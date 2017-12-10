₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by nairavsdollars: 6:55am
Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo state. The outspoken and forthright politician also served as Special Adviser on political matters to former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole. He spoke in this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI on the defection of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice- President from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s one year in office. Excerpts:
https://independent.ng/atiku-lost-opportunity-become-president-2003-idahosa/
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by eezeribe(m): 6:57am
Na so
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by agwom(m): 7:01am
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by blackpanda: 7:05am
Very well said. Atiku stands no chance against buhari. Even if all the igbos and ipobs fall for his tricks and vote for him, he still stands no chance.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by uwa1(m): 7:05am
Let APC speak the truth... They are scared, that is why they are trying to stain his career.... Meanwhile.. the guy above is trying so hard to convince himself..
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by bigtt76(f): 7:07am
....And there was no camera phone then to photograph the event? #Lies
10 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SouthEastFacts: 7:09am
When I told people Obj has no political weight they wail. This is a 2 term President that couldn't win his ward after leaving power, until in 2015, when under the influence of Amosun he won his LG. This is a man that couldn't save the political career of his daughter.
When the full tsunami hits APC, they will only have Onyegun, Rochas, OUK, Ngige and few others as senior members.
4 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SouthEastFacts: 7:13am
blackpanda:You mean the one Obj knelt down to beg?
13 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by NCP: 7:13am
Athiefcrook Inview to Reloot (A.I.R.) is now locked down in a sectarian regional party, filled with Pro-Biafran apologists
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by thesicilian: 7:14am
Atiku cannot be our President. Period.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by blackpanda: 7:16am
SouthEastFacts:
Did u even read the article...stop asking stupid kweshon. Atiku had his chance but goofed!
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:18am
I have to say that the south in one way or the other have continued to sell themselves as slaves to these northerners. Nairaland urchins who toil everyday shouting Afonja and Flatino does that perfectly well.
How has this helped them, I don't know.
This is why I loved that Nnamdi KANU of a guy.
Has it occurred to u guys that ever since he disappeared from the scene, there no any other voice calling for restructuring?
Restructuring which even Bola Tinubu pioneered at a time as a lasting solution to Nigeria's problem, who is still talking about it?l
2019 is a win win for the north, however it goes. Unfortunately both Atiku and Buhari cannot change this country to anything better. Both are just scams.
Its a shame that a country blessed with so many intellectuals, two old men without idea are coming to rule us. We always become mockery in committee of nations. Is there no better intellectual even in the north?
This is one reason I can't wait for a break up of this country. NO HOPE.
People are only sentimental in their voting. After the PDP convention, its obvious Yorubas will follow Buhari whether he is good or bad. Y? PDP does not represent their interest. Igbos will follow Atiku whether good or bad, y? APC does not represent their interest. The north simply cash on this to have fillled say.Where then is the patriotism and the sense of reasoning.
We should all be concerned about restructuring Nigeria into co- federated units where patriotism thrives. Where good men will have shot to power. There and then we can make progress.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by DoTheNeedful: 7:31am
blackpanda:
The kneeling down is what matter to him being a dirty minded IPOB yoot that he is.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by stonemasonn: 7:35am
nairavsdollars:
Don't let Abdulsalam hear you oo.
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by psalmhorah(m): 7:49am
story ooo!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by handsomeclouds(m): 7:49am
Its a pity we have so much believe in the lies of people.
One thing I have learnt in life!
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Primusinterpares(m): 7:51am
Why do I feel this is not true...
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by BruncleZuma: 7:52am
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by magazineguy(m): 7:53am
In the real sense, this article does more good to the person of Atiku. If you know, you know.
A gentleman agreed to support his principal after he initially agreed to do one term, then he stopped his third term agenda. Atiku is a great man to democracy. Imagined if OBJ got his third term, do you think there won't be a fourth term bid or even a fifth term bid. OBJ was willing to go all the way to just achieved third term.
Till date OBJ hates Atiku with so much passion. WHY
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Referendum50(f): 7:54am
SouthEastFacts:
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Uchenaija: 7:54am
Hmmm...wonders
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Webman007: 7:55am
Atikulate2019
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Factfinder1(f): 7:55am
So you want to watch the reverse in 2019 abi
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by stevezuks: 7:55am
Jdkdk
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:56am
Over to you Baba.
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by emeijeh(m): 7:56am
Charles Idahosa used to be relevant in Edo politics, but today,
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Majesticniyi(m): 7:56am
Stories, stupid stories everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Abfinest007(m): 7:56am
he is now reaping the fruit of not being loyal.
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by Quality20(m): 7:57am
wen will Buhari beg atiku too
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by drbaryoung: 7:57am
this dude just trying so hard to stay relevant
|Re: Obasanjo Knelt Down Begging Atiku Abubakar In 2003 - Charles Idahosa by handelex(m): 7:57am
Wetin concern me... that people are kneeling for you today doesn't mean they'll not become oga tomorrow...... meanwhile
