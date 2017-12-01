₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FastestTech(m): 3:39pm
One suspect has been arrested after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal on Monday morning, the New York Police Department has said.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-bus-terminal-in-new-york/
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FastestTech(m): 3:40pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by zombieHUNTER: 4:36pm
America should brace Up because all these people are just the same...
Since the Jerusalem debacle began ..i knew they will strike
Non of them are peaceful
They are just looking for a reason to start killing
Modified : go through the comments here and see for yourself... They are reigning abuses on Trump in a bid to justify this cowardly act on innocent people
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:36pm
∆ That is developed country for you. Unlike Nigeria... Buhari I hail thee ∆
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Watermelonman: 4:36pm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Alcatraz005: 4:36pm
3rd intifada?
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:36pm
Boko haram done reach here..
Abi nah Palestine people
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Standardcosting: 4:36pm
qualityGod:
Christianaworse
Jeworst
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by XXLDICK(m): 4:36pm
Trump caused it.
Where are those hailing Trump for shifting US' embassy to Jerusalem
Jerusalem is a disputed area and UN recognises it as such, why should Trump take such a decision which UN doesn't approve of.
Some countries had their embassies in Jerusalem but where made to relocate by UN. Why should Trump go against the UN Does intentionally want to spite the Muslims?
Trump is too anti-islam and anti-black. US will likely pay for his wrong policies.
NB: I'm not a Muslim and I do not support the terrorist act, I just stand for what is right
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 4:36pm
Nawao. If Trump gets rid of immigrants, the way America will fall ehn, even banana peel dey learn. Immigrats are the reason why America is strong and powerful today.
There's nothing you won't find in America. Make i siddon my condo dey watch
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Investorbj: 4:36pm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Magomago007: 4:36pm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by MrMoney007: 4:36pm
America is falling down
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by blaze1916(m): 4:37pm
We are used to it in Nigeria here... So make dem self face am small...
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by VictorAJ(m): 4:37pm
Na wa Oh
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Originality007: 4:37pm
Islamabad... o bad gan
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Shollay20(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by qualityGod(m): 4:37pm
Islamabad
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 4:37pm
The fight is just starting, Trump don buy market, but my Pastor said it's fulfillment of the scripture sha.
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by RX480(m): 4:38pm
Na dem
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Blackfyre: 4:38pm
MrMoney007:
Na you want fall am down?
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Sharon6(f): 4:38pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Articul8(m): 4:38pm
Nowhere is completely safe
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Originality007: 4:38pm
MrMoney007:
na u dey fall am?
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by eagleeye2: 4:39pm
When will terrorism end
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Nobody: 4:39pm
Until you Christians return Bethlehem to Muslims, trump has made you people easy targets Islam will conquer the world
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 4:39pm
Perhaps terrorists on the prowl again.
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 4:39pm
Wow... these suicide bomber are Eeediots...
Even with the fact that 1 bitcoin is 16500$, they still don't see how sweet life is?
|Re: Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) by FisifunKododada: 4:39pm
