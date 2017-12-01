₦airaland Forum

Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by newsynews: 10:56am
Yesterday was Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City with the game ending 2-1 in favor of City.


After the game, United's manager, Jose Mourinho got involved with some City players as he went to their dressing room while on his way to make post-match press briefing.

He demanded that they show some respect cos they were blaring music from their dressing room, making it look like they were rubbing United's nose in defeat as they whooped and cheered.

Mourinho was confronted by City's Goalkeeper, Ederson as both men exchanged words in Portuguese with United's players joining in.

It is alleged that Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him while City coach, Mikel Arteta, one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants, received a cut to the head.

photo credit: as watermarked


http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/mourinho-milk-water-thrown-man-city-players-celebrate.html

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by newsynews: 10:57am
more

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by SportBlogger(m): 10:59am
The season isn't over I will be quiet

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by WotzupNG: 3:01pm
newsynews:
lalasticlala
The guy is too arrogant and not fit for man utd.

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by FisifunKododada: 4:28pm
shocked
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by FisifunKododada: 4:28pm
shocked shocked

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by FisifunKododada: 4:28pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by Soloton01: 4:29pm
Hmmm

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by bettercreature(m): 4:29pm
Still suffering from the loss infact i am boycotting all the sport news websites

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by geostrata(m): 4:30pm
breast milk or wat
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by agarawu23(m): 4:30pm
Man u no try at all

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by IamPatriotic(m): 4:30pm
Where is your evidence?

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by PanickMode(m): 4:30pm
,
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by Chibabi(m): 4:30pm
I pity MouthRinho sha

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by Olukat(m): 4:30pm
Man city are behaving like kids
It's not over until is over
I think they over celebrated the match

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by lilfreezy: 4:30pm
If De Gea pulled off THAT double save, his name would be inscribed on a Ballon D’or tomorrow.

When are people going to bring Ederson into the best GK in the premierleague debate?

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by johnstar(m): 4:30pm
Olukat:
Man city are behaving like kids
It's not over until is over
I think they over celebrated the match
grin


Dm beat u for old Traford or old trashford u gt mowt dey talk say dm celebrate hu nor go celebrate away victory


Dude r jux pained

Take heart

Second leg dey u fit stil win dm




Lukaku na fraud grin

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by agarawu23(m): 4:30pm
bettercreature:
Still suffering from the loss infact i am boycotting all the sport news websites
how many odds? grin

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by MrRichy(m): 4:30pm
Many thanks to Lukaku

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by inoki247: 4:30pm
breast milk? abi cow milk..
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by abtallest24(m): 4:30pm
i blame buhari for everything wey happen to man u

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by Cowmilk(m): 4:31pm
courtesy of lukaku
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by blaze1916(m): 4:31pm
Lol e pain am.... grin
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by Dione007(m): 4:31pm
Jose should learn to shut up and accept defeat... that's why Bobby Charlton said he's not a man utd coach... Move on. Dem for pour am piss... Man city arent champions yet....they've beaten The so called top four ... all of them, but its just 16 matches into the season #GGMU

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by zombieHUNTER: 4:31pm
Mourinho brought this embarrassment on himself



Defending at home against your rival in a must win match......


The man should be flogged
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by dotcomnamename: 4:31pm
They should break that his fvcking coconut head. This ediot blamed referee for his defeat to Man City. Has he forgotten so soon Arsenal's two penalty calls that was overlooked by the referee last week too? The guy should just pack well
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by yeahh(m): 4:31pm
Milk and water. Hope he drank them
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by MrMcJay(m): 4:31pm
Olukat:
Man city are behaving like kids
It's not over until is over
I think they over celebrated the match

But that thing pain you o..

Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by colly22boy: 4:31pm
##EndTimeSport He is very stupid and Useless.. he would end up in Hell.. and he would burn to ashes
Re: Mourinho Had Milk And Water Thrown At Him As Man City Players Celebrate (PICS) by brunobaba(m): 4:32pm
Stupid shitty club,they should goan collect the EPL trophy now...mumu,let's see how far they get in UCL...dumbos...#MUFC #GGMU

