no one need to tell you which is Nigeria and southafrica 2 Likes

and more organised and affordable 3 Likes

But still we re the giant of Africa....mean why man u nd man city re playing 1-1 nw 2 Likes

And so ,make we go die

1-3

Funny enough Nigerians are the ones that developed S.A. 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling, Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA 33 Likes

But still we re the giant of Africa....mean why man u nd man city re playing 1-1 nw Giant of Africa is just a slogan. We know who the true giant is. Do some travelling so your eyes will open. Giant of Africa is just a slogan. We know who the true giant is. Do some travelling so your eyes will open. 7 Likes

I guess the truth is bitter

Remember the amunation money South Africa seized from Nigeria

Apart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have there





South African is Nigerians problem I guess the truth is bitterRemember the amunation money South Africa seized from NigeriaApart from that, do you know how much Nigeria politicians have offshored in S.A. not to talk of the properties Nigerians have thereSouth African is Nigerians problem 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahaha, Nigerians are truly special . This means that you developed Switzerland, UK, USA etc since your leaders are taking their loot there . I heard some even hide their loot in apartments over there, developed those too ? . Do you even know what development means ? Hahahaha, Nigerians are truly special. This means that you developed Switzerland, UK, USA etc since your leaders are taking their loot there. I heard some even hide their loot in apartments over there, developed those too ?. Do you even know what development means ? 25 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a failed state including Lagos.

it's a shame we just keep saying Nigeria Giant of Africa but as my friend already said we truely know who the real giant is. 4 Likes

My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man , SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man, SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again 12 Likes 1 Share

My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite you corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man , SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again You know where to hurt Nigerians. But it's the bitter truth! You know where to hurt Nigerians. But it's the bitter truth! 7 Likes

My Brother, South Africa isn't Nigeria problem, The problem is with your politicians, SA never invite your corrupt politicians to invest in our country, You must fix your problem with your corrupt politicians not with SA, We have our own problems that we are dealing with in SA, Blame your corrupt politician man , SA was already developed before Nigerians arrived in SA after 1994, South Africa owe Nigeria nothing, You must tell your politicians to buy weapons in the right way, not with the Briefcase again

Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria

I don't like the boiling head, But my head is now boiling , Nigerians and other Africans started to migrate to SA after 1994, and Nigerians start to sell shoes on our street, they done absolutely nothing, they failed to fix Nigeria, how come they can develop SA

Why wouldn't you admit that S.A scammed Nigeria



You wish, the problem is with your scammers, not SA , You were very happy when they call you GIANT Now you are crying You wish, the problem is with your scammers, not SA, You were very happy when they call you GIANTNow you are crying 7 Likes

You are the most honest guy on this forum, South Africa is beautiful, This is my short trip from Johannesburg to Santon, See Pictures You are the most honest guy on this forum, South Africa is beautiful, This is my short trip from Johannesburg to Santon, See Pictures 3 Likes

More of Johannesburg 2 Likes

Santon City, South Africa 3 Likes

More Santon City, 2 Likes

Let me take a break of beating 1 Like

South African is Nigerians problem Do we still have people like this in this forum Do we still have people like this in this forum 1 Like

Santon, Santon, Santon

Santon Mall (Nelson Mandela Square) 1 Like

Let me take a break, tomorrow is the day

More Santon One of the reasons that SA is so developed and is developing fast is because of the whites there. One of the reasons that SA is so developed and is developing fast is because of the whites there. 2 Likes

Nigerians are never tired of giving excuses, their country is develop, be happy for them and let us find a way to develop ours. 4 Likes

Very nice pictures of the nice parts of SA and yes the images are more developed than what Nigeria has to offer at the moment. No argument there but as they were designed and built so can Nigeria or any other country plan and build theirs. Even Dubai was once a desert yet you'd be hard pressed to find a comparable metropolis in most other countries including South Africa.



I am looking forward to Eko Atlantic City as it has the potential to set a new standard for Nigerian and indeed African cities. That is what we Nigerians should face to be honest. 6 Likes

I wonder why people compare this zoo to other countries











Zooeria 4 Likes