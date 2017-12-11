₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by ijustdey: 6:41am
Thirty-six states in the federation have submitted 108 names to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as ministers and board members, credible sources told Daily Trust yesterday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/states-submit-108-names-to-buhari-for-cabinet-boards.html
lalasticlala
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by omowolewa: 7:36am
Let me check my name first.
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by harjayi(m): 7:41am
He should be ready to leave
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by zakim(m): 7:53am
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by crackerspub: 7:58am
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by Newbiee: 8:59am
Sai Baba 2019
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by otijah(m): 11:52am
And after 2019
It will be Sai Atikulate 201..
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:52am
It's a pitiable situation that Nigerians are putting their eggs in one Basket...
God know that neither PMB or Atiku fits that office in 2019!
We rather beg Wike, Fayose or even #Lukaku to come on board; so as to know we are in for real suffering!!
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by webngnews: 11:52am
Oh
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by chinawapz(m): 11:52am
with all these. . .No changes
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by Chevronstaff: 11:53am
Other countries like China are talking about what they hope to achieve by 2020. Nigeria has been talking about 2019 Presidency since 2015. God why??
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by superior494(m): 11:53am
Again
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by YoungMILITANT(m): 11:55am
This man needs to be Stoned to death.
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by BUHARImyDOG: 11:55am
And pay the m with which money?
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by DonVikings: 11:56am
Waiting for gruntees to come and wail as usual even when at this point there is nothing to grunt or wail about.
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by Kingsleyuc1(m): 11:56am
Alright...
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by Keneking: 11:57am
Those names will remain till the next 108 days
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by SunFlow(m): 11:57am
More names at whose expense?
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by olaidedee: 12:00pm
OOOOOOOOOPS!
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 12:01pm
Just goes to show that Buhari despite all his posturing, is not interested in Nigeria's welfare but his own.
He is planning to appoint ministers and board members with only one year to go and only because he senses a threat from Atiku.
Board memberships and ministerial positions are meant for national development, not political survival
Supporting this man in 2015 was a colossal error.
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by kenodrill: 12:07pm
UNIQUEISRAEL:lol.. Did I just hear you say "wike"? Wike that has no compass as to were he's taking his state to, what has he achieved since he became the governor of rivers state. Wike has no blue print of his leadership.he lacks the ideology.
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by ben0098: 12:08pm
|Re: States Submit 108 Names To Buhari For Cabinet, Boards by JkDanchi005(m): 12:09pm
Speaking on the matter, a ranking senator said the nomination process has been hijacked by the cabal in the Presidency.
“Let me tell you, it’s the same cabal that delayed the constitution of the cabinet for six months when Buhari came on board that is at work,” he said. But another source blamed Buhari for the delay, saying “don’t blame any cabal, it is the president himself that is delaying it. It is the fault of Baba go-slow, not anybody. If he is firm on what he wants, we will not be talking about this now.”
Buhari is a disaster that shouldn't have been allowed into Aso Rock in the first instance. My Members and I have vow to give Atiku nothing less than 1 million vote come 2019 and so shall it be.
