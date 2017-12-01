₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 6:09am
A lady identified as Nnennaya Ijomanta is set to wed her heartthrob who works with the Nigerian police force. The couple who have tied the knot traditionally - are set to hold their church wedding this weekend in Enugu state. They released their pre-wedding photos ahead of their final union on Saturday, December 16....Congratulations to them..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pre-wedding-photos-police-officer-lovely-partner-ahead-wedding.html
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 6:10am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:14am
it says 95% of marriage done through pre wedding photo shall perishs,
so i won't be in awe or any kind of surprised when i heard it perish, because tiwa savage and her partner, banky w and his partner that will soon go south had already teachs me
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by eezeribe(m): 6:15am
He is busy doing pre wedding photo,we are busy trying to #End SARS...
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by linearity: 6:15am
This land is not for sale!
Wait make I go think of wetin I go plant for this land.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by FortifiedCity: 6:37am
Looks alike a father and daughter pic
6 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by ibkkk(f): 6:41am
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by AishaBuhari: 6:46am
This is what happens when officers of the laws copies civilians and neglecting their ethics!
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by medexico(m): 6:49am
Aye mi temi bami!
Is this man not marrying his friend's daughter?
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by KushyKush: 7:25am
This man is probably 15 years older.
4 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by TheCabal: 7:32am
Lucky guy ... see offshore, and onshore dichotomy.. the babe stainless
Tear rubber wife. If I see this type I go marry one time. The secret of a woman's beauty is her youth.
Nairaland aunty's your junior sister dey marry ooh
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by nairarhymer(m): 7:43am
oboy dat girl fine over
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by acme6(f): 8:05am
Wow, saw this in igboist group.
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by ChangeIsCostant: 10:12am
lalasticlala
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Fukafuka: 11:55am
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Glowprincess: 11:56am
C
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Kingsleyuc1(m): 11:56am
HML yo
Baking All-In-One HANDBOOK Guide> Small Chops, cakes, Breads, Meatpie, Egg-Roll, Chin Chin, Chicken-Pie, Bons etc (PDF & VIDEOS) FREE Download....Check My Profile
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by helphelp: 11:56am
This one no dey collect wazo for road
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by mykalls(m): 11:56am
Father & Daughter
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by ImpressionsNG: 11:57am
Oga Police
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Godsate: 11:57am
If I talk now. The mod may ban me again.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Guyman02: 11:57am
Let me use this story to forget about the story of the Baale that crushed his death, that will not be the portion of this young couple. Amen.
May LOVE of God reign in your home. Amen!
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by superior494(m): 11:57am
this man get eye
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by itsandi(m): 11:57am
Beautiful but is she not too young for him?
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Fukafuka: 11:58am
itsandi:
1 Like
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by roarik(f): 11:59am
the lady young o and the man looks old...happy married life to them
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by bolt000(m): 12:00pm
ibkkk:Are you really a witch?
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by Tinalex(f): 12:00pm
They so much look alike
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by qualityGod(m): 12:00pm
Father and daughter
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by iresidency(m): 12:02pm
Who cares if the man is 100 years older than girl? If she is happy that's what matters, the only thing is if she can't get all she wants in bed she shouldn't come crying to me oh
PS.. On 2nd thought, I will be a perfect good Samaritan and I will help with all my heart
|Re: Pre-wedding Photos Of A Police Officer And His Pretty Partner Ahead Of Wedding by yemajiteru(m): 12:02pm
The title suppose b GIRL SHOWS CLEAVAGE IN POLICE OFFICER PRE WEDDING PHOTO
