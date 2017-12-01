Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olumide Oworu, Corper Shares NYSC Pictures (6063 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Checkout these latest NYSC Pictures of Actor "Olumide Oworu" , Popularly known as TARI.



And Guess what , he is also Celebrating his 23rd Birthday Today , Born December 11 1994



As shared by Charles Inojie , with caption ..



Happy birthday to the tallest Johnson ever liveth @olumideoworu (TARI JOHNSON). On behalf of the entire family, I celebrate you today as always. May dreams receive fresh impetus for a glorious flight to Successland. Groove bro



MORE @ :



cc; lalasticlala













Happy Birthday to the young man. ...but what's the nexus between the first picture and others. hope I won't return to modify this, Madam VivianHappy Birthday to the young man. 1 Like

Tari himself

I even senior am with some months..

This guy na laides man

Ok cool.



Congratulations by the way Always thought this guy just finished secondary schoolCongratulations by the way

empressteemah06:

I even senior am with some months..

But him senior u with popularity But him senior u with popularity 3 Likes

Happy birthday to him

Is he male of female? 2 Likes

This guy wey dey always do like mumu

Do you mean TARI the capital of tari-pori district in Papua New Guinea

johnstar:

This guy na laides man He is an actor, he will naturally be! He is an actor, he will naturally be!

I miss her Tari bobo..But I love DripI miss her

empressteemah06:

I even senior am with some months.. age na number mama.

Count your age by achievements... age na number mama.Count your age by achievements... 1 Like

johnstar:





But him senior u with popularity Sure Now.. He is more popular cos he is an actor.. I would also be popular in my own field... So don't get worked up daddy Sure Now.. He is more popular cos he is an actor.. I would also be popular in my own field... So don't get worked up daddy 1 Like

Ehen so I should go and kiill myself or throw away my zobo abi?

Cheers to the girls u go knack during camp/service year

thats ma boi am so proud of you...

Them go murder this guy with free puzzy

Lagos NYSC Camp. I remember that place

Dreydoe:

Cheers to the girls u go knack during camp/service year Na you sabi.

Naughty folks Na you sabi.Naughty folks

Big boy

seunlly:

age na number mama.

Count your age by achievements... i know now... I no vex... Just stating it.. i know now... I no vex... Just stating it..

Mehn this guy go fit into a woman role oooh Mehn this guy go fit into a woman role oooh

seunlly:

Na you sabi.

Naughty folks u sef know say I no dey liee u sef know say I no dey liee

humeeh:

Always thought this guy just finished secondary school

Congratulations by the way



Oya apologize to him Oya apologize to him