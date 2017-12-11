Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Investigate The Source Of Cash Used For PDP Convention - APC Tells EFCC (3317 Views)

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has called on the EFCC to investigate the source of funds used at the just concluded PDP national convention at the Eagles Square, Abuja.



Below is a statement signed by Collins Edwin, the National Secretary of APC youths Rennaissance obtained by PoliticsNGR;



"APC Youths Renaissance was shocked to read about the huge sums of money distributed to delegates at the just concluded PDP National Convention despite the excruciating pains the empty economy it left behind has imposed on Nigerians.



The reality of yesterday's show of shame by PDP rogues and gangsters has shown to Nigerians that PDP remained unremorseful to the black hole economy and the decrepit infrastructures it corruptly and irresponsibly left behind inspite of the unprecedented oil boom it witnessed during its inglorious reign.



Instead of apologizing to Nigerians for the shallow economic foundation it laid for the country, the new National Chairman of a corrupt and irresponsible party Uche Secondus had the effrontery to insult the sensibilities of Nigerian voters who rejected and sacked them from office when he said their corrupt party would come back to power in 2019.



Since we are in the era of prudent and legitimate financial spending and not in the era where stealing was not corruption, we urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the source of the money shared to party delegates and prosecute those behind the act.



We also urge the EFCC to investigate who brought the money, which bank provided it, how did it found its way to the convention arena and who was the main beneficiary?



A proper investigation should be conducted and offenders punished to serve as deterrents to others."



Have the same Efcc investigated the source of cash that brought APC to power? 35 Likes 2 Shares

.Instead the EFCC should start with that of the fraudulent president that claimed he have to borrow money to buy his electoral form but how did he got money to run the expensive presidential campaign? APC are just Pained hypocrites!

PDP should seize the initiative to put these idiots where they rightly belong. .Instead the EFCC should start with that of the fraudulent president that claimed he have to borrow money to buy his electoral form but how did he got money to run the expensive presidential campaign? APC are just Pained hypocrites!PDP should seize the initiative to put these idiots where they rightly belong. 18 Likes

I stand with u guys.......they shud be investigated

EFCC shoild start with why Buharis previously thin cows are getting very fat while the Nigerian people previously fat are now thinner . 19 Likes 1 Share

I will yes and I will say no. No read my comment oh

This is a show of shame. Why the barrage of press releases from Apc since the convention ended? Are they jittery? Apc behaving like an opposition party 17 Likes

enlady:

This is a show of shame. Why the barrage of press releases from Apc since the convention ended? Are they jittery? Apc behaving like an opposition party They are in the opposition already. They are in the opposition already. 10 Likes

This asshole are crying fowl already,them never see anything 6 Likes

EFCC should also investigate the cash used during APC convention and primaries



Soon to be condemned to their usual opposition party by 2019 9 Likes 1 Share

Apc do your own convention according to your constitution



Intimidation have started

Keneking:

EFCC should also investigate the cash used during APC convention and primaries

this is a mere propaganda

These people are really mad. Meeting that involved former president, former vice president, sitting governors, deputy Senate president and many big men is that the meeting you are questioning the source of its funding? You think former president has used his money to buy garri or what?

Lol. Association of jokers

Had the APC heard of 'registration fee'?



Why would the Efcc under the leadership of APC cabal be compel to carry out senseless task like this?



How would you investigated the source of fund for a event organized by employed men?



The real investigation Efcc should be doing at the moment -if they're jobless enough- is on the source of increment among Buhari's cow within two years.

Apc is frightened and jittery, 2019 disgrace loading 1 Like

The cat is back so the mouse is not safe... we understand..

APC is a group of mad people. Rubbish

