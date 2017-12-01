Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man In Jalingo Throws Baby In A Well With Juju In Order To Win Election. Photos (6356 Views)

According to reports, the suspect has been arrested after residents stormed the well and removed the dead baby along with other fetish items.



There was confusion and panic earlier today in Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba after an aspiring politician planning to contest in the forthcoming election in the House of Representatives - allegedly threw a new born baby in an abandoned well. According to information which was shared in Hausa language by multiple online prints, the man threw the baby in the well along with some diabolic and fetish material in order for him to win the election.

This is the type that jungle justice should be administered unto without remorse 5 Likes

my brother I concur.





If it's an average naija man dat did dis, u would have see our jobless naija youths doin wat dey no hw 2 do best. Dis country just tire me self.







He killed a baby to win election without remorse,what will happen when he wins the election? He will kill the entire village without looking back if there is a need for that. Kai.





This is what our politicians do



Can you imagine...No conscience at all

can you imagine...No conscience at all





This is what our politicians do



Why are they so fetish and manipulative





Nothing to differentiate between him and the users of Postinor for abortion, they both have no conscience.







God punish all of them for being murderers.

APC becoming more and more desperate. 2 Likes 1 Share

Is he a Yoruba man? 2 Likes 1 Share

that means nothing wey person no go hear be that oh? because i think say i don hear am finish oh



I never even imagine something like this can happen on earth.

Wicked people

new born to win election and it will be 7 virgins after election.

NAIJA I HAIL











Voting atiku or buhari means we are not ready for change in this country because we are voting for the same recycled thieves again who doesn't care about us but their pocket

Iri ri Aye.

The only way to opt out of Bad news is to opt out life.

The longer you live the more awkward things you see.

The Baby should thank his star, someone just help him conquer all the disappointment,shame and suffering He might come across along the journey of life.

Someone says He's cut short from fulfilling destiny,If Solomon can tell you life's Vanity then believe me no yeye destiny is worth the Stress,Hard working, suffering and the option of Hell.

Na wah

Sometimes i wonder was the devil born in Nigeria? The thing weak me

Did anyone catch the man when he threw the baby into the well?



How then did they find out he threw him into the well to win election?



Nigerian hunger for blood letting and jungle justice is frightening.

Is he a Yoruba man?

He’s an Igbo man.



He's an Igbo man.

Awon oloribuku somebody.

In the northern nigeria every crime is possible!

throw the bastard in the well and seal it

No wonder most politicians are very heartless, wicked and ruthless without recourse to the plight of the masses!

What some politicians do to win election eh. Unbelievable

Na which kind wicked spirit dey dorminate dis cold country and the rest of Africa sef

Story ain't complete. Whr did he get the baby from? Has the baby been identified? Who's is it? And hw was he caught?

He’s an Igbo man.



Is he a Yoruba man?

The three of you....you shall marry fulani princesses, and your kids shall speak fulfude, as shall yer grandkids......



APC becoming more and more desperate.

See how politicks has affected feofle's minds....

Haaaa! Dearest Lord in heaven! Whew!

wicked world .. what has the new born baby done to deserve that ...devils

Na wa o. Anybody who has seen a new born baby before and reads this go just taya but anyone sef that has experienced poverty, the kind that affects not just the body but the mind and soul, will be confused.



SARS needs to release a beat for this guy to sing and dance to.

This is the type that jungle justice should be administered unto without remorse

If you allow for such on once occasion, you cannot stop people on another. If you allow for such on once occasion, you cannot stop people on another.