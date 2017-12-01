Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Explosion Rocks Bus Terminal In New York (photos) (12760 Views)

Gas explosion At Atomic Junction In Accra. / Melania Trump Rocks Ralph Lauren For Inauguration Day (Photos) / Unclad Donald Trump Statues Erected In New York (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

One suspect has been arrested after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal on Monday morning, the New York Police Department has said.



NYPD said several people were injured, stating that a device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb.



NYC Office of Emergency Management tweeted there was “police activity” near West 42nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues and advised commuters to expect delays.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident.



Why Trump’s response matters:



President Trump had repeatedly shown his disapproval towards the immigration policy of the United States of America. Trump had said America would be safer without immigrants from certain countries, which he banned entry from.



POTUS, who is fond of blaming similar occurrences on immigrants, mostly Muslims will most likely make similar comments on this incident.



The President is also known to describe White bombers and gunmen, as a ‘demented man’, instead of terrorists. (YNaija)

Source:







Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-bus-terminal-in-new-york/ 1 Like 1 Share





Lalasticlala See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-bus-terminal-in-new-york/ Lalasticlala

America should brace Up because all these people are just the same...



Since the Jerusalem debacle began ..i knew they will strike

Non of them are peaceful

They are just looking for a reason to start killing





Modified : go through the comments here and see for yourself... They are reigning abuses on Trump in a bid to justify this cowardly act on innocent people 36 Likes 2 Shares









∆ That is developed country for you. Unlike Nigeria... Buhari I hail thee ∆ 7 Likes

.

3rd intifada?

Boko haram done reach here..





Abi nah Palestine people 1 Like

qualityGod:

Islamabad

Christianaworse



Jeworst 17 Likes





Where are those hailing Trump for shifting US' embassy to Jerusalem



Jerusalem is a disputed area and UN recognises it as such, why should Trump take such a decision which UN doesn't approve of.



Some countries had their embassies in Jerusalem but where made to relocate by UN. Why should Trump go against the UN Does intentionally want to spite the Muslims?



Trump is too anti-islam and anti-black. US will likely pay for his wrong policies.



NB: I'm not a Muslim and I do not support the terrorist act, I just stand for what is right Trump caused it.Where are those hailing Trump for shifting US' embassy to JerusalemJerusalem is a disputed area and UN recognises it as such, why should Trump take such a decision which UN doesn't approve of.Some countries had their embassies in Jerusalem but where made to relocate by UN. Why should Trump go against the UNDoes intentionally want to spite the Muslims?Trump is too anti-islam and anti-black. US will likely pay for his wrong policies.NB: I'm not a Muslim and I do not support the terrorist act, I just stand for what is right 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nawao. If Trump gets rid of immigrants, the way America will fall ehn, even banana peel dey learn. Immigrats are the reason why America is strong and powerful today.

There's nothing you won't find in America. Make i siddon my condo dey watch 8 Likes

Dementia...

America is falling down 3 Likes

We are used to it in Nigeria here... So make dem self face am small... 3 Likes

Na wa Oh

Islamabad... o bad gan Islamabad... o bad gan 6 Likes

hmmm

Islamabad 13 Likes

The fight is just starting, Trump don buy market, but my Pastor said it's fulfillment of the scripture sha. 2 Likes

Na dem

MrMoney007:

America is falling down

Na you want fall am down? Na you want fall am down? 11 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm





GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE.

Nowhere is completely safe

MrMoney007:

America is falling down

na u dey fall am? na u dey fall am? 8 Likes

When will terrorism end

hmmm

Islam will conquer the world Until you Christians return Bethlehem to Muslims, trump has made you people easy targetsIslam will conquer the world 5 Likes 1 Share

Perhaps terrorists on the prowl again. 1 Like