned why didn't they call SARS
FTC goes to me
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 1:40pm
It's interesting it's our foreign allies supplying us with intelligence. Why don't we hear about accomplishments of our own intelligence agency. At least they are acting promptly to arrest the situation.
The removal of bomb detect devices is crazy. There's no reason to remove them. In fact we should be buying and deploying more to NE. The terrorist are doing more suicide bombing more anyway.
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Bari22(m): 1:42pm
Hmm
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by HsLBroker(m): 1:44pm
Those bombs tracking devices should be return to all Abuja points of entry and exits now Christmas is here and new year celebration
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Keneking: 1:48pm
One story to keep the people talking this week
Useless government
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 3:42pm
Most of the fighters are Nigerian. They just hideout and recruit from other countries. It's funny the caliphate killers have no problem with drug dealing.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by raker300: 3:45pm
Op, are you panicking?
I thought they’re not terrorist but hard working Nigerians
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 3:54pm
raker300:
Nonsensical comment inspired by white powder. Who claimed Boko Haram not terrorist organization? Why would I panic when I'm not in Nigeria? I do have family and friends in FTC though.
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by AishaBuhari: 4:12pm
Hmm! Let them go and bomb Aso Rock! The North created the monster and now they're afraid of the monster they created!
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:12pm
Thanks to barawo bubu who technically defeated them in December 2015 i.e. two years ago.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Heywhizzy(m): 4:13pm
BH flood Abj yet you still can't have them flawed
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by ElPadrino33: 4:13pm
"Technically defeated"
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:13pm
raker300:
Is that what barawo bubu told you was the reason he was nominated as their mediator and he freed their prisoner
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by tayoxx(m): 4:14pm
No classified information for Nigeria at all...everybody just confuse for this country sha
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Dayoto: 4:14pm
Some months back, they were technically defeated.
Just that, they still hold people hostage.
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Lomprico2: 4:15pm
That's why the vulture is jetting out tomorrow.
He planned it all.
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:16pm
AishaBuhari:
Well said.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by AishaBuhari: 4:18pm
Blue3k:Never trust the Nigerian Forces as they could also be responsible for thwarting the efforts of war against terrorism by leaking informations to the boko haram terrorists!
BTW, boko haram has the backings of the Northern Nigeria elites!
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by free2ryhme: 4:20pm
Blue3k:
serious blowback
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by eTECTIVe(m): 4:21pm
Dats what u get wen u kip freeing BH members... If dey are going to attack dey shld restrict it to Aso Rock and National Assembly complex
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by free2ryhme: 4:21pm
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by zombieHUNTER: 4:22pm
This is all buharis doing...
He has given his brothers free access to the capital
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by charles2044: 4:23pm
Who no no say their 2nd Headquarter be Aso Rock?
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:24pm
"As to why such important security equipment were withdrawn, the senior officer claimed ignorance but added that a situation where these same equipment are deployed only for the security of high profile Nigerians and events like the PDP National Convention, APC events and presidential occasions, and kept away when it concerns security of the generality of Nigerians, calls for questions."
That means the common man of our dear country must seek for his/her safety if the above is the reality and true picture of what is on ground. May God help us.
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by tdayof(m): 4:28pm
Blue3k:
http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/28/obama-hails-buhari-dss-foiling-attack-us/
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by miteolu(m): 4:29pm
E
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 4:32pm
AishaBuhari:
I agree these guys aren't getting money from tooth fairy. Nobody found it necessary to track and Bring these guys to down.
tdayof:
Thanks I didn't know that. I'll check to see if Nigerian intelligence agency done much.
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by miteolu(m): 4:33pm
I don't kno wat to type. Boko Haram is political game. I just pity military they use as football.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by enemyofprogress: 4:36pm
creatorsverse:their Mohammed did his birthday in piss nobody disturb dem, dem wan come spoil our own beautiful Christmas wey sweet pass anything in their kingdom. Na God go punish all of dem. Yeye people with religion of war.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by CaptainJeffry: 4:41pm
The monster is getting closer to the creator. If only they can offset their bombs to Pa Buhari quarters in the villa.
|Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Weareone202: 4:46pm
This is serious
Is Labaran Maku A Coward Or What? / Oyo, UK Firm Sign Agreement On Soya Milk Production / NNPC In Questionable Egina FPSO Award To Samsung
Viewing this topic: excess4luv, luckyjojo, Oga080666419419, pedrilo, MTKbudapest(m), topeolu1, Gbaj(m), femmmmy(m), Navdevgan, Emmyviva(m), shawdon(m), okochaik, Rhyzer, Mabelenena(f), layus296, cowboyvs(m), livingg(m), Lisaint(m), noboski, lightwind(m), QUESHIQUE(f), rfnextar8, lordcreativity(m), kkkp, Breezy90(m), kenny1911, DahirHassan, sanandreas(m), solomonope(m), chloride6, Obianujuokoye, king4afric(m), San60, oyemmyx72(m), TTGIL, doubleportion, cmon(m), slimthugchimee2(m), vcente(m), phlemzee(m), Cylas(m), LEXYCOM, nextstep(m), TsaTrinity(m), soleexx(m), Ay4lyf(m), Quality20(m), wickyyolo, kingofabia, Akinya17, Tobwins and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20