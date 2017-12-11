Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (3081 Views)

Photo Of Ojukwu Reading A Speech As He Declares Independence Of Biafra In 1967 / Photo Of Ojukwu At Presidential Campaign In 2007 / Picture Of Ojukwu As A Boy With His Father In 1937

Ojukwu standing in front of his residence at Governors Lodge Enugu (Now National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu) 1967. 2 Likes

Ojukwu playing table tennis at his residence in Enugu 1967. 4 Likes





There is barely any Nigerian General that is not carrying or nursing wounds inflicted on them by the Biafran military.



With little or no weapon and barely any foreign support Ojukwu commanded an army that reduced the 3rd Marine Commando from its 35000 mand strength to bare 300 men .



The prowess of the Army commanded by Ojukwu was so much that Soviet Union that was backing the Nigerian Military became very embarrassed and disappointed with the outcome of the war, while Britain that could not save face backed Nigeria with enough ammunitions that woul destroy Nigerian 3 times



Although Shuwa's 1st Division successfully captured Okigwe and the Obiangwu airstrip the operation resulted in disaster for Adekunle's 3rd Marine Division in which it lost over 20,000 of its 35,000 soldiers, over 2/3 of the entire division and found itself in short supply of both men and food. While Yakubu Gowon was distracted by the anti-tax riots in western Nigeria the Biafran Brigadier Alexander Madiebo encircled Owerri, trapping the 3,000 man Nigerian 16th Division inside the city. For the next several months attacks were launched by Biafran soldiers on Nigerian defensive positions around the city which allowed them to inch closer to Owerri with every battle. On December 5 the Biafrans launched a two-day offensive on Owerri in which 50,000 rounds of ammunition, 300 mortars, 200 howitzer shells, and 20 anti-tank weapons were fired by the Biafrans but the Nigerian 16th Division under Col. Etuk managed to stay put in their original positions. On January 15, 1969, the Biafran 60th Brigade entered Owerri and forced the Nigerians within the city to retreat across the Otamini Bridge. Hungry and half-Unclad Biafran soldiers discovered the Nigerian's food and clothing supplies and decided to stay and have their fill while the Nigerians regrouped and launched a counter-attack, causing the Biafrans to retreat

By March 31, 1969, the Biafrans had control over 70% of Owerri while the remaining 300 Nigerian soldiers fled the city on April 25

The man that saw tommorrow True. True. 10 Likes

The man that saw tommorrow

Yes, by running to Abidjan when his people needed him the most Yes, by running to Abidjan when his people needed him the most 13 Likes 2 Shares

Yes, by running to Abidjan when his people needed him the most 10 Likes

Eze Igbo gburu gburu when he was still Military Governor of the Eastern Region, before he declared the independence of his people.



Had Biafra succeded, He would have been one of the greatest statesmen ever born



It takes a man of guts to declare the independence of his people and fight the combined military might of Nigeria, Britain and Russia for 3 years



With his fathers wealth, he could have easily just relaxed and enjoyed the rest of his life not caring about anything, but he fought for his people and lost everything



Ojukwu was a rare gem 21 Likes 2 Shares

Yes, by running to Abidjan when his people needed him the most yes he fought and ran to Abidjan , his running was grounded on the premise to reduce further starvation induced deaths and ensure peace returns yes he fought and ran to Abidjan , his running was grounded on the premise to reduce further starvation induced deaths and ensure peace returns 13 Likes

Igbo amaka 12 Likes

The great Ikemba the giant, the man that truly saw tomorrow.

One village champion from my area by name Awolowo died wishing he could be like Ikemba. 8 Likes 1 Share

The man was an intellectual, Historian, strategist, visionary, and above all, an African patriot.



The man that refused to ass-lick the West.



Not like all the heads of states from the North that were dullards 9 Likes 2 Shares

The man who saw tommorrow , my 2nd foot. Pity, he didn't "see tomorrow" in Feb '66 when his homeboy was the helm of our affairs but hell no!, ojukwu was a One Nigerianist then but the instance his ibo brother was removed from power, he suddenly " saw tomorrow".



Why didn't Ojukwu "saw tomorrow" and agitate for his Biafra nation after Ironsi had foisted himself on us through the back door? It would have saved a lot of valuable lives on both sides of the divide. 8 Likes

The man who saw tommorrow , my 2nd foot. Pity, he didn't "see tomorrow" in Feb '66 when his homeboy was the helm of our affairs but hell no!, ojukwu was a One Nigerianist then but the instance his ibo brother was removed from power, he suddenly " saw tomorrow".



Why didn't Ojukwu "saw tomorrow" and agitate for his Biafra nation after Ironsi had foisted himself on us through the back door? It would have saved a lot of valuable lives on both sides of the divide. Those who refused to see tomorrow are now being sold for $210.00 in Libya. Those who refused to see tomorrow are now being sold for $210.00 in Libya. 8 Likes 1 Share

Those who refused to see tomorrow are now being sold for $210.00 in Libya. Hahahahaha Hahahahaha 4 Likes 1 Share

Compare and contrast 3 Likes 2 Shares

Those who refused to see tomorrow are now being sold for $210.00 in Libya.



Ojukwu saw nada rather what he perceived then was an opportunity to actualise his inordinate ambition whilst exploiting his own people's vunerability and emotional deficit to meet his objective.



He carried on fighting even when it was obvious that he hasn't got "a snowball chance in hell" of winning the war and his kith and kins were dropping dead from hunger . 2 Likes

Ojukwu saw nada rather what he perceived then was an opportunity to actualise his inordinate ambition whilst exploiting his own people's vunerability and emotional deficit to meet his objective.



He carried on fighting even when it was obvious that he hasn't got "a snowball chance in hell" of winning the war and his kith and kins were dropping dead from hunger . This is why Lagos is no mans land today. This is why Lagos is no mans land today. 9 Likes 1 Share

This is why Lagos is no mans land today.



Of course, according to your ilk however one fact remains sacrosant...............yorubas runs the show therein and there is Sweet F u.c.k A ll you all can do about it except wailing and ranting on social media.



And if you p.is.s us off, yorubas will deport you back to your poto poto homestead and nothing will happen. 4 Likes

If only ojukwu and Ironsi saw tomorrow.

If only he saw tomorrow and allowed Ijaw people leave Nigeria.

If only he saw tomorrow and allowed the Ijaws create their independent Niger Delta Republic.

If only he truly saw tomorrow.

Anyways all these happened 50 years ago.

It is better we learn from this.

It is time the youths see their own tomorrow and split this country, else their children will suffer no be small.

You dont need a kid to tell you how Nigeria will look like In 50 years.

It is time we see our own tomorrow and split the country. 2 Likes

Of course, according to your ilk however one fact remains sacrosant...............yorubas runs the show therein and there is Sweet F u.c.k A ll you all can do about it except wailing and ranting on social media. Says the man who is owing his Igbo landlord in Lagos Says the man who is owing his Igbo landlord in Lagos 10 Likes 1 Share

Says the man who is owing his Igbo landlord in Lagos You are not creative at all. How many yoruba people have you seen that are tenants to ibo? Instead it is the other way round.

Be creative You are not creative at all. How many yoruba people have you seen that are tenants to ibo? Instead it is the other way round.Be creative 3 Likes

Ojukwu playing table tennis at his residence in Enugu 1967. While 3 million innocent women and children starved to death on account of a war he started While 3 million innocent women and children starved to death on account of a war he started 2 Likes

You are not creative at all. How many yoruba people have you seen that are tenants to ibo? Instead it is the other way round.

Be creative Is this how you usually console yourself? Is this how you usually console yourself? 5 Likes 1 Share

The man that saw tommorrow with little or no ammunition his ill equiped army wrecked so much havoc on the Nigerian military so much that Murtala Mohammed lost 95% of his entire division , first during his ill fated desire to cross the Niger river , secondlyy when a little known major Jonathan Uchendu used an improvised device (ogbunigwe) to dismantle and pulverise more than 98% of the 2 division at Abagana.



There is barely any Nigerian General that is not carrying or nursing wounds inflicted on them by the Biafran military.



With little or no weapon and barely any foreign support Ojukwu commanded an army that reduced the 3rd Marine Commando from its 35000 mand strength to bare 300 men .



The prowess of the Army commanded by Ojukwu was so much that Soviet Union that was backing the Nigerian Military became very embarrassed and disappointed with the outcome of the war, while Britain that could not save face backed Nigeria with enough ammunitions that woul destroy Nigerian 3 times



But yet he lost the war and 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility' But yet he lost the war and 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility' 2 Likes

The man that saw tommorrow with little or no ammunition his ill equiped army wrecked so much havoc on the Nigerian military so much that Murtala Mohammed lost 95% of his entire division , first during his ill fated desire to cross the Niger river , secondlyy when a little known major Jonathan Uchendu used an improvised device (ogbunigwe) to dismantle and pulverise more than 98% of the 2 division at Abagana.



There is barely any Nigerian General that is not carrying or nursing wounds inflicted on them by the Biafran military.



With little or no weapon and barely any foreign support Ojukwu commanded an army that reduced the 3rd Marine Commando from its 35000 mand strength to bare 300 men .



The prowess of the Army commanded by Ojukwu was so much that Soviet Union that was backing the Nigerian Military became very embarrassed and disappointed with the outcome of the war, while Britain that could not save face backed Nigeria with enough ammunitions that woul destroy Nigerian 3 times



And then he lost the war together with 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility' And then he lost the war together with 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility'

But yet he lost the war and 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercises in futility' And how many Nigerians have you lost from ignorance?

How many Nigerians have you lost from bad road, poor health care system, and poverty? And how many Nigerians have you lost from ignorance?How many Nigerians have you lost from bad road, poor health care system, and poverty? 1 Like

And how many Nigerians have you lost from ignorance?

How many Nigerians have you lost from bad road, poor health care system, and poverty? This thread is about the man Ojukwu.

If you want to talk about the consequences of failed leadership open another thread, but on this one we will discuss ojukwu and nothing else This thread is about the man Ojukwu.If you want to talk about the consequences of failed leadership open another thread, but on this one we will discuss ojukwu and nothing else 1 Like 1 Share

He carried on fighting even when it was obvious that he hasn't got "a snowball chance in hell" of winning the war and his kith and kins were dropping dead from hunger .

Thats why Ojukwu is an Igbo man and not a Yoruba man. As the Igbo man he is, he is going to fight, no matter how superior the enemy is abd he did give a good account of himself for 3 years. It is better to fight and lose than to be a coward and give up without a fight because of the fear of losing. Thats why Ojukwu is an Igbo man and not a Yoruba man. As the Igbo man he is, he is going to fight, no matter how superior the enemy is abd he did give a good account of himself for 3 years. It is better to fight and lose than to be a coward and give up without a fight because of the fear of losing. 5 Likes 1 Share

Thats why Ojukwu is an Igbo man and not a Yoruba man. As the Igbo man he is, he is going to fight, no matter how superior the enemy is abd he did give a good account of himself for 3 years. It is better to fight and lose than to be a coward and give up without a fight because of the fear of losing.

Yes that's right when fighting personal challenges of life. Not as a leader of a country or a people. That is crass irresponsibility and grave stupidity. Yes that's right when fighting personal challenges of life. Not as a leader of a country or a people. That is crass irresponsibility and grave stupidity. 1 Like

Yes that's right when fighting personal challenges of life. Not as a leader of a country or a people. That is crass irresponsibility and grave stupidity.

Not true. Ojukwu was fighting for independence of his people. Not true. Ojukwu was fighting for independence of his people. 4 Likes



Edited: did not plan to do this but your people are insulting Awo on another thread so, here is a RARE picture of the dejected, pathetic , looser, coward of a general… Very RARE pic isnt it?





Even, the website, newsghana knows that the boy in the pic is FFK son