Rebecca posts a photo of herself on

Facebook. A hundred men commented, all

flattering her. She ignores their compliments

and silently hopes that she'll get a

notification informing her that Victor has

commented on her photo.



Victor is on the phone, trying desperately to

get through to Sarah...his love. He has called

her fifteen times already, but she has not

answered. His heart pounds. He needs to

hear her voice, like a crack addict and his

substance.



Sarah is in Tom's house, doing the dishes.

She intentionally ignores Victor's calls. She

doesn't want to deal with the drama of lying

about her location.



Tom is at the ATM. He has to transfer funds

to Mariah. She had asked him for money to

buy a new phone. He had promised to send

it that afternoon. He can't afford to look bad

before his crush. He told Sarah he had to get

something from his boss, so he left her at

his place.



Mariah is on the phone with Uche. She's

trying to calm him down. He told her he

needed some money to complete his little

brother's hospital bill. She is assuring him

that she'll get some money shortly, and send

it to him. She was waiting for Tom to

transfer the money.



Uche's palms are sweaty. His heart is racing.

His mind is clouded with thoughts. How

could he not have used protection, he

thought to himself. He has to send the

money to Vanessa so she could go ahead

and have the abortion. He just got off the

phone with Mariah, and she promised to

send the money shortly.



Vanessa is slipping into depression. She is

sitting in the hospital restroom staring at

the poison she's holding. Her wedding is in

a week. Now she's pregnant for another

man. She understands her church will have

to run a pregnancy test in a few days. Her

fiancé had not touched her in months. How

could she explain her way out of this mess.



She thinks of Sule, her fiancé. Then she

thinks of her mother, and her head almost

explodes from pain. Uche has to send the

money or she'll end her life, she thought to

herself.

It been five minutes since Sule wrote "My

beautiful princess. Looking astonishingly

beautiful" on Rebecca's photo on Facebook.



