₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,383 members, 3,967,687 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 08:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm (968 Views)
West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 / West Ham Vs Chelsea : EFL Cup (2 - 1) On 26th October 2016 / West Ham Vs Manchester United (3 - 2) On 10th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Omooba77: 2:57pm On Dec 10
Arsenal will travel to resurgent West Ham, Arsenal were only lucky to get a point at Southampton
Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening after a disappointing performance during a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
Despite Olivier Giroud’s late equaliser to cancel out an early Charlie Austin goal Arsene Wenger’s side gave a disjointed performance which also saw Aaron Ramsey ruled out of the trip to East London after picking up a hamstring strain.
Shkodran Mustafi, who was substituted with a thigh injury after a calamitous opening 15 minutes against Manchester United after the Gunners conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes is again missing.
Wenger said: “Mustafi will not be back. [He will be out] a little bit longer.
“He’s out in training, running [but] the medical staff have decided that he’s not completely ready.
“Will he be ready for Saturday against Newcastle? Yes.
“We lost Ramsey against Southampton. He will not be available for the game.
“Everybody else, apart from the long-term injury [to Santi Cazorla], looks available.
“We have tests to see how they have recovered.”
West Ham’s only win in this fixture during the previous 19 matches came at the Emirates Stadium after a surprise 2-0 win for former boss Salven Bilic on the first day of the 2015-16 season.
The Irons haven’t beaten the Gunners in East London in nine league games since a 1-0 win in 2006, when substitute Marlon Harewood scored a last-minute winner in a match which saw Wenger and the then boss Alan Pardew engage in an unseemly tussle on the touchline at Upton Park.
Arsenal have by far the upper hand in the head-to-head in this fixture having won 63 matches, drawn 38 and only lost 34.
The last three league games between the two sides have seen 15 goals. Arsenal were 5-1 winners at the London Stadium last December in arguably one of their best performances of the season when an in-form Alexis Sanchez netted an impressive hattrick.
The club will be playing in the black and pink third kit at the London Stadium.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Chikelue2000(m): 3:31pm On Dec 11
dis west ham, make una no win arsenal ist
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by AishaBuhari: 6:06pm
West Ham Wins - Share
Arsenal Wins - Like
4 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Ronaldinnioh(m): 6:06pm
Arsenal must win.
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Financialfree: 6:07pm
Make book space
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Annibel(f): 6:09pm
Arsenal all the way
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Compliant: 6:09pm
not an arsenal fan but love watching them play good football
i pray they win tonight because they need all 3 points to fight for top 4
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by babyfaceafrica: 6:09pm
0-3 arsenal win
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Johnpaul01: 6:10pm
The way arsenal are going down, I am afraid they may soon discover oil
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Annibel(f): 6:10pm
Financialfree:lol
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Rayfield: 6:19pm
.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:40pm
West ham 2 - 1 Arsenal
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Nightking04(m): 6:42pm
.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by collinometricx: 6:51pm
Annibel :IF is nt arsenal is nt arsenal... come on you gooners #COYG
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by collinometricx: 6:52pm
LesbianBoy :Cheshit fan spotted... optional1 come and carry yhur fan mate
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Keneking: 7:05pm
West Ham 2
Arsenal 0
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Topestbilly(m): 7:06pm
Go gunners!
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Topestbilly(m): 7:13pm
Johnpaul01:
When Lukaku starts and Rashford on the bench.
Man U fans be like: can't take dis anymore, lemme kuku ma die.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by benzema8: 7:17pm
Full time draw.correct score 2-2
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by dguizman(m): 7:19pm
Coyg....3 points is ours
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by Omooba77: 7:26pm
#COYG
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by collinometricx: 7:31pm
benzema8 :coupon man e nor der 2day
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal Today At 9pm by RoyalBlak007: 7:37pm
Westham-2
Arsenal-2
(0) (Reply)
Wigan vs Liverpool On Monday, March 8; 9pm Ng Time / Can Arsenal Make The First Top 4 This Season? / Chelsea Banned For 1year From Transfer Market
Viewing this topic: 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 52