₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,990 members, 3,962,599 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 08:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot (7076 Views)
Tunde Adeniran Rejects Outcome Of PDP Convention, Calls BOT To Take Over Party / Eid-el-maulud: PDP Publicity Aspirant, Kola Ologbodiyan Urges National Renewal / Thugs Fight In Front Of PDP Headquarters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Beress(f): 10:44pm On Dec 10
December 10, 2017
PDP PRESS STATEMENT
PDP Convention: APC Jittery, Clutching On Straws.
Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, wherein he criticized the conduct of the elective National Convention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.
We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.
This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.
Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?
Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.”
Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.
It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.
Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organization of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.
It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must therefore remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
https://ynaija.com/apc-jittery-successful-outcome-convention-pdp/amp/
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Beress(f): 10:45pm On Dec 10
Effective opposition has just began!
God bless the PDP!!
Lalasticlala
90 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Campusity: 10:46pm On Dec 10
Krakatoa!
#popcorn #juice #zobo
#2019 loading. It's gonna be interesting. Lol!
7 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Booby88(m): 10:47pm On Dec 10
What a brilliant piece up there!
So the satanic APC has been violating their own constitution... No wonder the dullard of Daura has turned out to be a tyrant
Atiku will correct all these nonsense
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Shukuakukobambi: 10:47pm On Dec 10
film don start
Kola vs Bolaji
Who blinks first?
4 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by reuben79: 10:48pm On Dec 10
my love to apc still remin till 2023.....pdp jst wasting their valuable time
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Booby88(m): 10:52pm On Dec 10
reuben79:
What is your surname?
67 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by muykem: 10:53pm On Dec 10
*PDP chairmanship election*
2115 Accredited Delegates
Secondus - 2000
Adeniran - 231
Dokpesi - 66
Total - 2297
*This is incredible*
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by reuben79: 10:55pm On Dec 10
Booby88:ur uncle name
4 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:55pm On Dec 10
Hehehehehe.
See this one
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by awalqodri: 10:55pm On Dec 10
PDP!! I pray you play your opposition role effectively and make them be on their toes always..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Booby88(m): 10:56pm On Dec 10
muykem:
Says the Electoral chairman
27 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Oluwabusobomi(f): 10:59pm On Dec 10
This is what we want
APC your days are numbered
Atiku storm will soon blow you away
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:04pm On Dec 10
muykem:I am not surprise, or is it not PDP again, it is in their DNA
8 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by kokoA(m): 11:04pm On Dec 10
Lol. I miss opposition politics in Nigeria mehn. I remember the good old days of jibes like "drunken fisherman", “kindergarten president”, etc. You just have to give it Lai Mohammed the guy was good. Let's see what this guy can do. I wish him luck as he tries to fit into Lai's shoes.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by LudaChriz(m): 11:05pm On Dec 10
God bless the PDP
God bless Atiku2019 project!!
Zombies above, you guys should not allow high BP kill you on PDP/Atiku matter... Open your own thread and sell your candidate... Stop spewing thrash everywhere
28 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Asek1(m): 11:10pm On Dec 10
Beress:
Point blank and very clever Technical Knockouts
APC is in trouble...
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by PeterObi2019(m): 11:15pm On Dec 10
APC is dead waiting for 2019 to be buried!
Atiku2019 here we come!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Jombojombo(f): 11:17pm On Dec 10
This is so on point
APC is not a political party
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by denice1: 11:18pm On Dec 10
Let the fireworks begin
Seconds to goo........round 1 (bell rings)
3 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by doctokwus: 11:24pm On Dec 10
I was never a fan of PDP but I need this its new executives,particularly this new publicity secretary to expose APC for the utter failure it is.
The absence of a secretary since Metuh left,allowed APC to get away with many horrible deeds without the uproar it should have generated from the public.
I hope this man awakens the anger Nigerians should have for this disastrous president by exposing all for the world to see and judge Buhari.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Oluwabusobomi(f): 11:32pm On Dec 10
doctokwus:
God bless you for this!
Lalasticlala patriotic Nigerians are speaking please
12 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by Mrokaykay(m): 11:43pm On Dec 10
Shukuakukobambi:Ola vs Ola
0:1
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by TyrantInAsoRock: 2:31am
Let's the shenanigans
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by ProWalker: 2:48am
Booby88:
What is your own surname? Ebuka or Osuamadi ?
3 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by MONITZ: 4:03am
Booby88:
It should be Zombie,I just have a question for anyone that says he wants Buhari back in 2019 and it is ;will u be happy if Buhari ran ur life or business the way he has been running the country? Hunger and frustration re formatting Zombies' brains gradually bt they still don't want to own up to their folly of trusting Buhari in 2015 because of their pride and "anybody but Jonathan " hence they re saving their faces by still clamouring for him to cone back in 2019 while the sensible ones ve since retraces their steps.nothing is happening , Buhari is bereft of ideas of how to run a country.
A young man talks about relocating from the US and needed advice from Nigerians only for a well known vocal supporter of Buhari to advise him not to cone back since things ve gone so so bad ,he said ;in short things ve gone from bad to worse and yet this same person is still championing a second term for Bubu,if this is not hypocrisy,deceit and stupidity then I don't know what it is,it is akin to cutting ur nose to spite ur face...
We just ve to put our differences aside and use our right to vote to vote out incompetent and expired politicians who ve nothing to offer except outdated ideas of doing things ,they must give way to the younger generation,they ve done their bits and need to go home and look after their grandchildren.
Governance should be for the serious minded and not those who just want to be on the seat for personal aggrandizement or ego so that the country doesn't suffer for their vacuous policies that keep us moving in a circle all of the time..It is anybody but definitely not Buhari again since we ve seen what he has to offer despite being a serial contestant,we ve seen that he has zilch ideas on how a country should be managed...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by mrvitalis(m): 4:18am
MONITZ:
What you wrote up there highlights the typical Nigerian mentality
Always tackling the fruit of the problem without seeking the root cause of the problem
Honestly I wonder what else economically you expect Buhari to do that he hasn't done
The question you should ask is why are we here
We are out of recession , prices are coming down
Reserves are growing , naira is stable ( this would encourage foreign investment)
Loan that was meant to bost the rail sector is still at the senate
You just talk without being objective
Ask you to say what Buhari would have done differently you would see economic blonder you would commit
Buhari has his problem ( very big ones )
But I don't see anyone in the present pdp better than him
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by MONITZ: 4:23am
mrvitalis:
So u finally agree that Buhari has very big problems,the man is not competent to run a country and that is how I see it and also a lot of Nigerians,it should be anyone bt Buhari this time .we ve tried our luck with him and ve seen what he has to offer..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by mrvitalis(m): 4:30am
MONITZ:Buhari has problems yes but we can't hand over power back to the people that brought us to the calamity we face now
Na never
Who do you want to give power ? Atiku? Wike ? Or fayose ?
Abegi you can criticize Buhari but trying to bring pdp as it is now is a no no
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by MONITZ: 4:33am
mrvitalis:
U re getting this whole thing wrong ,I am not particularly for PDP bt rather any other person but Buhari.And how about independent candidacy and a relatively young aspirant in the mound of Donald Duke et al?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by mrvitalis(m): 4:43am
MONITZ:You can't say any other person than Buhari that's very wrong
We have made progress under Buhari
Slow yes but there has been real progress
So you can replace him with someone far worse
4 Likes
|Re: Kola Ologbodiyan, The Publicity Secretary Of PDP Fires First Shot by CaptainJeffry: 4:58am
This is sound unlike Liar Mohammed who resorted to name calling and insults instead of constructive criticism.
10 Likes 1 Share
What Is The Best Punishment For Corrupt Government Officials? / Nigeria Power Problem - Why Energy Conservation Is A Must / Back In The Days: PEJ Graduating From School (Picture)
Viewing this topic: princeryle1, babablogger, Jaymaxxy(m), Jaybaba7, iscom(m), swimnigeria(m), hisable2, MrAJQ(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), purplelady, Iamtipsyy(m), ogayor, phetty(m), zeekeyboy, rayenigma, charliestone, Phylix76, dumo1(m), teamf, ademola1333(m), ALVA001, Nochious123(m), Carshopper(m), codslic, papadenzel(m), oluwamitomisin, kimond101, High2k(m), kings988, deji68, nerodenero, samobe, tayecrypto, efighter, freshyoladipupo(m), lympy, Zoharariel(m), ruggedised, Igyeseh(m), jimblaze(m), lakeside50(m), smithj01, ayodeji2017, chilewenwam, lizzynicole, 01mcfadden(m), docadams, mrnuur(m), manuelzz(m), ayers11, mazimee(m), Lusayo(m), checkfidel, fartkay(m), tonero263(m), lelvin(m), MAssociate(m), koolbe(m), Jermat20(m), Chichilas, whisperofGod(m), Fashdeejay, Elslim, Uchedeformula, OmniSparrow, frankwyte, Chizzyferd(m), mabea, abmarine(m), aizakun(m), mach7(m), Mrjaz(m), maximunimpact(m), Amazondepth(m), abdulkabirO(m), deniboi(m), opey25(m), Kingwizzy16(m), Lordspenzo(m), nommoh, akintob(m), Nnemuka, higherpower, 9hmo(m), Meks22(m), Nani4all(m), Ericej, zerozeroseven(m), miguel4suee, Absuchat(m), nnamdi7160, nanz(m), Synthase(m), Abrahamperkins22, SGN(m), gifftson101, MrPristine, Ofemini(m), immaculate006(m), cowmanager2000, Mariokenny(m), Jacobpio, quinnboy, dukie25 and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18