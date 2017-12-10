₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:38pm
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:38pm
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:38pm
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:42pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by DivinelyBlessed: 8:50pm
LUKAKU DON CAST
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by nerilove(m): 8:50pm
LOL. Savage Comments
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by mabea: 8:51pm
On hearing that manutd has signed lukaku then i knew that their level has gone very low
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by intruxive(m): 8:53pm
lol, luku ohhhh chai
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by deco22(m): 9:04pm
LUKAKU was a total waste of money,Mourinho needs to find another good striker who can take over,ibrahimovich is there but injury wan destroy him career.
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by 7footre(m): 9:12pm
Success has many fathers,failure is an orphan... see as everyone de cast Lukaku now.
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by realadesco(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by TheHistorian(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by alexistaiwo: 9:41pm
Fjfk
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by hensben(m): 9:41pm
Lukaku don cast. At least Morata can inter play with wingers, pass, doesn’t help opponent with assist and cost less.
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by dessz(m): 9:41pm
a
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by BIGTinfotech: 9:41pm
You bet the guy would be somewhere now thinking about his life
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by donstan18(m): 9:42pm
.mm
|Re: Hilarious Memes, As The World Trolls Lukaku by Charltex(m): 9:42pm
Ok
