According to the don, four members of the university community died in the last two months due to inability to raise money for their health challenges as the institution is owing them six months’ salary arrears.



Addressing a press conference at the university on Sunday Prof Olu, also decried alleged underfunding of the state- owned institution saying the situation is gradually killing the school he described as a "glorified secondary school."



Olufayo noted that EKSU’s standard has nosedived in the last few years due to poor funding by the state government.



The don said for the university to meet the global standard, it would need about N600m as monthly subvention contrary to the paltry N260m being released to the school by the government.



Olu lamentedthat the staff had been placed on half salary in the last one month, but threatened a showdown with the university management if their gross salaries arrears of April , May and June, 2017 are not paid before Christmas celebration.



The ASUU leader further said that efforts taken by the institution to articulate all the problems confronting the university and inform Governor Ayodele Fayose about them, and to make him see reasons for increase in subvention and taking of the issues of welfare seriously had fallen on deaf ears.



“As I speak with you, we have not received Earned Academic Allowance for six years. The management just paid some of us that of 2011 to 2014 by borrowing a sum of N200m from the bank. I don’t know how others will get theirs with this paucity of fund.



“The university has a wage bill of N455m, so there is little we can do with a paltry sum of N260m monthly subvention from the government. Even, our university has not got any for about six months, the university has always been borrowing to pay net salary.



“Within the last one year, the total number of additional workers has almost caught up with total number of employees since inception in 1982 without increment in budgetary allocation to the institution.



“The consequences of poor funding and unregulated employment have been irregular payment of salaries, poor research, poor learning environment, increased health casualties, epileptic power supply, inability to pass accreditation, staff and students’ agitations, among others.



“Only God will know the fate of the university by the time we have full- fledged College of Medicine , Pharmacy and Dentistry.



“Not minding the above, the lecturers have been working assiduously to bring the university to an enviable world class standard by all known means, a mission seemingly impossible except by a faithless faith”.



Olu commended the national leadership of the union for intervening in the crisis rocking the university as well as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for executing meaningful projects in the institution.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/4-eksu-lecturers-die-of-hunger-in-2-months-over-unpaid-salaries.html





Health or Hunger kill dem?

And okorocha is busy erecting status up and down..... smh 3 Likes

And same school pay the highest tuition fees among public university in Nigeria. What a mess 7 Likes

Tell other lecturers to go and line up on the streets to collect four cups of rice from Fayose. It is called stomach infrastructure. Please can someone remind me of one good news from Ekiti state since they voted a motor park tout as governor? 19 Likes 2 Shares

uglyafonja:

Afonja land of progress.

Yet igbos want to die in Yoruba land. Even when Fashola abducted some of them and dropped them at Upper Iweka bridge at 2:00am, they still jumped into trailers carrying cows and goats to Lagos. Yet igbos want to die in Yoruba land. Even when Fashola abducted some of them and dropped them at Upper Iweka bridge at 2:00am, they still jumped into trailers carrying cows and goats to Lagos. 18 Likes 1 Share

Otunba fayose is really working! 2 Likes

EKSU is having a really tough time at the moment...



.Cult war

Unpaid Salary

Fayose as Governor.



Indeed the only thing that can make it worse is if the president decides to waste money on another summit abroad again this year.



Wait.. 1 Like

please I don't understand how someone is owed 6 months salary. will Nepa cut their light if they don't pay in that six months? are they given food and other items on credit to pay in six months time or we have shelters in Nigeria where food, clothes, toiletries, etc are given out for free till you can afford them? will the landlord even collect rent for this period? those receiving salaries on the 26th of every month without fail are complaining, what will a civil servant do in this case? I'm sure 80% of the people in Libya have parents who work for the government. 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is useless with useless leaders and useless followers. Meanwhile instead of the pomo cutting governor to paysalaries of the lecturers, the clown is busy with PDP convention. 2 Likes

cyrilomoh:

And same school pay the highest tuition fees among public university in Nigeria. What a mess

Its quite a sad story.. This school does not have electricity to boast of ..... instead of the students using hot plates dey are burning money on gas and fuel for their generators .... This is aside other problems like cult war, cyber crime and poor educational standard. ..... Yet the school fees is getting higher every session...... THIS ADVANCED SECONDARY SCHOOL NEEDS HELP AND FAST ...... Because if things continue at this current rate their might be no EKSU in 2 years..... Its quite a sad story.. This school does not have electricity to boast of ..... instead of the students using hot plates dey are burning money on gas and fuel for their generators .... This is aside other problems like cult war, cyber crime and poor educational standard. ..... Yet the school fees is getting higher every session...... THIS ADVANCED SECONDARY SCHOOL NEEDS HELP AND FAST ...... Because if things continue at this current rate their might be no EKSU in 2 years..... 2 Likes

biacan:

And okorocha is busy erecting status up and down..... smh What concern Okorocha with Eksu. Open your eyes very well. What concern Okorocha with Eksu. Open your eyes very well. 2 Likes

The state Governor is very busy doing nonsense for now. 1 Like

The Governor Is Less Concerned With His Brother As Vc! 1 Like

No thanks to Fayose, the awaiting Vee Pee of IPob 1 Like

taaaa no be hunger kill them joor

Fayose is the worst governor any state can have ..he doesn't even deserve to be a headmaster ..one bridge he has been constructing for years he hasn't even completed it.the bridge wasn't needed in the first place ..just waste of public funds..yet ekiti people won't learn ...once he brings rice and groundnut oil for Christmas they will hail him as the best governor 4 Likes 2 Shares

This one weak me ooo

These Afonja people sef na wa..







God will not show mercy to these useless governors who like to buy #20million vehicles



to please hundreds of his political associates who are already well fed with the peoples money



while those who works and makes the money for them are allowed to die of hunger...if they think



it was ok for them in the morning, they too will die of hunger in their night....Tufiakwa!

Zombies and foolishness are intertwined. 1 Like 1 Share

you lose people's empathy when you taint a sympathetic situation with pathetic lies to further amass people's sympathy...its an unfortunate situation that they died but you cannot just say lecturers died of "hunger". people who ain't half as smart as lecturers have their hustles so they especially not die of hunger. now you've changed a sympathetic situation to "come on, they can't be that clueless"

biacan:

And okorocha is busy erecting status up and down..... smh they say eksu u saying okorocha instead of dah tout called fayoshit they say eksu u saying okorocha instead of dah tout called fayoshit

The government has invested their money for selfish political, economic and financial gains. At the right time when elections are getting close, with smiles on their faces they will repay back the money and atimes with bag of rice to lucky civil servants.

...and this same Fayose is eying the presidency? I weep for my country.

Why can't we as a people speak as one to fight the ills of our society and the politicians that deprive us of basic amenities?

If we don't fight for ourselves, no one will.

Too Bad! I can never do government job because its like modern day slavery! please if you are a government worker, always have side business to support yourself. I will start free teachings on my blog www.yesloaded.com on profritable business you can start with little amount. all you need is to visit the blog always to stay up to date with the teachings, you can ask questions there and it will be answered

Yet igbos want to die in Yoruba land. Even when Fashola abducted some of them and dropped them at Upper Iweka bridge at 2:00am, they still jumped into trailers carrying cows and goats to Lagos. haaaaaaaaa... savage.... we need to monitor uglyafonja because this comment can drive him to commit suicide haaaaaaaaa... savage.... we need to monitor uglyafonja because this comment can drive him to commit suicide