|Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by malatachete: 4:32pm
Ojukwu standing in front of his residence at Governors Lodge Enugu (Now National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu) 1967.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by malatachete: 4:34pm
Ojukwu playing table tennis at his residence in Enugu 1967.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by kettykin: 4:36pm
The man that saw tommorrow with little or no ammunition his ill equiped army wrecked so much havoc on the Nigerian military so much that Murtala Mohammed lost 95% of his entire division , first during his ill fated desire to cross the Niger river , secondlyy when a little known major Jonathan Uchendu used an improvised device (ogbunigwe) to dismantle and pulverise more than 98% of the 2 division at Abagana.
There is barely any Nigerian General that is not carrying or nursing wounds inflicted on them by the Biafran military.
With little or no weapon and barely any foreign support Ojukwu commanded an army that reduced the 3rd Marine Commando from its 35000 mand strength to bare 300 men .
The prowess of the Army commanded by Ojukwu was so much that Soviet Union that was backing the Nigerian Military became very embarrassed and disappointed with the outcome of the war, while Britain that could not save face backed Nigeria with enough ammunitions that woul destroy Nigerian 3 times
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_OAU
Although Shuwa's 1st Division successfully captured Okigwe and the Obiangwu airstrip the operation resulted in disaster for Adekunle's 3rd Marine Division in which it lost over 20,000 of its 35,000 soldiers, over 2/3 of the entire division and found itself in short supply of both men and food. While Yakubu Gowon was distracted by the anti-tax riots in western Nigeria the Biafran Brigadier Alexander Madiebo encircled Owerri, trapping the 3,000 man Nigerian 16th Division inside the city. For the next several months attacks were launched by Biafran soldiers on Nigerian defensive positions around the city which allowed them to inch closer to Owerri with every battle. On December 5 the Biafrans launched a two-day offensive on Owerri in which 50,000 rounds of ammunition, 300 mortars, 200 howitzer shells, and 20 anti-tank weapons were fired by the Biafrans but the Nigerian 16th Division under Col. Etuk managed to stay put in their original positions. On January 15, 1969, the Biafran 60th Brigade entered Owerri and forced the Nigerians within the city to retreat across the Otamini Bridge. Hungry and half-Unclad Biafran soldiers discovered the Nigerian's food and clothing supplies and decided to stay and have their fill while the Nigerians regrouped and launched a counter-attack, causing the Biafrans to retreat
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by malatachete: 4:38pm
kettykin:True.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by Samusu(m): 4:40pm
kettykin:
Yes, by running to Abidjan when his people needed him the most
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by g0tze: 4:44pm
Samusu:
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by gidgiddy: 4:46pm
Eze Igbo gburu gburu when he was still Military Governor of the Eastern Region, before he declared the independence of his people.
Had Biafra succeded, He would have been one of the greatest statesmen ever born
It takes a man of guts to declare the independence of his people and fight the combined military might of Nigeria, Britain and Russia for 3 years
With his fathers wealth, he could have easily just relaxed and enjoyed the rest of his life not caring about anything, but he fought for his people and lost everything
Ojukwu was a rare gem
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by kettykin: 4:59pm
Samusu:yes he fought and ran to Abidjan , his running was grounded on the premise to reduce further starvation induced deaths and ensure peace returns
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by imhotep: 5:04pm
Igbo amaka
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by g0tze: 5:07pm
The great Ikemba the giant, the man that truly saw tomorrow.
One village champion from my area by name Awolowo died wishing he could be like Ikemba.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by MrMoney007: 5:15pm
The man was an intellectual, Historian, strategist, visionary, and above all, an African patriot.
The man that refused to ass-lick the West.
Not like all the heads of states from the North that were dullards
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by T9ksy(m): 5:20pm
The man who saw tommorrow , my 2nd foot. Pity, he didn't "see tomorrow" in Feb '66 when his homeboy was the helm of our affairs but hell no!, ojukwu was a One Nigerianist then but the instance his ibo brother was removed from power, he suddenly " saw tomorrow".
Why didn't Ojukwu "saw tomorrow" and agitate for his Biafra nation after Ironsi had foisted himself on us through the back door? It would have saved a lot of valuable lives on both sides of the divide.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by imhotep: 5:29pm
T9ksy:Those who refused to see tomorrow are now being sold for $210.00 in Libya.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by g0tze: 5:30pm
imhotep:Hahahahaha
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by ProWalker: 5:35pm
Compare and contrast
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by T9ksy(m): 5:48pm
imhotep:
Ojukwu saw nada rather what he perceived then was an opportunity to actualise his inordinate ambition whilst exploiting his own people's vunerability and emotional deficit to meet his objective.
He carried on fighting even when it was obvious that he hasn't got "a snowball chance in hell" of winning the war and his kith and kins were dropping dead from hunger .
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by imhotep: 5:49pm
T9ksy:This is why Lagos is no mans land today.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by T9ksy(m): 6:00pm
imhotep:
Of course, according to your ilk however one fact remains sacrosant...............yorubas runs the show therein and there is Sweet Fu.c.k All you all can do about it except wailing and ranting on social media.
And if you p.is.s us off, yorubas will deport you back to your poto poto homestead and nothing will happen.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by oooduancalmdown: 6:04pm
If only ojukwu and Ironsi saw tomorrow.
If only he saw tomorrow and allowed Ijaw people leave Nigeria.
If only he saw tomorrow and allowed the Ijaws create their independent Niger Delta Republic.
If only he truly saw tomorrow.
Anyways all these happened 50 years ago.
It is better we learn from this.
It is time the youths see their own tomorrow and split this country, else their children will suffer no be small.
You dont need a kid to tell you how Nigeria will look like In 50 years.
It is time we see our own tomorrow and split the country.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by imhotep: 6:08pm
T9ksy:Says the man who is owing his Igbo landlord in Lagos
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by oooduancalmdown: 6:15pm
imhotep:You are not creative at all. How many yoruba people have you seen that are tenants to ibo? Instead it is the other way round.
Be creative
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by GoroTango: 6:20pm
malatachete:While 3 million innocent women and children starved to death on account of a war he started
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by imhotep: 6:22pm
oooduancalmdown:Is this how you usually console yourself?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by GoroTango: 6:23pm
kettykin:But yet he lost the war and 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility'
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by GoroTango: 6:24pm
kettykin:And then he lost the war together with 3 million of his subjects. Its called 'work done equals negative, an exercise in futility'
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by oooduancalmdown: 6:26pm
GoroTango:And how many Nigerians have you lost from ignorance?
How many Nigerians have you lost from bad road, poor health care system, and poverty?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by GoroTango: 6:28pm
oooduancalmdown:This thread is about the man Ojukwu.
If you want to talk about the consequences of failed leadership open another thread, but on this one we will discuss ojukwu and nothing else
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by gidgiddy: 6:29pm
T9ksy:
Thats why Ojukwu is an Igbo man and not a Yoruba man. As the Igbo man he is, he is going to fight, no matter how superior the enemy is abd he did give a good account of himself for 3 years. It is better to fight and lose than to be a coward and give up without a fight because of the fear of losing.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by chibuzorAbia: 6:39pm
gidgiddy:
Yes that's right when fighting personal challenges of life. Not as a leader of a country or a people. That is crass irresponsibility and grave stupidity.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by gidgiddy: 6:43pm
chibuzorAbia:
Not true. Ojukwu was fighting for independence of his people.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by CrtlAltDel: 6:44pm
Edited: did not plan to do this but your people are insulting Awo on another thread so, here is a RARE picture of the dejected, pathetic , looser, coward of a general… Very RARE pic isnt it?
Even, the website, newsghana knows that the boy in the pic is FFK son
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by chiagozien(m): 6:54pm
I love Ojukwu
i love Nnamdi Kanu.
