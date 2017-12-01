₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man In Jalingo Throws Baby In A Well With Juju In Order To Win Election. Photos by Angelanest: 8:33pm
There was confusion and panic earlier today in Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba after an aspiring politician planning to contest in the forthcoming election in the House of Representatives - allegedly threw a new born baby in an abandoned well. According to information which was shared in Hausa language by multiple online prints, the man threw the baby in the well along with some diabolic and fetish material in order for him to win the election.
According to reports, the suspect has been arrested after residents stormed the well and removed the dead baby along with other fetish items.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-throws-new-born-baby-well-fetish-items-order-win-election-photos.html
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-throws-new-born-baby-well-fetish-items-order-win-election-photos.html
This is the type that jungle justice should be administered unto without remorse
Khd95:my brother I concur.
If it's an average naija man dat did dis, u would have see our jobless naija youths doin wat dey no hw 2 do best. Dis country just tire me self.
He killed a baby to win election without remorse,what will happen when he wins the election? He will kill the entire village without looking back if there is a need for that. Kai.
Can you imagine...No conscience at all
This is what our politicians do
Why are they so fetish and manipulative
MhizzAJ:
Nothing to differentiate between him and the users of Postinor for abortion, they both have no conscience.
God punish all of them for being murderers.
APC becoming more and more desperate.
Is he a Yoruba man?
that means nothing wey person no go hear be that oh? because i think say i don hear am finish oh
I never even imagine something like this can happen on earth.
Wicked people
new born to win election and it will be 7 virgins after election.
NAIJA I HAIL
Voting atiku or buhari means we are not ready for change in this country because we are voting for the same recycled thieves again who doesn't care about us but their pocket
Iri ri Aye.
The only way to opt out of Bad news is to opt out life.
The longer you live the more awkward things you see.
The Baby should thank his star, someone just help him conquer all the disappointment,shame and suffering He might come across along the journey of life.
Someone says He's cut short from fulfilling destiny,If Solomon can tell you life's Vanity then believe me no yeye destiny is worth the Stress,Hard working, suffering and the option of Hell.
Sometimes i wonder was the devil born in Nigeria? The thing weak me
Did anyone catch the man when he threw the baby into the well?
How then did they find out he threw him into the well to win election?
Nigerian hunger for blood letting and jungle justice is frightening.
lordm:
He’s an Igbo man.
Awon oloribuku somebody.
In the northern nigeria every crime is possible!
throw the bastard in the well and seal it
No wonder most politicians are very heartless, wicked and ruthless without recourse to the plight of the masses!
What What some politicians do to win election eh. Unbelievable
Na which kind wicked spirit dey dorminate dis cold country and the rest of Africa sef
Story ain't complete. Whr did he get the baby from? Has the baby been identified? Who's is it? And hw was he caught?
okway:
SirFamous11:
lordm:
The three of you....you shall marry fulani princesses, and your kids shall speak fulfude, as shall yer grandkids......
manutdrichie:
Sunofgod:
See how politicks has affected feofle's minds....
Haaaa! Dearest Lord in heaven! Whew!
wicked world .. what has the new born baby done to deserve that ...devils
Na wa o. Anybody who has seen a new born baby before and reads this go just taya but anyone sef that has experienced poverty, the kind that affects not just the body but the mind and soul, will be confused.
SARS needs to release a beat for this guy to sing and dance to.
Khd95:
If you allow for such on once occasion, you cannot stop people on another.
APC member
