Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot (7076 Views)

Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party / Eid-el-maulud: PDP Publicity Aspirant, Kola Ologbodiyan Urges National Renewal / Thugs Fight In Front Of PDP Headquarters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





PDP PRESS STATEMENT



PDP Convention: APC Jittery, Clutching On Straws.



Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, wherein he criticized the conduct of the elective National Convention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.



We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.



This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.



Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?



Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”



Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.



It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.



Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.



It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must therefore remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.



Signed:



Kola Ologbondiyan



National Publicity Secretary



https://ynaija.com/apc-jittery-successful-outcome-convention-pdp/amp/ December 10, 2017PDP PRESS STATEMENTPDP Convention: APC Jittery, Clutching On Straws.Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, wherein he criticized the conduct of the elective National Convention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must therefore remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.Signed:Kola OlogbondiyanNational Publicity Secretary 24 Likes 2 Shares

Effective opposition has just began!



God bless the PDP!!



Lalasticlala 90 Likes 3 Shares

Krakatoa!



#popcorn #juice #zobo



#2019 loading. It's gonna be interesting. Lol! 7 Likes

What a brilliant piece up there!



So the satanic APC has been violating their own constitution... No wonder the dullard of Daura has turned out to be a tyrant



Atiku will correct all these nonsense 65 Likes 3 Shares





Kola vs Bolaji



Who blinks first? film don startKola vs BolajiWho blinks first? 4 Likes

my love to apc still remin till 2023.....pdp jst wasting their valuable time 10 Likes 2 Shares

reuben79:

my love to apc still remin till 2023.....pdp jst wasting there valuable time

What is your surname? What is your surname? 67 Likes 2 Shares

*PDP chairmanship election*



2115 Accredited Delegates



Secondus - 2000



Adeniran - 231



Dokpesi - 66



Total - 2297



*This is incredible* 23 Likes 1 Share

Booby88:



What is your surname? ur uncle name ur uncle name 4 Likes

Hehehehehe.

See this one

PDP!! I pray you play your opposition role effectively and make them be on their toes always.. 3 Likes 1 Share

muykem:

*PDP chairmanship election*



2115 Accredited Delegates



Secondus - 2000



Adeniran - 231



Dokpesi - 66



Total - 2297



*This is incredible*

Says the Electoral chairman Says the Electoral chairman 27 Likes

This is what we want



APC your days are numbered



Atiku storm will soon blow you away 34 Likes 1 Share

muykem:

*PDP chairmanship election*



2115 Accredited Delegates



Secondus - 2000



Adeniran - 231



Dokpesi - 66



Total - 2297



*This is incredible* I am not surprise, or is it not PDP again, it is in their DNA I am not surprise, or is it not PDP again, it is in their DNA 8 Likes

the guy was good. Let's see what this guy can do. I wish him luck as he tries to fit into Lai's shoes. Lol. I miss opposition politics in Nigeria mehn. I remember the good old days of jibes like "drunken fisherman", “kindergarten president”, etc. You just have to give it Lai Mohammedthe guy was good. Let's see what this guy can do. I wish him luck as he tries to fit into Lai's shoes. 11 Likes 1 Share

God bless the PDP



God bless Atiku2019 project!!



Zombies above, you guys should not allow high BP kill you on PDP/Atiku matter... Open your own thread and sell your candidate... Stop spewing thrash everywhere 28 Likes

Beress:

December 10, 2017



PDP PRESS STATEMENT



PDP Convention: APC Jittery, Clutching On Straws.



Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, wherein he criticized the conduct of the elective National Convention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.



We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.



This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.



Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?



Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”



Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.



It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.



Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.



It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must therefore remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.



Signed:



Kola Ologbondiyan



National Publicity Secretary



https://ynaija.com/apc-jittery-successful-outcome-convention-pdp/amp/

Point blank and very clever Technical Knockouts

APC is in trouble... Point blank and very clever Technical KnockoutsAPC is in trouble... 31 Likes 1 Share

APC is dead waiting for 2019 to be buried!



Atiku2019 here we come! 23 Likes 1 Share

This is so on point



APC is not a political party 15 Likes 1 Share







Seconds to goo........round 1 (bell rings) Let the fireworks beginSeconds to goo........round 1 (bell rings) 3 Likes

I was never a fan of PDP but I need this its new executives,particularly this new publicity secretary to expose APC for the utter failure it is.

The absence of a secretary since Metuh left,allowed APC to get away with many horrible deeds without the uproar it should have generated from the public.

I hope this man awakens the anger Nigerians should have for this disastrous president by exposing all for the world to see and judge Buhari. 27 Likes 1 Share

doctokwus:

I was never a fan of PDP but I need this its new executives,particularly this new publicity secretary to expose APC for the utter failure it is.

The absence of a secretary since Metuh left,allowed APC to get away with many horrible deeds without the uproar it should have generated from the public.

I hope this man awakens the anger Nigerians should have for this disastrous president by exposing all for the world to see and judge Buhari.

God bless you for this!



Lalasticlala patriotic Nigerians are speaking please God bless you for this!Lalasticlala patriotic Nigerians are speaking please 12 Likes

Shukuakukobambi:

film don start



Kola vs Bolaji



Who blinks first? Ola vs Ola

0:1 Ola vs Ola0:1

Let's the shenanigans

Booby88:



What is your surname?

What is your own surname? Ebuka or Osuamadi ? What is your own surname? Ebuka or Osuamadi ? 3 Likes

Booby88:



What is your surname?

It should be Zombie,I just have a question for anyone that says he wants Buhari back in 2019 and it is ;will u be happy if Buhari ran ur life or business the way he has been running the country? Hunger and frustration re formatting Zombies' brains gradually bt they still don't want to own up to their folly of trusting Buhari in 2015 because of their pride and "anybody but Jonathan " hence they re saving their faces by still clamouring for him to cone back in 2019 while the sensible ones ve since retraces their steps.nothing is happening , Buhari is bereft of ideas of how to run a country.



A young man talks about relocating from the US and needed advice from Nigerians only for a well known vocal supporter of Buhari to advise him not to cone back since things ve gone so so bad ,he said ;in short things ve gone from bad to worse and yet this same person is still championing a second term for Bubu,if this is not hypocrisy,deceit and stupidity then I don't know what it is,it is akin to cutting ur nose to spite ur face...





We just ve to put our differences aside and use our right to vote to vote out incompetent and expired politicians who ve nothing to offer except outdated ideas of doing things ,they must give way to the younger generation,they ve done their bits and need to go home and look after their grandchildren.



Governance should be for the serious minded and not those who just want to be on the seat for personal aggrandizement or ego so that the country doesn't suffer for their vacuous policies that keep us moving in a circle all of the time..It is anybody but definitely not Buhari again since we ve seen what he has to offer despite being a serial contestant,we ve seen that he has zilch ideas on how a country should be managed... It should be Zombie,I just have a question for anyone that says he wants Buhari back in 2019 and it is ;will u be happy if Buhari ran ur life or business the way he has been running the country? Hunger and frustration re formatting Zombies' brains gradually bt they still don't want to own up to their folly of trusting Buhari in 2015 because of their pride and "anybody but Jonathan " hence they re saving their faces by still clamouring for him to cone back in 2019 while the sensible ones ve since retraces their steps.nothing is happening , Buhari is bereft of ideas of how to run a country.A young man talks about relocating from the US and needed advice from Nigerians only for a well known vocal supporter of Buhari to advise him not to cone back since things ve gone so so bad ,he said ;in short things ve gone from bad to worse and yet this same person is still championing a second term for Bubu,if this is not hypocrisy,deceit and stupidity then I don't know what it is,it is akin to cutting ur nose to spite ur face...We just ve to put our differences aside and use our right to vote to vote out incompetent and expired politicians who ve nothing to offer except outdated ideas of doing things ,they must give way to the younger generation,they ve done their bits and need to go home and look after their grandchildren.Governance should be for the serious minded and not those who just want to be on the seat for personal aggrandizement or ego so that the country doesn't suffer for their vacuous policies that keep us moving in a circle all of the time..It is anybody but definitely not Buhari again since we ve seen what he has to offer despite being a serial contestant,we ve seen that he has zilch ideas on how a country should be managed... 7 Likes 1 Share

MONITZ:





It should be Zombie,I just have a question for anyone that says he wants Buhari back in 2019 and it is ;will u be happy if Buhari ran ur life or business the way he has been running the country? Hunger and frustration re formatting Zombies' brains gradually bt they still don't want to own up to their folly of trusting Buhari in 2015 because of their pride and "anybody but Jonathan " hence they re saving their faces by still clamouring for him to cone back in 2019 while the sensible ones ve since retraces their steps.nothing is happening , Buhari is bereft of ideas of how to run a country.



A young man talks about relocating from the US and needed advice from Nigerians only for a well known vocal supporter of Buhari to advise him not to cone back since things ve gone so so bad ,he said ;in short things ve gone from bad to worse and yet this same person is still championing a second term for Bubu,if this is not hypocrisy,deceit and stupidity then I don't know what it is,it is akin to cutting ur nose to spite ur face...

What you wrote up there highlights the typical Nigerian mentality



Always tackling the fruit of the problem without seeking the root cause of the problem



Honestly I wonder what else economically you expect Buhari to do that he hasn't done



The question you should ask is why are we here



We are out of recession , prices are coming down

Reserves are growing , naira is stable ( this would encourage foreign investment)



Loan that was meant to bost the rail sector is still at the senate



You just talk without being objective



Ask you to say what Buhari would have done differently you would see economic blonder you would commit



Buhari has his problem ( very big ones )



But I don't see anyone in the present pdp better than him What you wrote up there highlights the typical Nigerian mentalityAlways tackling the fruit of the problem without seeking the root cause of the problemHonestly I wonder what else economically you expect Buhari to do that he hasn't doneThe question you should ask is why are we hereWe are out of recession , prices are coming downReserves are growing , naira is stable ( this would encourage foreign investment)Loan that was meant to bost the rail sector is still at the senateYou just talk without being objectiveAsk you to say what Buhari would have done differently you would see economic blonder you would commitBuhari has his problem ( very big ones )But I don't see anyone in the present pdp better than him 7 Likes 1 Share

mrvitalis:





What you wrote up there highlights the typical Nigerian mentality



Always tackling the fruit of the problem without seeking the root cause of the problem



Honestly I wonder what else economically you expect Buhari to do that he hasn't done



The question you should ask is why are we here



We are out of recession , prices are coming down

Reserves are growing , naira is stable ( this would encourage foreign investment)



Loan that was meant to bost the rail sector is still at the senate



You just talk without being objective



Ask you to say what Buhari would have done differently you would see economic blonder you would commit



Buhari has his problem ( very big ones )



But I don't see anyone in the present pdp better than him



So u finally agree that Buhari has very big problems,the man is not competent to run a country and that is how I see it and also a lot of Nigerians,it should be anyone bt Buhari this time .we ve tried our luck with him and ve seen what he has to offer.. So u finally agree that Buhari has very big problems,the man is not competent to run a country and that is how I see it and also a lot of Nigerians,it should be anyone bt Buhari this time .we ve tried our luck with him and ve seen what he has to offer.. 12 Likes 1 Share

MONITZ:







So u finally agree that Buhari has very big problems,the man is not competent to run a country and that is how I see it and also a lot of Nigerians,it should be anyone bt Buhari this time .we ve tried our luck with him and ve seen what he has to offer.. Buhari has problems yes but we can't hand over power back to the people that brought us to the calamity we face now



Na never



Who do you want to give power ? Atiku? Wike ? Or fayose ?

Abegi you can criticize Buhari but trying to bring pdp as it is now is a no no Buhari has problems yes but we can't hand over power back to the people that brought us to the calamity we face nowNa neverWho do you want to give power ? Atiku? Wike ? Or fayose ?Abegi you can criticize Buhari but trying to bring pdp as it is now is a no no 7 Likes 1 Share

mrvitalis:



Buhari has problems yes but we can't hand over power back to the people that brought us to the calamity we face now



Na never



Who do you want to give power ? Atiku? Wike ? Or fayose ?

Abegi you can criticize Buhari but trying to bring pdp as it is now is a no no

U re getting this whole thing wrong ,I am not particularly for PDP bt rather any other person but Buhari.And how about independent candidacy and a relatively young aspirant in the mound of Donald Duke et al? U re getting this whole thing wrong ,I am not particularly for PDP bt rather any other person but Buhari.And how about independent candidacy and a relatively young aspirant in the mound of Donald Duke et al? 5 Likes 1 Share

MONITZ:





U re getting this whole thing wrong ,I am not particularly for PDP bt rather any other person but Buhari.And how about independent candidacy and a relatively young aspirant in the mound of Donald Duke et al? You can't say any other person than Buhari that's very wrong



We have made progress under Buhari



Slow yes but there has been real progress



So you can replace him with someone far worse You can't say any other person than Buhari that's very wrongWe have made progress under BuhariSlow yes but there has been real progressSo you can replace him with someone far worse 4 Likes