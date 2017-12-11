₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,990 members, 3,962,599 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 08:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries (4624 Views)
Over Unpaid Scholarships: Hundreds Of Nigerian Students Face Deportation In UK / Photos : Kogi Polytechnic Workers Protest Over Unpaid Salaries / EKSU Cancels Post UTME Exam (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by zakim(m): 3:48pm On Dec 10
The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti chapter, Prof. Olufayo Olu, has lamented that hunger, occasioned by non-payment of salary, is killing members of staff of the institution.
According to the don, four members of the university community died in the last two months due to inability to raise money for their health challenges as the institution is owing them six months’ salary arrears.
Addressing a press conference at the university on Sunday Prof Olu, also decried alleged underfunding of the state- owned institution saying the situation is gradually killing the school he described as a "glorified secondary school."
Olufayo noted that EKSU’s standard has nosedived in the last few years due to poor funding by the state government.
The don said for the university to meet the global standard, it would need about N600m as monthly subvention contrary to the paltry N260m being released to the school by the government.
Olu lamentedthat the staff had been placed on half salary in the last one month, but threatened a showdown with the university management if their gross salaries arrears of April , May and June, 2017 are not paid before Christmas celebration.
The ASUU leader further said that efforts taken by the institution to articulate all the problems confronting the university and inform Governor Ayodele Fayose about them, and to make him see reasons for increase in subvention and taking of the issues of welfare seriously had fallen on deaf ears.
“As I speak with you, we have not received Earned Academic Allowance for six years. The management just paid some of us that of 2011 to 2014 by borrowing a sum of N200m from the bank. I don’t know how others will get theirs with this paucity of fund.
“The university has a wage bill of N455m, so there is little we can do with a paltry sum of N260m monthly subvention from the government. Even, our university has not got any for about six months, the university has always been borrowing to pay net salary.
“Within the last one year, the total number of additional workers has almost caught up with total number of employees since inception in 1982 without increment in budgetary allocation to the institution.
“The consequences of poor funding and unregulated employment have been irregular payment of salaries, poor research, poor learning environment, increased health casualties, epileptic power supply, inability to pass accreditation, staff and students’ agitations, among others.
“Only God will know the fate of the university by the time we have full- fledged College of Medicine , Pharmacy and Dentistry.
“Not minding the above, the lecturers have been working assiduously to bring the university to an enviable world class standard by all known means, a mission seemingly impossible except by a faithless faith”.
Olu commended the national leadership of the union for intervening in the crisis rocking the university as well as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for executing meaningful projects in the institution.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/4-eksu-lecturers-die-of-hunger-in-2-months-over-unpaid-salaries.html
Mynd44
OAM4J
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Sunofgod(m): 3:50pm On Dec 10
Health or Hunger kill dem?
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by biacan(f): 3:52pm On Dec 10
And okorocha is busy erecting status up and down..... smh
3 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by cyrilomoh: 3:54pm On Dec 10
And same school pay the highest tuition fees among public university in Nigeria. What a mess
7 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by efighter: 3:56pm On Dec 10
Tell other lecturers to go and line up on the streets to collect four cups of rice from Fayose. It is called stomach infrastructure. Please can someone remind me of one good news from Ekiti state since they voted a motor park tout as governor?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by efighter: 3:58pm On Dec 10
uglyafonja:
Yet igbos want to die in Yoruba land. Even when Fashola abducted some of them and dropped them at Upper Iweka bridge at 2:00am, they still jumped into trailers carrying cows and goats to Lagos.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by funlord(m): 4:14pm On Dec 10
Otunba fayose is really working!
2 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Outofsync(m): 4:34pm On Dec 10
EKSU is having a really tough time at the moment...
.Cult war
Unpaid Salary
Fayose as Governor.
Indeed the only thing that can make it worse is if the president decides to waste money on another summit abroad again this year.
Wait..
1 Like
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by egopersonified(f): 6:36pm On Dec 10
please I don't understand how someone is owed 6 months salary. will Nepa cut their light if they don't pay in that six months? are they given food and other items on credit to pay in six months time or we have shelters in Nigeria where food, clothes, toiletries, etc are given out for free till you can afford them? will the landlord even collect rent for this period? those receiving salaries on the 26th of every month without fail are complaining, what will a civil servant do in this case? I'm sure 80% of the people in Libya have parents who work for the government.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by dannytoe(m): 8:50pm On Dec 10
Nigeria is useless with useless leaders and useless followers. Meanwhile instead of the pomo cutting governor to paysalaries of the lecturers, the clown is busy with PDP convention.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Justanodadude: 11:28pm On Dec 10
cyrilomoh:
Its quite a sad story.. This school does not have electricity to boast of ..... instead of the students using hot plates dey are burning money on gas and fuel for their generators .... This is aside other problems like cult war, cyber crime and poor educational standard. ..... Yet the school fees is getting higher every session...... THIS ADVANCED SECONDARY SCHOOL NEEDS HELP AND FAST ...... Because if things continue at this current rate their might be no EKSU in 2 years.....
2 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Alexander07(m): 11:31pm On Dec 10
biacan:What concern Okorocha with Eksu. Open your eyes very well.
2 Likes
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Alexander07(m): 11:33pm On Dec 10
The state Governor is very busy doing nonsense for now.
1 Like
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by charleff512(m): 5:38am
The Governor Is Less Concerned With His Brother As Vc!
1 Like
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by IamPatriotic(m): 7:26am
No thanks to Fayose, the awaiting Vee Pee of IPob
1 Like
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Elmojiid(m): 7:27am
taaaa no be hunger kill them joor
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by popcykaylah(m): 7:28am
Fayose is the worst governor any state can have ..he doesn't even deserve to be a headmaster ..one bridge he has been constructing for years he hasn't even completed it.the bridge wasn't needed in the first place ..just waste of public funds..yet ekiti people won't learn ...once he brings rice and groundnut oil for Christmas they will hail him as the best governor
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by koolgee(m): 7:28am
This one weak me ooo
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by GreatMahmud: 7:28am
These Afonja people sef na wa..
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Uchenaija: 7:30am
I have this cool business idea that can yield you 5 million naira in 3 months if you are willing to invest 200k. If you have a brand you want to promote throughout Africa that'll be an additional advantage to you in this partnership.
If you're interested please mail me at michaelayomide001@gmail.com
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by smithsydny(m): 7:31am
Oshoko yy6yyyyyhhyyyyyyy
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by ofuonyebi: 7:31am
God will not show mercy to these useless governors who like to buy #20million vehicles
to please hundreds of his political associates who are already well fed with the peoples money
while those who works and makes the money for them are allowed to die of hunger...if they think
it was ok for them in the morning, they too will die of hunger in their night....Tufiakwa!
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by MrImole(m): 7:31am
Zombies and foolishness are intertwined.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by dionysus7: 7:33am
you lose people's empathy when you taint a sympathetic situation with pathetic lies to further amass people's sympathy...its an unfortunate situation that they died but you cannot just say lecturers died of "hunger". people who ain't half as smart as lecturers have their hustles so they especially not die of hunger. now you've changed a sympathetic situation to "come on, they can't be that clueless"
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by olagbola55(m): 7:34am
biacan:they say eksu u saying okorocha instead of dah tout called fayoshit
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Afritop(m): 7:34am
The government has invested their money for selfish political, economic and financial gains. At the right time when elections are getting close, with smiles on their faces they will repay back the money and atimes with bag of rice to lucky civil servants.
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by wumade(f): 7:34am
...and this same Fayose is eying the presidency? I weep for my country.
Why can't we as a people speak as one to fight the ills of our society and the politicians that deprive us of basic amenities?
If we don't fight for ourselves, no one will.
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by yesloaded: 7:35am
Too Bad! I can never do government job because its like modern day slavery! please if you are a government worker, always have side business to support yourself. I will start free teachings on my blog www.yesloaded.com on profritable business you can start with little amount. all you need is to visit the blog always to stay up to date with the teachings, you can ask questions there and it will be answered
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Danladi7: 7:40am
vjjjjj
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by Damfostopper(m): 7:40am
efighter:haaaaaaaaa... savage.... we need to monitor uglyafonja because this comment can drive him to commit suicide
|Re: 4 EKSU Lecturers Die Of Hunger In 2 Months Over Unpaid Salaries by popcykaylah(m): 7:40am
biacan:What's okorochas business in this matter..I hail from ekiti state and that guy Is a total disaster.. he's just a thug speaking cheap English
Kwara Poly 2010/2011 Session Utme Screening Exercise / Caritas University, Enugu / "I Lost A Job Because Of My Tattoos" (real Life Experiences)
Viewing this topic: Osaos(m), stepo707, nxtking, boldx(m), MrDexter(m), iammuscle(m), eleojo23, Smfa, pennywys, jagadab, seunjungle1(m), Namady(m), Treyknowles(m), gozzynes(m), MrTeymee(m), pdolapo(f), kaymart(m), tonymd, Partreek911, AkieWillis(m), easiest(m), adetes, johnsonpal, essyiyk, damola1 and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20