I have done a lot of research and I have found out there are no rich fiction writers in Nigeria. Why is this so?







Yes, I know Nigerians don't have a reading habit, but what of the population of readers in the county? I believe they should be enough to make some authors of good works rich. Come on! We have a population of 180 million for crying out loud. 1 Like

Yes, Nigerians don't really read, but someone like NaijaSingleGirl was able to capture a lot of Nigerians with her humor and controversial subject matters. But since she released her book (29 and single or something like that) two years ago, the book has sold just 800 copies on Okadabooks. I was really disappointed in her sales, judging from her popularity and all the promo she did before the book was released, I was expecting it to have sold at least a couple of thousands of copies.



We have a population of 180 million. And in Lagos alone, there are like 20 million people. What can be done to turn things around so fiction authors make a good living from their works? 4 Likes

we must force our people to start buying books.

Let's find the perfect formular together. 1 Like



Yes o!!



Yeah. Let's put our thinking caps on.

Could be that they have all gravitated to Nollywood. I get told everyday that my story should be on the screen. I imagine others who set out to write prose too may have been coopted into the Nollywood bandwagon. Maybe the cash is there. 1 Like

True. But the average Nigerian isn't buit that way

Oga MI na piracy dey cause am

Cos we have some good writers and a huge no of readers.





But some fiction writers are very bad, don't can't even create a good imaginery scenes 1 Like





Wetin concern Nigerians with books...



Wetin concern Nigerians with books...

Movie don spoil our life Lol

Most of them don't understand their target audience when advertising 1 Like

People are too stressed out to read. Simple 2 Likes

Wrong, that's because no one has tried it. Nnedi Okoroafor is a good example though she's technically not a Nigerian.

Pastors books sell a thousand times more than fiction books. Choose the spiritual writing genre 2 Likes

with all the fake ass slayers our there, we don't need to read fictions anymore.

i marvel each time people talk about 180 million people. half of this populations are northerners who sees western education as sinful. another 80% of the remaining 90 million people are very poor. no food and no clothes. haggard looking faces and you expect them to read fictional books.





Nigeria population is good for nothing other than food commodities, like indomies noodles, paste, salt and sugar. e.t.c what the poor can afford and consume for daily survival. 5 Likes 1 Share

because fiction hardly sells

read and take calculated risks and adventures for creating what we depend on for modern living.





Because we are blacks who don't read hence are eternal slaves to those races whofor modern living. 4 Likes

You want to sell books while 80 percent of nigerians have not eaten 1 Like

wow!So true.I have read a lot of foreign books and most of them talks about this millionaire hot guy who is in love with a stripper or a bar attendant and the sex part is always wow but I guess culture and religion is playing a big part in ours here that why you hardly get those kind of book

pls read (accidentally by mistake)a book by KA Linda. 1 Like





Anyway I find my self among the 20% The problem is Nigerians are after their belly and the quick quick scheme... only 20% Nigerians have patients to do Reading stuff 80% are after unrealistic Hustle!!Anyway I find my self among the 20% 2 Likes

I see reading fiction as a complete waste of time. It doesn't add a modicum of value to my life. That's why I don't read it. And you Nigeria fiction writers aren't even creative to begin with. All you do is rehash old stories or copy the plot of already successful books.

Yes, Nigerians don't really read, but someone like NaijaSingleGirl was able to capture a lot of Nigerians with her humor and controversial subject matters. But since she released her book (29 and single or something like that) two years ago, the book has sold just 800 copies on Okadabooks. I was really disappointed in her sales, judging from her popularity and all the promo she did before the book was released, I was expecting it to have sold at least a couple of thousands of copies.



she only started selling it on okada about a year ago. she mostly sells it in hard copies.

i am Nigerian, i dont like reading. so how do u expect me to read unreal stories.



OK. Thanks for the information.

Actually, nigerians read. If nigerians don't read people like Linda Ikeji, Seun and the rest of them won't be millionaires today.



The trick is, nigerians don't read the kind of literature that adds value to them. A cursory look at this fact is using Nairaland's literature section as an example. The amount of traffic it generate is far below what other section like Romance (usually fool of horsesh1t) generate.



So, before there will be what the OP is asking, we nigerians have to re-orientate our minds.

i am Nigerian, i dont like reading. so how do u expect me to read unreal stories.





If you don't like reading you wouldn't have been a Nairalander.



OK. But we still need real fiction authors who can make a decent living from their works.



You said I am wrong, then you say it is because nobody has tried it. I don't get you. Is there any millionaire fiction author in Nigeria that made his/her money in Nigeria, from fiction book sales in Nigeria? No. That's my argument. By the way, Nnedi Okoroafor lives in America. You said I am wrong, then you say it is because nobody has tried it. I don't get you. Is there any millionaire fiction author in Nigeria that made his/her money in Nigeria, from fiction book sales in Nigeria? No. That's my argument. By the way, Nnedi Okoroafor lives in America.



Cos we have some good writers and a huge no of readers.





But some fiction writers are very bad, don't can't even create a good imaginery scenes

But piracy hardly affects online sales. There are millionaire authors in America who made their millions selling e-books only. I am not saying Nigerian authors can be as rich as American authors, but at least they should be able to earn a decent income from their works... Which isn't the case. But piracy hardly affects online sales. There are millionaire authors in America who made their millions selling e-books only. I am not saying Nigerian authors can be as rich as American authors, but at least they should be able to earn a decent income from their works... Which isn't the case.