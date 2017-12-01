₦airaland Forum

Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos)

Gas explosion At Atomic Junction In Accra. / Melania Trump Rocks Ralph Lauren For Inauguration Day (Photos) / Unclad Donald Trump Statues Erected In New York (Photos)

Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FastestTech(m): 3:39pm
One suspect has been arrested after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal on Monday morning, the New York Police Department has said.

NYPD said several people were injured, stating that a device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb.

NYC Office of Emergency Management tweeted there was “police activity” near West 42nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues and advised commuters to expect delays.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident.

Why Trump’s response matters:

President Trump had repeatedly shown his disapproval towards the immigration policy of the United States of America. Trump had said America would be safer without immigrants from certain countries, which he banned entry from.

POTUS, who is fond of blaming similar occurrences on immigrants, mostly Muslims will most likely make similar comments on this incident.

The President is also known to describe White bombers and gunmen, as a ‘demented man’, instead of terrorists. (YNaija)

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-bus-terminal-in-new-york/



Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FastestTech(m): 3:40pm
See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-bus-terminal-in-new-york/

Lalasticlala
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by zombieHUNTER: 4:36pm
America should brace Up because all these people are just the same...

Since the Jerusalem debacle began ..i knew they will strike
Non of them are peaceful
They are just looking for a reason to start killing


Modified : go through the comments here and see for yourself... They are reigning abuses on Trump in a bid to justify this cowardly act on innocent people

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:36pm
shocked



∆ That is developed country for you. Unlike Nigeria... Buhari I hail thee ∆

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Watermelonman: 4:36pm
.
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Alcatraz005: 4:36pm
3rd intifada?
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:36pm
Boko haram done reach here..


Abi nah Palestine people

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Standardcosting: 4:36pm
qualityGod:
Islamabad angry

Christianaworse

Jeworst

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by XXLDICK(m): 4:36pm
Trump caused it.

Where are those hailing Trump for shifting US' embassy to Jerusalem

Jerusalem is a disputed area and UN recognises it as such, why should Trump take such a decision which UN doesn't approve of.

Some countries had their embassies in Jerusalem but where made to relocate by UN. Why should Trump go against the UN Does intentionally want to spite the Muslims?

Trump is too anti-islam and anti-black. US will likely pay for his wrong policies.

NB: I'm not a Muslim and I do not support the terrorist act, I just stand for what is right

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 4:36pm
Nawao. If Trump gets rid of immigrants, the way America will fall ehn, even banana peel dey learn. Immigrats are the reason why America is strong and powerful today.
There's nothing you won't find in America. Make i siddon my condo dey watch

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Investorbj: 4:36pm
Dementia...
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Magomago007: 4:36pm
shocked
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by MrMoney007: 4:36pm
America is falling down

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by blaze1916(m): 4:37pm
We are used to it in Nigeria here... So make dem self face am small...

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by VictorAJ(m): 4:37pm
Na wa Oh
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Originality007: 4:37pm
shocked Islamabad... o bad gan

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Shollay20(m): 4:37pm
hmmm
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by qualityGod(m): 4:37pm
Islamabad angry

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 4:37pm
The fight is just starting, Trump don buy market, but my Pastor said it's fulfillment of the scripture sha.

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by RX480(m): 4:38pm
Na dem
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Blackfyre: 4:38pm
MrMoney007:
America is falling down

Na you want fall am down?

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Sharon6(f): 4:38pm
Hmmmm


Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Articul8(m): 4:38pm
Nowhere is completely safe
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Originality007: 4:38pm
MrMoney007:
America is falling down

na u dey fall am?

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by eagleeye2: 4:39pm
When will terrorism end
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 4:39pm
hmmm
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Nobody: 4:39pm
Until you Christians return Bethlehem to Muslims, trump has made you people easy targets angry Islam will conquer the world

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 4:39pm
Perhaps terrorists on the prowl again. undecided

Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 4:39pm
Wow... these suicide bomber are Eeediots...

Even with the fact that 1 bitcoin is 16500$, they still don't see how sweet life is?
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FisifunKododada: 4:39pm
Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FisifunKododada: 4:39pm
