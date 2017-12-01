₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by zoba88: 6:47pm
According to Nkemluv who lives in Yenagoa that shared the story,a Nigerian girl Bridget from Agoloma town in Delta was burnt to ashes today in her house.However,she did not say the cause of the fire incident.Below is what she wrote...
'To day something very bad happened in Agoloma Town. We lost one of our Sister. Esampou Daughter. Pepe younger sister. Just burnt to Ashes live in are House. Pls I don't know what else to write again'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tragedy-as-nigerian-lady-is-burnt-to.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by zoba88: 6:49pm
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by 4Ken: 6:55pm
Wow wow wow first time I am seeing a Unclad woman and I had to look away quick.
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by tolugar: 7:07pm
Rip
may d angles lead her home
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Huee(f): 7:15pm
So terrible
R.I.P
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:19pm
They didn't tell us if the house got burnt.
Na wah o.
Onwa December
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:19pm
how I wish am a cannibal
I could've start from the laps
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by creatorsverse(m): 7:34pm
Gory and grotesque
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by zoba88: 8:57pm
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by givememoney: 9:08pm
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by desreek9(f): 9:08pm
Oh my lawd, soo sad, RIP
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Emmytes(m): 9:10pm
Such a horrible way to die. RIP
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by solpat(m): 9:10pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Newboss(m): 9:10pm
4Ken:behave yourself
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Vision2045(m): 9:11pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Use your Brain, its free
Its a shame to have people like you as human..even a grass is better than you..waste of breathe
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Felixalex(m): 9:11pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Haba, ure not even touched by d gorry site of ur fellow human being burnt to death, she is someone's sister, daughter, friend, etc... No sympathy at all, everything is a joke to u.
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Rexphobia(m): 9:12pm
No mention of how this happened
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Danjuma827(m): 9:12pm
give your life to Jesus Christ Now, tomorrow might be too late.
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by desreek9(f): 9:12pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
For thinking this way, u are a cannibal
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by baby124: 9:12pm
Wow. This is really bad o.
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by benn94(m): 9:12pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:God!! Lots of people are really sick...
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Newboss(m): 9:12pm
givememoney:This is when SARS are needed on the beat
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Mskrisx(f): 9:12pm
so sorry my dear. The lord console ur loved ones and those u left behind. Chaii Very painful way to die!
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:12pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Cursed being. *Spit*
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by sekem: 9:13pm
I have sighted one or two very sick people on this thread already
One is a cannibal
The other is a sex maniac
I'm sure more are coming
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by policy12: 9:13pm
..life of vanity
Burning energy for plenty
If only we know this life is a mirage
We will run the race without the age
Such a beauty but all gone
Such a vision without a throne
Such a dream with an end
If only the road of life is bend.
If only we know life is Vanity
May be we will av much gratuity
R.I.P
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by MrRichy(m): 9:13pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by BenzEne1(m): 9:13pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
I guess cannibals start it at some point. You could travel there and flag off your ministry.
Y are you folks like this. Someone burnt this bad and all.you can think of is eating up the remains.
RIP........
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by teewhydope(m): 9:14pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by Femijohn198: 9:14pm
RIP
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:14pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:mumu
|Re: Lady Burnt To Death Beyond Recognition In Her House After Church (Graphic Pics) by mickeymimi: 9:14pm
ahh .. so sad...
RIP
