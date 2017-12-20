Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mc Galaxy Visits Jacob's Father, Speaks On Bobrisky And Former Gateman's Dispute (10226 Views)

Mc Galaxy shared videos of himself sitting with Jacob and his father as he explained what transpired.



Watch videos below. .



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4djJneK1UU



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bcj2LQtnceU/



https://www.instagram.com/p/BckG8dOHW9e/





Ftc

MC gaylaxy MC gaylaxy

Issorite

Bobtoorisky 1 Like

They are disgusted by Bobrisky in public and "suck" up to him in private. Sha, even the devil knoweth not the thought of man. Na so wan big bros go dey slide into Roman Goddess DM. 3 Likes

MC GAY laxy, next time choose your customer wisely. 1 Like

ok

Since your career don die na.. You don get new work.. Can imagine someone reasonable na that re..tarded Boborisky you dey follow beef 6 Likes

The papa sef no Sabi hmm pikin na celeb 1 Like 1 Share

Mc Galaxy you are bigger than all this. I don't even know what joined you with this man/woman 3 Likes

please what does "I kaduna first" before Lagos mean? ayam not understanding 1 Like

seems he is now bleaching.first picture inbetween his fingers.

Bobby Risky 2 Likes

mtchewwww

Mc galaxy is getting so close to this case, does he not have any other thing to do?

Mtschew... not again!



When 2 annoying Gay-lusacs fight, the public suffers!

WHY IS MCGALAXY DEGRADING HIMSELF WITH BOBRISKY

e be like say dis mc galaxy isnt busy at all

BOBRISKY NOW BOBRISKY NOW 7 Likes 3 Shares

But dis guy na wa



U let people take advantage of u

Poverty no good ooo



God pls save us 4rm poverty n 4rm people taking advantage of us

4rm political party to celebrities now.





Our young pls use ur head ooo

i don't even know who to believe.

I think mc galaxy is one of the people bursting bobrisky anus. Shame 1 Like

their cup of tea

This is Bobrisky is a criminal he dresses like woman when dealing with women he can overpower them easily when dealing with man he blackmails.Think his juju is damned.which kain person go dey confused about his sex.God help this boy o. 4 Likes

Mc galaxy wehdon good samarithan PDP (people destroying people )

Folks are using Jacob "to shine".