Source; A lady identified as Nnennaya Ijomanta is set to wed her heartthrob who works with the Nigerian police force. The couple who have tied the knot traditionally - are set to hold their church wedding this weekend in Enugu state. They released their pre-wedding photos ahead of their final union on Saturday, December 16....Congratulations to them..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pre-wedding-photos-police-officer-lovely-partner-ahead-wedding.html 2 Likes

so i won't be in awe or any kind of surprised when i heard it perish, because tiwa savage and her partner, banky w and his partner that will soon go south had already teachs me it says 95% of marriage done through pre wedding photo shall perishs

He is busy doing pre wedding photo,we are busy trying to #End SARS... 2 Likes

Looks alike a father and daughter pic 6 Likes

This is what happens when officers of the laws copies civilians and neglecting their ethics! 2 Likes

Is this man not marrying his friend's daughter? 4 Likes

This man is probably 15 years older. 4 Likes





Tear rubber wife. If I see this type I go marry one time. The secret of a woman's beauty is her youth.



Nairaland aunty's your junior sister dey marry ooh



Lucky guy ... see offshore, and onshore dichotomy.. the babe stainlessIf I see this type I go marry one time. The secret of a woman's beauty is her youth.

oboy dat girl fine over

Wow, saw this in igboist group.

Father & Daughter 1 Like

If I talk now. The mod may ban me again. 2 Likes

Let me use this story to forget about the story of the Baale that crushed his death, that will not be the portion of this young couple. Amen.

May LOVE of God reign in your home. Amen!

this man get eye

Beautiful but is she not too young for him? 1 Like

itsandi:

the lady young o and the man looks old...happy married life to them

Are you really a witch? Are you really a witch?

They so much look alike

Father and daughter





Who cares if the man is 100 years older than girl? If she is happy that's what matters, the only thing is if she can't get all she wants in bed she shouldn't come crying to me oh