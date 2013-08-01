₦airaland Forum

South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by cglobalz(m): 6:26pm On Dec 10
no one need to tell you which is Nigeria and southafrica

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by praxisnetworks: 6:29pm On Dec 10
and more organised and affordable

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Damibiz(m): 6:32pm On Dec 10
But still we re the giant of Africa....mean why man u nd man city re playing 1-1 nw

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by nittroboy(m): 6:36pm On Dec 10
And so ,make we go die cheesy
Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Keneking: 8:07pm On Dec 10
1-3
Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 8:53am On Dec 11
Funny enough Nigerians are the ones that developed S.A.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 11:58am On Dec 11
lonlytroy:
Funny enough Nigerians are the ones that developed S.A.

I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by narutop: 2:28pm On Dec 11
Damibiz:
But still we re the giant of Africa....mean why man u nd man city re playing 1-1 nw
Giant of Africa is just a slogan. We know who the true giant is. Do some travelling so your eyes will open.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 5:40pm On Dec 11
MPSA:


I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA grin


I guess the truth is bitter
Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria
Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there


South African is Nigerians problem

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by Tuksgrad(f): 6:08pm On Dec 11
lonlytroy:



I guess the truth is bitter
Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria
Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there


South African is Nigerians problem




Hahahaha, Nigerians are truly special grin. This means that you developed Switzerland, UK, USA etc since your leaders are taking their loot there grin. I heard some even hide their loot in apartments over there, developed those too ? grin. Do you even know what development means ?

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by cglobalz(m): 8:43pm On Dec 11
Nigeria is a failed state including Lagos.
it's a shame we just keep saying Nigeria Giant of Africa but as my friend already said we truely know who the real giant is.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:01am On Dec 12
lonlytroy:



I guess the truth is bitter
Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria
Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there


South African is Nigerians problem

My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man grin, SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by praxisnetworks: 9:03am On Dec 12
MPSA:


My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite you corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man grin, SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again grin
You know where to hurt Nigerians. But it's the bitter truth!

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by lonlytroy: 9:43am On Dec 12
MPSA:


My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man grin, SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again grin

Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria
Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by judgedredd22(m): 10:28am On Dec 12
MPSA:


I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 11:10am On Dec 12
lonlytroy:


Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria

You wish, the problem is with your scammers, not SA grin, You were very happy when they call you GIANT grin Now you are crying grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:25pm On Dec 22
cglobalz:
no one need to tell you which is Nigeria and southafrica

You are the most honest guy on this forum, South Africa is beautiful, This is my short trip from Johannesburg to Santon, See Pictures grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:32pm On Dec 22
More of Johannesburg wink

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:41pm On Dec 22
Santon City, South Africa grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:47pm On Dec 22
More Santon City, grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 9:57pm On Dec 22
Let me take a break of beating grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by NothingDoMe: 12:04am
angry angry angry angry
Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by vandalZA(m): 1:24am
lonlytroy:



I guess the truth is bitter
Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria
Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there


South African is Nigerians problem
Do we still have people like this in this forum sad sad sad

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:26am
NothingDoMe:
angry angry angry angry
More Santon grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:31am
Santon, Santon, Santon grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:36am
Santon Mall (Nelson Mandela Square) grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by MPSA(m): 1:38am
Let me take a break, tomorrow is the day grin

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by NothingDoMe: 8:03am
MPSA:

More Santon grin
One of the reasons that SA is so developed and is developing fast is because of the whites there.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by FAMILY247: 12:28pm
Nigerians are never tired of giving excuses, their country is develop, be happy for them and let us find a way to develop ours.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by londoner: 12:49pm
Very nice pictures of the nice parts of SA and yes the images are more developed than what Nigeria has to offer at the moment. No argument there but as they were designed and built so can Nigeria or any other country plan and build theirs. Even Dubai was once a desert yet you'd be hard pressed to find a comparable metropolis in most other countries including South Africa.

I am looking forward to Eko Atlantic City as it has the potential to set a new standard for Nigerian and indeed African cities. That is what we Nigerians should face to be honest.

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by davibid: 1:45pm
I wonder why people compare this zoo to other countries





Zooeria

Re: South African Cities More Beautiful Than Nigerian City by BruncleZuma: 1:45pm
The two countries dey like age mates abi you think say dem get independence for 1991?

