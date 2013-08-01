₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by cglobalz(m): 6:26pm On Dec 10
no one need to tell you which is Nigeria and southafrica
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by praxisnetworks: 6:29pm On Dec 10
and more organised and affordable
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Damibiz(m): 6:32pm On Dec 10
But still we re the giant of Africa....mean why man u nd man city re playing 1-1 nw
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by nittroboy(m): 6:36pm On Dec 10
And so ,make we go die
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Keneking: 8:07pm On Dec 10
1-3
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 8:53am On Dec 11
Funny enough Nigerians are the ones that developed S.A.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 11:58am On Dec 11
lonlytroy:
I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by narutop: 2:28pm On Dec 11
Damibiz:Giant of Africa is just a slogan. We know who the true giant is. Do some travelling so your eyes will open.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 5:40pm On Dec 11
MPSA:
I guess the truth is bitter
Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria
Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there
South African is Nigerians problem
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Tuksgrad(f): 6:08pm On Dec 11
lonlytroy:
Hahahaha, Nigerians are truly special . This means that you developed Switzerland, UK, USA etc since your leaders are taking their loot there . I heard some even hide their loot in apartments over there, developed those too ? . Do you even know what development means ?
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by cglobalz(m): 8:43pm On Dec 11
Nigeria is a failed state including Lagos.
it's a shame we just keep saying Nigeria Giant of Africa but as my friend already said we truely know who the real giant is.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:01am On Dec 12
lonlytroy:
My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man , SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by praxisnetworks: 9:03am On Dec 12
MPSA:You know where to hurt Nigerians. But it's the bitter truth!
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 9:43am On Dec 12
MPSA:
Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by judgedredd22(m): 10:28am On Dec 12
MPSA:
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 11:10am On Dec 12
lonlytroy:
You wish, the problem is with your scammers, not SA , You were very happy when they call you GIANT Now you are crying
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:25pm On Dec 22
cglobalz:
You are the most honest guy on this forum, South Africa is beautiful, This is my short trip from Johannesburg to Santon, See Pictures
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:32pm On Dec 22
More of Johannesburg
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:41pm On Dec 22
Santon City, South Africa
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:47pm On Dec 22
More Santon City,
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:57pm On Dec 22
Let me take a break of beating
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by NothingDoMe: 12:04am
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by vandalZA(m): 1:24am
lonlytroy:Do we still have people like this in this forum
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:26am
NothingDoMe:More Santon
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:31am
Santon, Santon, Santon
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:36am
Santon Mall (Nelson Mandela Square)
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:38am
Let me take a break, tomorrow is the day
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by NothingDoMe: 8:03am
MPSA:One of the reasons that SA is so developed and is developing fast is because of the whites there.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by FAMILY247: 12:28pm
Nigerians are never tired of giving excuses, their country is develop, be happy for them and let us find a way to develop ours.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by londoner: 12:49pm
Very nice pictures of the nice parts of SA and yes the images are more developed than what Nigeria has to offer at the moment. No argument there but as they were designed and built so can Nigeria or any other country plan and build theirs. Even Dubai was once a desert yet you'd be hard pressed to find a comparable metropolis in most other countries including South Africa.
I am looking forward to Eko Atlantic City as it has the potential to set a new standard for Nigerian and indeed African cities. That is what we Nigerians should face to be honest.
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by davibid: 1:45pm
I wonder why people compare this zoo to other countries
Zooeria
|Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by BruncleZuma: 1:45pm
The two countries dey like age mates abi you think say dem get independence for 1991?
