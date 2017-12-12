Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. (3536 Views)

The Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address and LGA, Academic Qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants.

Physical Verification will actively commence today, Monday, December 11th. Please note the following

1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.

2. 2016 applicants on the waiting list are expected to partake in this physical verification exercise

3. Follow instructions at your centers. If the instructions at your centers conflict with anything we have posted here, the information posted here supercedes

4. Be orderly. Be courteous

Before you step out of the house. Ensure you have the following

a. All documents required for Physical Verification. Please see Image 1 below

At the Residential Local Government Area,

1. Do not pay money for anything to anyone. The N-Power Physical Verification exercise is free.

2. Do NOT give anyone your BVN slip even if they request for it. Please tell them N-Power says NO.

3. Report anyone asking for money.

4. Report any applicant giving money

5. If you are certain you were pre-selected and don’t see your name at a particular LGA of residence, check other LGA’s you might have written down.

6. Disregard anyone who approaches you that they can help you make it to the final selection, they are lying and will scam you.

After you have concluded the Physical Verification Exercise

1. Stay tuned to our official social media channels for next steps. 1 Like

You guys need to put your house in order.

1. Alot of LGAs are yet to start PV as at this morning. There is need for a week extension because you guys have wasted one full week

2. Why do we have different requirements at LGAs far beyond the requirements posted here? You need to call all your staff in order. They are simply doing all these to screen out applicants.

3. It will be good if applicants can have access to the registered centres rather than them moving from one centres to another. If truly you guys are transparent (and not ready to slot in your own list), let applicants be able to access it on your website . I can see it as a deliberate attempts to get rid of them.

4. Why are your Npower volunteers not yet paid for Nov? Are you saying there is no money or you are deliberately using it to punish them? These people need to provide for their family members. Have you forgotten we have married people among them? Kindly sort their payment out including December and 13th month allowance .

5. Irrespective of the social media channels you are using, there is absolute need for you guys to also post information on your website. 7 Likes

??. Will the verification still hold today??.

We ar waiting

Are you saying list would be pasted at LGAs in other for applicant that have been selected to know If they are to be verified in that same LGA, There is currently no list pasted in Ilorin south LGA, applicants are just writing attendance/wait at LGA Are you saying list would be pasted at LGAs in other for applicant that have been selected to know If they are to be verified in that same LGA,There is currently no list pasted in Ilorin south LGA, applicants are just writing attendance/wait at LGA

You guys need to put your house in order.

1. Alot of LGAs are yet to start PV as at this morning. There is need for a week extension because you guys have wasted one full week

2. Why do we have different requirements at LGAs far beyond the requirements posted here? You need to call all your staff in order. They are simply doing all these to screen out applicants.

3. It will be good if applicants can have access to the registered centres rather than them moving from one centres to another. If truly you guys are transparent (and not ready to slot in your own list), let applicants be able to access it on your website . I can see it as a deliberate attempts to get rid of them.

4. Why are your Npower volunteers not yet paid for Nov? Are you saying there is no money or you are deliberately using it to punish them? These people need to provide for their family members. Have you forgotten we have married people among them? Kindly sort their payment out including December and 13th month allowance .

5. Irrespective of the social media channels you are using, there is absolute need for you guys to also post information on your website.



Okay, Noted sir Okay, Noted sir 1 Like

Good day. Please can you touch briefly the issue of redeployment?

Will the verification still hold today ??.



Physical Verification will actively commence today, Monday, December 11th. Physical Verification will actively commence today, Monday, December 11th. 1 Like 1 Share

Good day. Please can you touch briefly the issue of redeployment?



At this point, The Npower program has no redeployment. At this point, The Npower program has no redeployment.

At this point, The Npower program has no redeployment.

At this point, you mean at this stage of physical verification right? Or this applies to current volunteers? At this point, you mean at this stage of physical verification right? Or this applies to current volunteers?

Verification in Eket L.G.A., Akwa Ibom State, is slated to commence by 8am tommorow, 12/12/2017. 1 Like

At this point, you mean at this stage of physical verification right? Or this applies to current volunteers?





It applies to all volunteers. It applies to all volunteers.

Verification in Eket L.G.A., Akwa Ibom State, is slated to commence by 8am tommorow, 12/12/2017.





Okay, Noted sir. Okay, Noted sir.

I was at my Local Govt today Brass Local Govt in Bayelsa state and they said no such info of Npower is given to them and some also said we are to go the state capital Yenagoa for verification. So whats the Genuine info. I need to know if i have to travel today. Cos they said Brass Local govt are scheduled to be verified at the State Capital tomorrow.



BELOW IS THE INFO ON NPOWER BAYELSA GROUP. HOW TRUE IS THIS?



ANNOUNCEMENT

THIS IS TO ANNOUNCE TO YOU THAT ALL THE PRESELECTED CANDIDATES OF N-POWER THAT FILLED YENAGOA L.G.A AS L.G.A OF RESIDENCE, SHOULD BE AT NOA OFFICE AT OPPOSITE COMMISSIONER'S QUATRES YENAGOA TODAY MONDAY 11TH DECEMBER FOR YOUR PHYSICAL VERIFICATION.

NOTE, YOU ARE TO BE THERE BY 9.AM PROMPT WITH PHOTOCOPIES AND ORIGINALS OF YOUR CREDENTIALS, REMEMBER, YENAGOA L.G.A RESIDENTS ONLY

TIME TABLE OF NPOWER BAYELSA VERIFICATION

Monday 11|12|2017 Yenagoa LGA RESIDENTS Only

Tuesday 12|12|2017 Brass and Ekeremor LGA Residents only

Wednesday 13|12|2017 Kolga and Nembe LGA Residents only

Thursday 14|12|2017 Sagbama and Ogbia LGA Residents only

Friday 15|12|2017 Southern Ijaw LGA Residents only.

Venue: National Orientation Agency (NOA) Office, opposite New commissioner's quarters Yenagoa

PLEASE INFORM OTHERS

FOR CLARIFICATION, CONTACT THE STATE COORDINATOR ON 07038352696

The venue is for all preselected candidates

✍�Appah Amazuo

State Coordinator

I was pre selected but cant find my name in the LGA I Registered I have checked other LGA too still can't find what do I do Sir? I really need this as i am helpless at this point, help a brother out sir please! I was pre selected but cant find my name in the LGA I Registered I have checked other LGA too still can't find what do I do Sir? I really need this as i am helpless at this point, help a brother out sir please!

Are you saying list would be pasted at LGAs in other for applicant that have been selected to know If they are to be verified in that same LGA, There is currently no list pasted in Ilorin south LGA, applicants are just writing attendance/wait at LGA

Why are you writing attendance? What of we that doesn't show up. Why are you writing attendance? What of we that doesn't show up.

Why are you writing attendance? What of we that doesn't show up.



Which state and local Government sir? Which state and local Government sir?

I was pre selected but cant find my name in the LGA I Registered I have checked other LGA too still can't find what do I do Sir? I really need this as i am helpless at this point, help a brother out sir please!





Are you very sure that's the place of residence you selected ?



You can check in other LGAs you might have filled During the registration process. Are you very sure that's the place of residence you selected ?You can check in other LGAs you might have filled During the registration process.

Are you very sure that's the place of residence you selected ?



You can check in other LGAs you might have filled During the registration process. same with me tooooo, i checked mine at ilesha west and east but i didnt see my name and i was not the only person that has such issue. Pls any help? same with me tooooo, i checked mine at ilesha west and east but i didnt see my name and i was not the only person that has such issue. Pls any help?

HERE IN SOKOTO, ONLY 2017 APPLICANTS ARE CONSIDERD..... 2O17 LIST IS PASTED HERE. NO 2016 AWAITING LIST.ARE 2016 APPLICANTS ON THE AWAITING LIST IGNORED?

Which state and local Government sir?

Ilorin west. Someone told me that they asked them to come tmrw. Pls help me confirm bcz I'm not in Ilorin now Ilorin west. Someone told me that they asked them to come tmrw. Pls help me confirm bcz I'm not in Ilorin now

Which state and local Government sir?

Ilorin South LG Kwara state Ilorin South LG Kwara state

From Oyo, Afijio

Asked to drop our congratulatory print out showing our preselection nd wrote our name, phone no nd bvn no down in a notebook. They said d officials are not back from IBadan . So we are asked to come back tomorrow.

Are you very sure that's the place of residence you selected ?



You can check in other LGAs you might have filled During the registration process.

the place of residence selected is correct and it corresponds, I have checked other LGAs too but still can't find my name. help me out sir, I can't miss out on this, really need this, I have really suffered for this sir. thanks sir. the place of residence selected is correct and it corresponds, I have checked other LGAs too but still can't find my name. help me out sir, I can't miss out on this, really need this, I have really suffered for this sir. thanks sir.

HERE IN SOKOTO, ONLY 2017 APPLICANTS ARE CONSIDERD..... 2O17 LIST IS PASTED HERE. NO 2016 AWAITING LIST.ARE 2016 APPLICANTS ON THE AWAITING LIST IGNORED? i thought they said the 2016 waiting list would do the verification with the 2017 candidates....pls disturb them to call their head quarters for the 2016 waiting list. i thought they said the 2016 waiting list would do the verification with the 2017 candidates....pls disturb them to call their head quarters for the 2016 waiting list. 1 Like

i thought they said the 2016 waiting list would do the verification with the 2017 candidates....pls disturb them to call their head quarters for the 2016 waiting list. what state and LGA sir? what state and LGA sir?

the place of residence selected is correct and it corresponds, I have checked other LGAs too but still can't find my name. help me out sir, I can't miss out on this, really need this, I have really suffered for this sir. thanks sir.





You have to be sure about this details sir.



If you are positive about this information can i have the state and LGAs.





Thank you. You have to be sure about this details sir.If you are positive about this information can i have the state and LGAs.Thank you.

From Oyo, Afijio

Asked to drop our congratulatory print out showing our preselection nd wrote our name, phone no nd bvn no down in a notebook. They said d officials are not back from IBadan . So we are asked to come back tomorrow.



Noted sir. Noted sir.

From Oyo, Afijio

Asked to drop our congratulatory print out showing our preselection nd wrote our name, phone no nd bvn no down in a notebook. They said d officials are not back from IBadan . So we are asked to come back tomorrow.



Okay, Noted sir. Okay, Noted sir.

HERE IN SOKOTO, ONLY 2017 APPLICANTS ARE CONSIDERD..... 2O17 LIST IS PASTED HERE. NO 2016 AWAITING LIST.ARE 2016 APPLICANTS ON THE AWAITING LIST IGNORED?



Where in Sokoto sir?



Which Local Government Secretariat? Where in Sokoto sir?Which Local Government Secretariat?

same with me tooooo, i checked mine at ilesha west and east but i didnt see my name and i was not the only person that has such issue. Pls any help?





Are you very sure about this information sir ? Are you very sure about this information sir ?