|Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by fingard02k(m): 2:07pm
Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor yemi Osinbajo who was in Ogun State yesterday for Reverend Adebajo’s 75th birthday, was stunned by an old woman in a market where he made a stop.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made a surprise stop at Ikenne market, in Ogun State and this over-excited market woman whom he greeted refused to let go of his hand and was literally ready to pour Garri on Vice-President’s hands.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A2Xo48DMYw
SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/old-market-woman-tries-pour-garri-vp-osibanjo-ikenne-market-ogun-video-photos/
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by BankeSmalls(f): 2:07pm
They have started throwing rotten eggs at the lying party
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Sunofgod(m): 2:08pm
The woman is giving back her 'APC' garri....
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by fingard02k(m): 2:12pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/old-market-woman-tries-pour-garri-vp-osibanjo-ikenne-market-ogun-video-photos/
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Atiku2019: 2:14pm
Humble VP
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Ikwokrikwo: 2:17pm
Poto Poto market even in this dry season.
I wonder how it was during the rainy season.
South wāste sha.
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by manutdrichie(m): 2:18pm
Sign that election is around the corner
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by yesloaded: 2:47pm
POLITCIANS AND THEIR TRICKS?
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by yarimo(m): 2:48pm
Everywhere you go in nigeria it's sai BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023. I can clearly see love and happiness all over that woman's face
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by yarimo(m): 2:49pm
manutdrichie:election is around penalty kick not around the corner
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by LuckyLadolce(m): 2:56pm
My VP
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Keneking: 3:21pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Per day...part of her sales goes to Iyaloja
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by dannytoe(m): 3:21pm
Ok
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by authehighness: 3:27pm
my humble vp,how i wish you are a vp to a gud man,nigeria would have been better,because i know, you,would have been,trying to advice him but his bigotry won't let him,that your 3 months in charge,as acting president,is ok for me,i saw alot of good leadership qualities,may God bless sir
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by EponOjuku: 3:30pm
Keneking:
And part of her sales goes to the flat headed descendants of Judas Iscariot from the cursed tribe of Israel who hawk gala by day and rob by night.
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Shukuakukobambi: 3:34pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Even the citizen of potor potor republic dey open mouth
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by deji17: 3:37pm
Make una buy garri o. Gari ijebu, o kan gan
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by EponOjuku: 3:37pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Look at the neatly paved roads Ariaria market. Pigs would desecrate their ancestral lands and come to hawk gala in Lagos. Pigs don't want to go to Heaven, they want to come to Lagos.
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by sinkhole: 3:37pm
OP, you seriously need sense with your caption o How did that woman pour gaari ON VP?
If person no get MB to watch the video now, them go start to think say gaari was all over the VP's body
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by tashashiel(f): 3:40pm
Osinbajo can't remember de last time he ate garri.... he has upgraded to salad
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by FortifiedCity: 3:55pm
tashashiel:It is actually "the last time he ate garri"
Are you in anyway related to Biacan?
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by FortifiedCity: 3:58pm
The woman is super excited. I wonder what Osibanjo is gaining from all these trotting.
And his presence doesn't really add any value, or should I say, he doesn't make his presence add any value.
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by tashashiel(f): 3:59pm
FortifiedCity:thanks
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by efighter: 4:01pm
South Westerners love Osinbajo the same way Northerners love Buhari. Now, tell me who loves Atikuchukwu?
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by efighter: 4:03pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Yet igbos want to die in Yoruba land. Even when Fashola abducted some of them and dropped them at Upper Iweka bridge at 2:00am, they still jumped into trailers carrying cows and goats to Lagos.
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Shukuakukobambi: 4:03pm
efighter:
see them below
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Electricdanger: 4:05pm
Ikwokrikwo:
Coming from an Ipob pig from the cursed erosion ravaged Sad beast region of the country. I laugh in “Aba”
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by ruggedtimi(m): 4:17pm
hahaha irony of the thread's topic
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by Lot13(m): 5:31pm
EponOjuku:Are people actually living here?Ibo's should seriously report their state government to UN
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by AdolfHitlerxXx: 5:38pm
EponOjuku:
I puked seeing those pictures.
I still remember my best friend's brother who is Igbo sneer and say "Aba is undisputedly the dirtiest city in Nigeria"
|Re: Market Woman Tries To Pour Garri On VP Osinbajo's Hand At Ikenne Market by hakanai(m): 5:47pm
fingard02k:
That body guard reflex is good and his training kicked-in immediately to stop the woman. Regardless of the woman intention.
