|Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Scoop9ja: 3:58pm
Singer Mc Galaxy has finally broken his silence after Bobrisky accused him of igniting the dispute between him and his former gate-man, Jacob.
Mc Galaxy shared videos of himself sitting with Jacob and his father as he explained what transpired.
Watch videos below. .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4djJneK1UU
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcj2LQtnceU/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BckG8dOHW9e/
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by alexyanalysis(m): 4:04pm
Ftc
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Muckross1122(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by chibike69: 4:57pm
MC gaylaxy
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Adaomalight(f): 4:58pm
Issorite
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by qualityGod(m): 4:58pm
Bobtoorisky
1 Like
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Gten(m): 4:58pm
They are disgusted by Bobrisky in public and "suck" up to him in private. Sha, even the devil knoweth not the thought of man. Na so wan big bros go dey slide into Roman Goddess DM.
3 Likes
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Xisnin: 4:59pm
MC GAY laxy, next time choose your customer wisely.
1 Like
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by etenyong(m): 4:59pm
ok
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Ussy4real(m): 4:59pm
Since your career don die na.. You don get new work.. Can imagine someone reasonable na that re..tarded Boborisky you dey follow beef
6 Likes
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by biz9ja(m): 5:00pm
The papa sef no Sabi hmm pikin na celeb
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by ekems2017(f): 5:00pm
Mc Galaxy you are bigger than all this. I don't even know what joined you with this man/woman
3 Likes
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Offpoint: 5:00pm
please what does "I kaduna first" before Lagos mean? ayam not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by xty50(f): 5:00pm
seems he is now bleaching.first picture inbetween his fingers.
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Bustincole: 5:02pm
Bobby Risky
2 Likes
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by janedearie: 5:02pm
mtchewwww
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Archangel15: 5:02pm
Mc galaxy is getting so close to this case, does he not have any other thing to do?
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by lookatew: 5:03pm
Mtschew... not again!
When 2 annoying Gay-lusacs fight, the public suffers!
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by passyhansome(m): 5:04pm
WHY IS MCGALAXY DEGRADING HIMSELF WITH BOBRISKY
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by onatisi(m): 5:04pm
e be like say dis mc galaxy isnt busy at all
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by simeone007: 5:05pm
BOBRISKY NOW
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by lost24: 5:06pm
But dis guy na wa
U let people take advantage of u
Poverty no good ooo
God pls save us 4rm poverty n 4rm people taking advantage of us
4rm political party to celebrities now.
Our young pls use ur head ooo
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by jericco1(m): 5:06pm
i don't even know who to believe.
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Kakamorufu(m): 5:06pm
I think mc galaxy is one of the people bursting bobrisky anus. Shame
1 Like
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by booqee(f): 5:07pm
their cup of tea
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Omoikarekimire(m): 5:07pm
This is Bobrisky is a criminal he dresses like woman when dealing with women he can overpower them easily when dealing with man he blackmails.Think his juju is damned.which kain person go dey confused about his sex.God help this boy o.
4 Likes
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by hollamanng(m): 5:07pm
Mc galaxy wehdon good samarithan PDP (people destroying people )
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by Pavore9: 5:07pm
Folks are using Jacob "to shine".
|Re: Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:08pm
Jacurrb is now a star right?
