Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 1:35pm
…Informant confirms suicide bombing plot
…Mass raids yield over 250 arrests (Chadians, Nigeriens included)
…Concerns over withdrawal of anti-bomb, anti-IEDs’ tracking devices from entry points

…US/UK terror attack warning

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

Authorities of the Nigerian Police Force, the Directorate of State Services, DSS, the Military and sister security agencies have hit the ground running following confirmation of the security alert issued by the United States and United Kingdom Missions in Nigeria, of plots by terrorist group, the  Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, which, in English, means, “People Committed to the Propagation of the Prophet’s Teachings and Jihad”, and otherwise known as Boko Haram,  to carry out suicide bombing attacks on strategic government assets, as well as crowded places like markets and motor parks in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, and six other states.

Security sources made Sunday Vanguard understand, at the weekend, that the discovery that hundreds of degraded Boko Haram terrorists’ from Sambisa Forests, Bama, Konduga, Gwoza and other parts of the North East, have escaped to the FCT and were currently disguising their identities, but meeting secretly to launch deadly attacks on the city.

Raids

Consequently, Sunday Vanguard gathered that a joint security team of 500 personnel with counter-terrorism experience and training, drawn from the Police, DSS, Army, Navy, Airforce, NSCDC, Immigration and Customs, as well as other para-military agencies, have been activated to carry out pre-emptive raids and strikes on suspected hideouts and meeting places of suspects.

Already, in some raids on suspected hideouts as exposed by very reliable informants with inside contacts within the terrorists group, the security team stormed   meeting points in the Nyanya-Maraba axis in the ‘dead of the night’, and apprehended over 195 suspects with dangerous weapons and devices recovered.

A source privy to the raids disclosed that after the operation, officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, and Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, who are part of the team weeded out close to 40 foreign nationals made up of Chadians, Nigeriens and other nationals with questionable intentions.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on its part weeded out another 60 others, suspected to be  involved in drug peddling and usage.

Continuing, the source disclosed that throughout the Yuletide period, the joint security outfit will work round the clock, noting that its next target after Nyanya-Mararaba, would be the Kubwa-Suleija axis, where a large concentration of Boko Haram escapees are believed to be hibernating.

In furtherance of  its strategic operations, Sunday Vanguard also gathered that the team would move into some suspected  black spots in the Gwagwalada, Kwali-Yangoji and Abaji axis.

This would be with a view to ensuring that terrorists’ sympathizers and runaway members don’t get a foothold in the FCT.

Whereas these raids may be yielding results, there are other concerns.

Fresh Concerns A top security commander has raised the alarm concerning what he disclosed as “the withdrawal of anti-bomb tracking and detection vehicles from some spots.  They   were purchased by the Jonathan administration and were deployed to all exit and entry points in Abuja as well as very important national assets like the Central Bank, the NNPC headquarters, the National Assembly etc.

“This technological equipment gotten from Germany went a long way in preventing several suicide bombing attacks in the FCT after the Nyanya bombing which claimed over 80 lives.

They have the capacity to track and detect bombs and other dangerous explosives within a radius of 500 to 1,000 meters.

“Once any vehicle or occupant or whoever, carrying an IED enters and approaches a radius mentioned above, the equipment starts sending a beep and tracks the movement of the explosive thereby preparing the security operatives for counter measures”.

As to why such important security equipment were withdrawn, the senior officer claimed ignorance but added that a situation where these same equipment are deployed only for the security of high profile Nigerians and events like the PDP National Convention, APC events and presidential occasions, and kept away when it concerns security of the generality of Nigerians, calls for questions.

“No matter the number of officers and men you deploy to man the checkpoints at entry and exit points, without technological support, there could be a loophole. So, there is need for this important equipment to be redeployed especially now that it is an emergency situation” the source said.

Emphasizing that residents of the FCT should be extra vigilant and avoid crowded places like motor parks and markets, another top security source said, “to know these persons (terrorist’s), look out for strange faces. In most cases, such people look very aggressive. They don’t look friendly. They keep to themselves, they don’t mix with people. Such persons should be reported to security agencies”.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by creatorsverse(m): 1:36pm
Boko haram in Abuja Lemme call my girlfriend and tell her to start coming to lagos ......

This boko haram wants to give Nigerians Christmas gift hmmm am scared o

And all these security agencies dat were mentioned why didn't they call SARS

FTC goes to me

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 1:40pm
It's interesting it's our foreign allies supplying us with intelligence. Why don't we hear about accomplishments of our own intelligence agency. At least they are acting promptly to arrest the situation.

The removal of bomb detect devices is crazy. There's no reason to remove them. In fact we should be buying and deploying more to NE. The terrorist are doing more suicide bombing more anyway.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Bari22(m): 1:42pm
Hmm
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by HsLBroker(m): 1:44pm
Those bombs tracking devices should be return to all Abuja points of entry and exits now Christmas is here and new year celebration

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Keneking: 1:48pm
One story to keep the people talking this week

Useless government

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 3:42pm
Most of the fighters are Nigerian. They just hideout and recruit from other countries. It's funny the caliphate killers have no problem with drug dealing.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by raker300: 3:45pm
Op, are you panicking?

I thought they’re not terrorist but hard working Nigerians

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 3:54pm
raker300:
Op, are you panicking?

I thought they’re not terrorist but hard working Nigerians

Nonsensical comment inspired by white powder. Who claimed Boko Haram not terrorist organization? Why would I panic when I'm not in Nigeria? I do have family and friends in FTC though.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by AishaBuhari: 4:12pm
Hmm! Let them go and bomb Aso Rock! The North created the monster and now they're afraid of the monster they created!

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:12pm
Thanks to barawo bubu who technically defeated them in December 2015 i.e. two years ago.


Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Heywhizzy(m): 4:13pm
BH flood Abj yet you still can't have them flawed
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by ElPadrino33: 4:13pm
"Technically defeated"

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:13pm
raker300:
Op, are you panicking?
I thought they’re not terrorist but hard working Nigerians

Is that what barawo bubu told you was the reason he was nominated as their mediator and he freed their prisoner





Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by tayoxx(m): 4:14pm
No classified information for Nigeria at all...everybody just confuse for this country sha
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Dayoto: 4:14pm
Some months back, they were technically defeated.
Just that, they still hold people hostage.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Lomprico2: 4:15pm
That's why the vulture is jetting out tomorrow.

He planned it all. lipsrsealed
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by anonimi: 4:16pm
AishaBuhari:
Hmm! Let them go and bomb Aso Rock! The North created the monster and now they're afraid of the monster they created!

Well said.


Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by AishaBuhari: 4:18pm
Blue3k:
It's interesting it's our foreign allies supplying us with intelligence. Why don't we hear about accomplishments of our own intelligence agency. At least they are acting promptly to arrest the situation.

The removal of bomb detect devices is crazy. There's no reason to remove them. In fact we should be buying and deploying more to NE. The terrorist are doing more suicide bombing more anyway.
Never trust the Nigerian Forces as they could also be responsible for thwarting the efforts of war against terrorism by leaking informations to the boko haram terrorists!

BTW, boko haram has the backings of the Northern Nigeria elites!

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by free2ryhme: 4:20pm
Blue3k:


serious blowback
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by eTECTIVe(m): 4:21pm
Dats what u get wen u kip freeing BH members... If dey are going to attack dey shld restrict it to Aso Rock and National Assembly complex
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by free2ryhme: 4:21pm
grin grin
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by zombieHUNTER: 4:22pm
This is all buharis doing...

He has given his brothers free access to the capital

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by charles2044: 4:23pm
Who no no say their 2nd Headquarter be Aso Rock?
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:24pm
"As to why such important security equipment were withdrawn, the senior officer claimed ignorance but added that a situation where these same equipment are deployed only for the security of high profile Nigerians and events like the PDP National Convention, APC events and presidential occasions, and kept away when it concerns security of the generality of Nigerians, calls for questions."

That means the common man of our dear country must seek for his/her safety if the above is the reality and true picture of what is on ground. May God help us.
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by tdayof(m): 4:28pm
Blue3k:
It's interesting it's our foreign allies supplying us with intelligence. Why don't we hear about accomplishments of our own intelligence agency. At least they are acting promptly to arrest the situation.

The removal of bomb detect devices is crazy. There's no reason to remove them. In fact we should be buying and deploying more to NE. The terrorist are doing more suicide bombing more anyway.


http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/28/obama-hails-buhari-dss-foiling-attack-us/

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by miteolu(m): 4:29pm
E
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Blue3k(m): 4:32pm
AishaBuhari:

Never trust the Nigerian Forces as they could also be responsible for thwarting the efforts of war against corruption by leaking informations to the boko haram terrorists!

BTW, boko haram has the backings of the Northern Nigeria elites!

I agree these guys aren't getting money from tooth fairy. Nobody found it necessary to track and Bring these guys to down.

tdayof:



http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/28/obama-hails-buhari-dss-foiling-attack-us/


Thanks I didn't know that. I'll check to see if Nigerian intelligence agency done much.
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by miteolu(m): 4:33pm
I don't kno wat to type. Boko Haram is political game. I just pity military they use as football.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by enemyofprogress: 4:36pm
creatorsverse:
Boko haram in Abuja Lemme call my girlfriend and tell her to start coming to lagos ......

This boko haram wants to give Nigerians Christmas gift hmmm am scared o

And all these security agencies dat were mentioned why didn't they call SARS

FTC goes to me
their Mohammed did his birthday in piss nobody disturb dem, dem wan come spoil our own beautiful Christmas wey sweet pass anything in their kingdom. Na God go punish all of dem. Yeye people with religion of war.

Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by CaptainJeffry: 4:41pm
The monster is getting closer to the creator. If only they can offset their bombs to Pa Buhari quarters in the villa.
Re: Boko Haram Escapees Flood Abuja by Weareone202: 4:46pm
This is serious

