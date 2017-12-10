₦airaland Forum

Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by nairavsdollars: 6:55am
Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo state. The outspoken and forthright politician also served as Special Adviser on political matters to former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole. He spoke in this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI on the defection of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice- President from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s one year in office. Excerpts:

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice- President recently dumped your party, APC for PDP and gave some reasons for his actions. But some Nigerians are saying his reasons are not genuine but he is only desperate to become President and he knows he cannot realise his ambition in APC. Do you also share this view?

The reasons Atiku gave for leaving APC can be likened to the old adage that says ‘You give a dog a bad name in order to hang it’. I think he left the APC because he wanted to give a last shot to his presidential ambition and he strongly believes that that opportunity may not come if he remains in APC considering the fact that in the last presidential primary of the party in December 2014, he came a distant third. That is the major reason why he left APC. Every other thing he said about his leaving APC because of lack of internal democracy and no future for Nigerian youths does not hold water. He needed to go but you don’t expect him to tell Nigerians that ‘I am leaving APC because I want to contest for presidency elsewhere’. If you remember, he said APC will be his final bus stop in 2014, meaning that he will not join any other political party again. Atiku is a man I know very well and I have great respect for. I have worked with him before in the company of other notable Nigerians like Chief James Ibori, late DSP Alamieyeseigha and others. We tried to work for him in 2003 to realise his presidential ambition but he missed it at that point.

How did he miss the opportunity?

Atiku was a protégé of the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. He has a political machinery that cuts across the country. When Yar’Adua was in prison during the Abacha era, he confided in some of his lieutenants that in case he dies in prison, they should ensure they draft in Olusegun Obasanjo in order to compensate the South West for what happened to the late MKO Abiola. Yar’Adua’s key man then was Atiku so Obasanjo was forced to work with him. When Obasanjo was contesting as president, he had no money. Atiku provided all the funds. I know all this because I was part and parcel of the whole thing. Having agreed on Obasanjo, they needed people to execute the project. It was Atiku that called Chief Anthony Anenih to lead the campaign of Obasanjo. I was the first person Chief Anenih took from Benin in 1998. We usually meet in one very popular hotel in Abuja. That was where the whole plans started before we went to Jos for the convention. Atiku had already won election as governor of Adamawa state because that was his ambition then. But Obasanjo insisted that he wanted him as his running mate so he contested as running mate to Obasanjo despite his position as the governor-elect of Adamawa state. According to sources available to us that time, Obasanjo said he will do a single term but after that, he decided to go for second term. I was physically present at Rivers state Governor’s Lodge when the heat became too much and Obasanjo in the presence of all of us knelt down in front of Atiku begging him to allow him do a second term. I think that was how Atiku missed the opportunity by agreeing to Obasanjo’s plea. His thought was that at least, if Obasanjo completes his second term, he will hand over to him but you all know the story of Third Term Agenda and that was how they fell apart. Atiku had the best opportunity to become president in 2003 and lost it. He had the support of PDP governors then. Now, in the process of jumping from one place to another to realise his ambition, he has lost woefully.

If you look at the series of defections have done all in his bid to become president, do you see a man who is passionate about changing Nigeria for better or man who is driven by personal interest to rule Nigeria at all cost?

I think Atiku has an inordinate ambition to be president at all cost. If he is in one party and he knows his chances are not bright, he moves to another party and so on. Maybe he has a reason why he believes he must be president, I don’t know but as far as I am concerned, he is in a better position to tell Nigerians why he wants to be president having been Vice- President for eight years. I think he is just being driven by the ambition to become the president of Nigeria and will stop at nothing to realise that dream.


https://independent.ng/atiku-lost-opportunity-become-president-2003-idahosa/

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by eezeribe(m): 6:57am
Na so

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by agwom(m): 7:01am
cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by blackpanda: 7:05am
Very well said. Atiku stands no chance against buhari. Even if all the igbos and ipobs fall for his tricks and vote for him, he still stands no chance.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by uwa1(m): 7:05am
Let APC speak the truth... They are scared, that is why they are trying to stain his career.... Meanwhile.. the guy above is trying so hard to convince himself..

19 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by bigtt76(f): 7:07am
....And there was no camera phone then to photograph the event? #Lies grin

10 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SouthEastFacts: 7:09am
When I told people Obj has no political weight they wail. This is a 2 term President that couldn't win his ward after leaving power, until in 2015, when under the influence of Amosun he won his LG. This is a man that couldn't save the political career of his daughter.

When the full tsunami hits APC, they will only have Onyegun, Rochas, OUK, Ngige and few others as senior members.

4 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SouthEastFacts: 7:13am
blackpanda:
Very well said. Atiku stands no chance against buhari. Even if all the igbos and ipobs fall for his tricks and vote for him, he still stands no chance.
You mean the one Obj knelt down to beg?

13 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by NCP: 7:13am
Athiefcrook Inview to Reloot (A.I.R.) is now locked down in a sectarian regional party, filled with Pro-Biafran apologists

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by thesicilian: 7:14am
Atiku cannot be our President. Period.

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by blackpanda: 7:16am
SouthEastFacts:

You mean the one Obj knelt down to beg?

Did u even read the article...stop asking stupid kweshon. Atiku had his chance but goofed!

3 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:18am
I have to say that the south in one way or the other have continued to sell themselves as slaves to these northerners. Nairaland urchins who toil everyday shouting Afonja and Flatino does that perfectly well.

How has this helped them, I don't know.
This is why I loved that Nnamdi KANU of a guy.
Has it occurred to u guys that ever since he disappeared from the scene, there no any other voice calling for restructuring?
Restructuring which even Bola Tinubu pioneered at a time as a lasting solution to Nigeria's problem, who is still talking about it?l

2019 is a win win for the north, however it goes. Unfortunately both Atiku and Buhari cannot change this country to anything better. Both are just scams.

Its a shame that a country blessed with so many intellectuals, two old men without idea are coming to rule us. We always become mockery in committee of nations. Is there no better intellectual even in the north?

This is one reason I can't wait for a break up of this country. NO HOPE.

People are only sentimental in their voting. After the PDP convention, its obvious Yorubas will follow Buhari whether he is good or bad. Y? PDP does not represent their interest. Igbos will follow Atiku whether good or bad, y? APC does not represent their interest. The north simply cash on this to have fillled say.Where then is the patriotism and the sense of reasoning.

We should all be concerned about restructuring Nigeria into co- federated units where patriotism thrives. Where good men will have shot to power. There and then we can make progress.

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by DoTheNeedful: 7:31am
blackpanda:


Did u even read the article...stop asking stupid kweshon. Atiku had his chance but goofed!

The kneeling down is what matter to him being a dirty minded IPOB yoot that he is.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by stonemasonn: 7:35am
nairavsdollars:
When Obasanjo was contesting as president, he had no money. Atiku provided all the funds. I know all this because I was part and parcel of the whole thing.

Don't let Abdulsalam hear you oo.
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by psalmhorah(m): 7:49am
story ooo!!!
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by handsomeclouds(m): 7:49am
Its a pity we have so much believe in the lies of people.

One thing I have learnt in life!
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Primusinterpares(m): 7:51am
Why do I feel this is not true...

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by BruncleZuma: 7:52am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by magazineguy(m): 7:53am
In the real sense, this article does more good to the person of Atiku. If you know, you know.

A gentleman agreed to support his principal after he initially agreed to do one term, then he stopped his third term agenda. Atiku is a great man to democracy. Imagined if OBJ got his third term, do you think there won't be a fourth term bid or even a fifth term bid. OBJ was willing to go all the way to just achieved third term.

Till date OBJ hates Atiku with so much passion. WHY

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Referendum50(f): 7:54am
SouthEastFacts:
When I told people Obj has no political weight they wail. This is a 2 term President that couldn't win his ward after leaving power, until in 2015, when under the influence of Amosun he won his LG. This is a man that couldn't save the political career of his daughter.

When the full tsunami hits APC, they will only have Onyegun, Rochas, OUK, Ngige and few others as senior members.
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Uchenaija: 7:54am
Hmmm...wonders


I have this cool business idea that can yield you 5 million naira in 3 months if you are willing to invest 200k. If you have a brand you want to promote throughout Africa that'll be an additional advantage to you in this partnership.


If you're serious please mail me at michaelayomide001@gmail.com
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Webman007: 7:55am
Atikulate2019
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Factfinder1(f): 7:55am
So you want to watch the reverse in 2019 abi
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by stevezuks: 7:55am
Jdkdk
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:56am
Over to you Baba.
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by emeijeh(m): 7:56am
Charles Idahosa used to be relevant in Edo politics, but today, cry
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Majesticniyi(m): 7:56am
Stories, stupid stories everywhere.

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Abfinest007(m): 7:56am
he is now reaping the fruit of not being loyal.
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Quality20(m): 7:57am
wen will Buhari beg atiku too
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by drbaryoung: 7:57am
this dude just trying so hard to stay relevant
Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by handelex(m): 7:57am
Wetin concern me... that people are kneeling for you today doesn't mean they'll not become oga tomorrow...... meanwhile

