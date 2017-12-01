₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 1:54am
Beautiful young lady tattoos shatta wale’s names on her body Facebook user Charles Nii Armah Mensah shared the photos with the caption;
"My Divas just did this for the loyalty of the Empire..Love u divas Efya Montana Chili Henessy ..Ur mum shatta michy will be proud .."
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 2:01am
Money
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by chibike69: 11:29am
thunder fire you
see how she dey like Misty Stone
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by tofolo(m): 11:30am
I don't blame her sha.
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 11:30am
Attention seekers everywhere. It'll end in d dude's bed, where he'll shatta ur pur*y, he'll give u belle plus one STI, den tomorrow u turn to a baby mama and start disturbing our peace on Twitter on hw he Shattad ur hrt and abandoned u and ur child
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by EliteBiz: 11:30am
She has d right to write any name on her skin.........bloggers
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Harmored(m): 11:30am
Mtchheeew
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by comshots(m): 11:30am
What will she tell her husband if she eventually get married to one?
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by twilliamx: 11:30am
Shatta wale on a shattered body..... Good riddance to bad rubbish....
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:31am
Ah!!
Abeg, where the HON. Commissioner of "SENSE"!
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:31am
Ghanian people will soon take over from Kenyans and Zimbabwe people dem.. As the dumbspots of the African continent .
What is a shatte wale... Is it a whale, or a shattered wall ?
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:31am
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by money121(m): 11:31am
Omo ode
She dey stylish apply for the post of baby Mama..
Endtime pretty lady
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by jericco1(m): 11:31am
ugly girl.
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by JON01: 11:31am
Is that the shatta wale under Abi another funny MEME?
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by twentyk(m): 11:32am
G
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 11:32am
Make she no enter port Harcourt oh
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by booqee(f): 11:33am
Ode leleyi oo
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Gabbyayo(m): 11:33am
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:33am
Ode
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 11:34am
She is possessed and obsessed
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by aro1(m): 11:34am
chibike69:u be commissioner for porn affairs
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 11:34am
To be sincere i prefer shatta wale to timaya anyday anytime
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 11:34am
I thought we only had dumb girls in Nigeria....e extend reach Ghana ....see person future wife o.... no be like say shatta is handsome sef..... shatta wey even kante fine pass
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by chuks34(m): 11:35am
shatawale the Game boy
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:35am
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by MrIjapa: 11:36am
Kolo don fall on her.
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by Kingsleyuc1(m): 11:36am
The 3th commenter above me sef
|Re: Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale's Name All Over Her Body (Photos) by chuks34(m): 11:37am
HarkymTheOracle:
una don come nw to they recycle this post on all threads
