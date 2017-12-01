Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) (19214 Views)

After the game, United's manager, Jose Mourinho got involved with some City players as he went to their dressing room while on his way to make post-match press briefing.



He demanded that they show some respect cos they were blaring music from their dressing room, making it look like they were rubbing United's nose in defeat as they whooped and cheered.



Mourinho was confronted by City's Goalkeeper, Ederson as both men exchanged words in Portuguese with United's players joining in.



It is alleged that Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him while City coach, Mikel Arteta, one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants, received a cut to the head.



photo credit: as watermarked





The season isn't over I will be quiet 15 Likes

lalasticlala The guy is too arrogant and not fit for man utd. The guy is too arrogant and not fit for man utd. 11 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

Still suffering from the loss infact i am boycotting all the sport news websites 3 Likes

breast milk or wat

Man u no try at all 10 Likes

Where is your evidence? 1 Like

I pity MouthRinho sha 2 Likes

Man city are behaving like kids

It's not over until is over

I think they over celebrated the match 11 Likes 1 Share

If De Gea pulled off THAT double save, his name would be inscribed on a Ballon D’or tomorrow.



When are people going to bring Ederson into the best GK in the premierleague debate? 12 Likes

Man city are behaving like kids

It's not over until is over

I think they over celebrated the match





Dm beat u for old Traford or old trashford u gt mowt dey talk say dm celebrate hu nor go celebrate away victory





Dude r jux pained



Take heart



Second leg dey u fit stil win dm









Lukaku na fraud Dm beat u for old Traford or old trashford u gt mowt dey talk say dm celebrate hu nor go celebrate away victoryDude r jux painedTake heartSecond leg dey u fit stil win dmLukaku na fraud 28 Likes

Still suffering from the loss infact i am boycotting all the sport news websites how many odds? how many odds? 4 Likes 1 Share

Many thanks to Lukaku 4 Likes

breast milk? abi cow milk..

i blame buhari for everything wey happen to man u 2 Likes

courtesy of lukaku

Lol e pain am....

Jose should learn to shut up and accept defeat... that's why Bobby Charlton said he's not a man utd coach... Move on. Dem for pour am piss... Man city arent champions yet....they've beaten The so called top four ... all of them, but its just 16 matches into the season #GGMU 4 Likes

Mourinho brought this embarrassment on himself







Defending at home against your rival in a must win match......





The man should be flogged

They should break that his fvcking coconut head. This ediot blamed referee for his defeat to Man City. Has he forgotten so soon Arsenal's two penalty calls that was overlooked by the referee last week too? The guy should just pack well

Milk and water. Hope he drank them

Man city are behaving like kids

It's not over until is over

I think they over celebrated the match

But that thing pain you o.. But that thing pain you o.. 6 Likes

##EndTimeSport He is very stupid and Useless.. he would end up in Hell.. and he would burn to ashes