₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,491 members, 3,964,460 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. (3536 Views)
Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. / Npower 2017 Applicants Pre-selection Status Checker Released / N-power Explains How To Check Pre-selection Status (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 8:45am On Dec 11
The Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address and LGA, Academic Qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants.
Physical Verification will actively commence today, Monday, December 11th. Please note the following
1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.
2. 2016 applicants on the waiting list are expected to partake in this physical verification exercise
3. Follow instructions at your centers. If the instructions at your centers conflict with anything we have posted here, the information posted here supercedes
4. Be orderly. Be courteous
Before you step out of the house. Ensure you have the following
a. All documents required for Physical Verification. Please see Image 1 below
At the Residential Local Government Area,
1. Do not pay money for anything to anyone. The N-Power Physical Verification exercise is free.
2. Do NOT give anyone your BVN slip even if they request for it. Please tell them N-Power says NO.
3. Report anyone asking for money.
4. Report any applicant giving money
5. If you are certain you were pre-selected and don’t see your name at a particular LGA of residence, check other LGA’s you might have written down.
6. Disregard anyone who approaches you that they can help you make it to the final selection, they are lying and will scam you.
After you have concluded the Physical Verification Exercise
1. Stay tuned to our official social media channels for next steps.
1 Like
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by Yem0350: 8:46am On Dec 11
You guys need to put your house in order.
1. Alot of LGAs are yet to start PV as at this morning. There is need for a week extension because you guys have wasted one full week
2. Why do we have different requirements at LGAs far beyond the requirements posted here? You need to call all your staff in order. They are simply doing all these to screen out applicants.
3. It will be good if applicants can have access to the registered centres rather than them moving from one centres to another. If truly you guys are transparent (and not ready to slot in your own list), let applicants be able to access it on your website . I can see it as a deliberate attempts to get rid of them.
4. Why are your Npower volunteers not yet paid for Nov? Are you saying there is no money or you are deliberately using it to punish them? These people need to provide for their family members. Have you forgotten we have married people among them? Kindly sort their payment out including December and 13th month allowance .
5. Irrespective of the social media channels you are using, there is absolute need for you guys to also post information on your website.
7 Likes
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by SomeoneNice: 8:49am On Dec 11
Will the verification still hold today??.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by snowprince07(m): 8:56am On Dec 11
We ar waiting
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by jwals: 10:06am On Dec 11
npowerng:
Are you saying list would be pasted at LGAs in other for applicant that have been selected to know If they are to be verified in that same LGA, There is currently no list pasted in Ilorin south LGA, applicants are just writing attendance/wait at LGA
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 10:13am On Dec 11
Yem0350:
Okay, Noted sir
1 Like
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by kcwitch(m): 10:13am On Dec 11
Good day. Please can you touch briefly the issue of redeployment?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 10:14am On Dec 11
SomeoneNice:
Physical Verification will actively commence today, Monday, December 11th.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 10:14am On Dec 11
kcwitch:
At this point, The Npower program has no redeployment.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by kcwitch(m): 10:19am On Dec 11
npowerng:
At this point, you mean at this stage of physical verification right? Or this applies to current volunteers?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by Oduok(m): 10:27am On Dec 11
Verification in Eket L.G.A., Akwa Ibom State, is slated to commence by 8am tommorow, 12/12/2017.
1 Like
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 11:06am On Dec 11
kcwitch:
It applies to all volunteers.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 11:07am On Dec 11
Oduok:
Okay, Noted sir.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by otonbara: 12:20pm On Dec 11
I was at my Local Govt today Brass Local Govt in Bayelsa state and they said no such info of Npower is given to them and some also said we are to go the state capital Yenagoa for verification. So whats the Genuine info. I need to know if i have to travel today. Cos they said Brass Local govt are scheduled to be verified at the State Capital tomorrow.
BELOW IS THE INFO ON NPOWER BAYELSA GROUP. HOW TRUE IS THIS?
ANNOUNCEMENT
THIS IS TO ANNOUNCE TO YOU THAT ALL THE PRESELECTED CANDIDATES OF N-POWER THAT FILLED YENAGOA L.G.A AS L.G.A OF RESIDENCE, SHOULD BE AT NOA OFFICE AT OPPOSITE COMMISSIONER'S QUATRES YENAGOA TODAY MONDAY 11TH DECEMBER FOR YOUR PHYSICAL VERIFICATION.
NOTE, YOU ARE TO BE THERE BY 9.AM PROMPT WITH PHOTOCOPIES AND ORIGINALS OF YOUR CREDENTIALS, REMEMBER, YENAGOA L.G.A RESIDENTS ONLY
TIME TABLE OF NPOWER BAYELSA VERIFICATION
Monday 11|12|2017 Yenagoa LGA RESIDENTS Only
Tuesday 12|12|2017 Brass and Ekeremor LGA Residents only
Wednesday 13|12|2017 Kolga and Nembe LGA Residents only
Thursday 14|12|2017 Sagbama and Ogbia LGA Residents only
Friday 15|12|2017 Southern Ijaw LGA Residents only.
Venue: National Orientation Agency (NOA) Office, opposite New commissioner's quarters Yenagoa
PLEASE INFORM OTHERS
FOR CLARIFICATION, CONTACT THE STATE COORDINATOR ON 07038352696
The venue is for all preselected candidates
✍�Appah Amazuo
State Coordinator
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by lawrykings(m): 12:35pm On Dec 11
npowerng:
I was pre selected but cant find my name in the LGA I Registered I have checked other LGA too still can't find what do I do Sir? I really need this as i am helpless at this point, help a brother out sir please!
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by olasaad(f): 12:35pm On Dec 11
jwals:
Why are you writing attendance? What of we that doesn't show up.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 1:35pm On Dec 11
olasaad:
Which state and local Government sir?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 1:43pm On Dec 11
lawrykings:
Are you very sure that's the place of residence you selected ?
You can check in other LGAs you might have filled During the registration process.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by Aphrygian: 2:04pm On Dec 11
npowerng:same with me tooooo, i checked mine at ilesha west and east but i didnt see my name and i was not the only person that has such issue. Pls any help?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by edemsimeon: 2:20pm On Dec 11
HERE IN SOKOTO, ONLY 2017 APPLICANTS ARE CONSIDERD..... 2O17 LIST IS PASTED HERE. NO 2016 AWAITING LIST.ARE 2016 APPLICANTS ON THE AWAITING LIST IGNORED?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by olasaad(f): 2:57pm On Dec 11
npowerng:
Ilorin west. Someone told me that they asked them to come tmrw. Pls help me confirm bcz I'm not in Ilorin now
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by olasaad(f): 3:00pm On Dec 11
npowerng:
Ilorin South LG Kwara state
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by mydeporch(f): 3:01pm On Dec 11
From Oyo, Afijio
Asked to drop our congratulatory print out showing our preselection nd wrote our name, phone no nd bvn no down in a notebook. They said d officials are not back from IBadan . So we are asked to come back tomorrow.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by lawrykings(m): 3:09pm On Dec 11
npowerng:
the place of residence selected is correct and it corresponds, I have checked other LGAs too but still can't find my name. help me out sir, I can't miss out on this, really need this, I have really suffered for this sir. thanks sir.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by johnbuck81(m): 3:18pm On Dec 11
edemsimeon:i thought they said the 2016 waiting list would do the verification with the 2017 candidates....pls disturb them to call their head quarters for the 2016 waiting list.
1 Like
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 3:53pm On Dec 11
johnbuck81:what state and LGA sir?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 3:59pm On Dec 11
lawrykings:
You have to be sure about this details sir.
If you are positive about this information can i have the state and LGAs.
Thank you.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 4:02pm On Dec 11
mydeporch:
Noted sir.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 4:07pm On Dec 11
mydeporch:
Okay, Noted sir.
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 4:09pm On Dec 11
edemsimeon:
Where in Sokoto sir?
Which Local Government Secretariat?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by npowerng: 4:12pm On Dec 11
Aphrygian:
Are you very sure about this information sir ?
|Re: Break Down On The Pre-selection Process, Please Read Imagine Below Carefully. by jwals: 4:12pm On Dec 11
olasaad:They ask applicants to come back tomorrow @ Ilorin west and ilorin south, we actually didn't see anything NPOWER OFFICIAL, every thing we heard was like a rumor, people writing their names on list at ilorin south are just using their initiatives, no power official showed up @npowerng please take note
Us Embassy Nigeria Job Vacancies For Protocol Assistant / Aloe Vera Sales Marketing Opportunity Part-time Full-time / Nitda Aptitude Test
Viewing this topic: JayXclusive03, AvantG(m), Drnice, Generalpapiiii(m), jimohabmajid(m), bamoski(m), Umahnoble, loneraise, Teawhy2011, paragon01, olafunny(m), Machiny, last35(f), Kingiyke22(m), kaleam(m), michealewela, lungtruth(m), rolly44, Veenparouq077, lantessy(m), legenddimex(m), Standardcosting, stephenmorris(m), crownfitsme(f), bishop1988(m), SenorFax(m), Crazytrump(m), Alarib(m), master69(m), hillarioux, haxan919(m), Jacnik, chinosomel(m), ayoadee(m), information1, joiful(f), manforgu, jonnytad(m), Papasmal(m), akins177(m), Rukitop(f), SEHHYTEX(m), Beautymansion01(f), abefeb1(m), Goovo(m), 4christ4life, phemswag, semit, Hollyb(f), Barrysleek(m), Deux, Sassy16(f), alfarouq(m), jomek(m), piax(m), emekatimsu(m), mjoshuasimon, Ermacc, Natilolo, MRAKBEE(m), collegereap(m), larrytee(f), Gaddafithe2nd(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16