Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by viviangist: 1:21pm
Checkout these latest NYSC Pictures of Actor "Olumide Oworu" , Popularly known as TARI.
And Guess what , he is also Celebrating his 23rd Birthday Today , Born December 11 1994
As shared by Charles Inojie , with caption ..
Happy birthday to the tallest Johnson ever liveth @olumideoworu (TARI JOHNSON). On behalf of the entire family, I celebrate you today as always. May dreams receive fresh impetus for a glorious flight to Successland. Groove bro
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Benjom(m): 1:28pm
...but what's the nexus between the first picture and others. hope I won't return to modify this, Madam Vivian
Happy Birthday to the young man.
1 Like
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 1:36pm
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Eldahcee: 2:48pm
ok
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by veekid(m): 2:57pm
Tari himself
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by empressteemah06(f): 2:58pm
I even senior am with some months..
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by johnstar(m): 2:58pm
This guy na laides man
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by luscioustrish(f): 2:59pm
Ok cool.
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by humeeh(f): 2:59pm
Always thought this guy just finished secondary school
Congratulations by the way
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by johnstar(m): 2:59pm
empressteemah06:
But him senior u with popularity
3 Likes
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by koolgee(m): 2:59pm
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Keneking: 2:59pm
Is he male of female?
2 Likes
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by seunlly(m): 3:00pm
This guy wey dey always do like mumu
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by handsomeclouds(m): 3:00pm
Do you mean TARI the capital of tari-pori district in Papua New Guinea
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by TEYA: 3:01pm
johnstar:He is an actor, he will naturally be!
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by darkenkach(m): 3:01pm
Tari bobo..But I love Drip I miss her
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by seunlly(m): 3:01pm
empressteemah06:age na number mama.
Count your age by achievements...
1 Like
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by slawomir: 3:02pm
ok
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by empressteemah06(f): 3:02pm
johnstar:Sure Now.. He is more popular cos he is an actor.. I would also be popular in my own field... So don't get worked up daddy
1 Like
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by iamteegee(m): 3:02pm
Ehen so I should go and kiill myself or throw away my zobo abi?
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Dreydoe: 3:03pm
Cheers to the girls u go knack during camp/service year
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by sirBLUNT(m): 3:03pm
thats ma boi am so proud of you...
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by lilfreezy: 3:03pm
Them go murder this guy with free puzzy
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by gimakon(m): 3:03pm
Lagos NYSC Camp. I remember that place
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by miteolu(m): 3:04pm
D
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by seunlly(m): 3:04pm
Dreydoe:Na you sabi.
Naughty folks
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:05pm
Big boy
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by empressteemah06(f): 3:06pm
seunlly:i know now... I no vex... Just stating it..
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Niftyrules(m): 3:06pm
viviangist:
Mehn this guy go fit into a woman role oooh
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by Dreydoe: 3:06pm
seunlly:u sef know say I no dey liee
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by ouzo1(m): 3:06pm
humeeh:
Oya apologize to him
|Re: Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures by surebona(m): 3:07pm
congrat man
see my cuz too, congrat Jeff(first from d left) 4tH pix
