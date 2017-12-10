Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku (727 Views)

LUKAKU DON CAST

LOL. Savage Comments

On hearing that manutd has signed lukaku then i knew that their level has gone very low

LUKAKU was a total waste of money,Mourinho needs to find another good striker who can take over,ibrahimovich is there but injury wan destroy him career.

Success has many fathers,failure is an orphan... see as everyone de cast Lukaku now.

Lukaku don cast. At least Morata can inter play with wingers, pass, doesn’t help opponent with assist and cost less. Lukaku don cast. At least Morata can inter play with wingers, pass, doesn’t help opponent with assist and cost less.

You bet the guy would be somewhere now thinking about his life

