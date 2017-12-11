₦airaland Forum

Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra

Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by tochukwuifediba: 5:46pm
The well know IPOB ally and a Turkey Diplomat have threaten to withdraw support for Biafra Agitation over IPOB support for Israel and USA Donald Trump

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by princeade86(m): 5:49pm
accept d truth, jerusalem is d capital of isreal.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by tochukwuifediba: 5:52pm
Reactions

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by bedspread: 5:53pm
WHEN A DIPLOMAT SMOKES GBANNA....

WAITING FOR PMB TO MOVE NIGERIA'S EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM....That's wat is Expected now
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Israeljones(m): 5:56pm
this sh*t. continues...
Igbos are Israelites... really?
how gullible can people be

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by TrueSenator(m): 5:56pm
Child's play grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by HallaDaTruth: 6:00pm
This guy thinks Turkey is that influential

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Duru1(m): 6:02pm
tochukwuifediba:
The well know IPOB ally and a Turkey Diplomat have threaten to withdraw support for Biafra Agitation over IPOB support for Israel and USA Donald Trump

I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Caseless: 6:02pm
Dem go chop am raw today. Ibo no de get friend when you take their illusion away.




Deceive them, then you're their Messiah.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by SalamRushdie: 6:05pm
I told yall that that guy was working for the Buhari govt all along but Kanu fell for it
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by DonVikings: 6:06pm
See as they have descended on their Turkish Diplomat in the blink of a snout. grin grin

Kamikaze Elite Piggy forces be descending on Turkey like.. grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Caseless: 6:06pm
Duru1:


I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian.
grin grin grin


You've not only turned facts on their heads, you want to rewrite history.


You kids are too emotional to reason logically.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by DonVikings: 6:07pm
Caseless:
Dem go chop am raw today. Ibo no de get friend when you take their illusion away.




Deceive them, then you're their Messiah.
grin grin grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Caseless: 6:09pm
DonVikings:
See as they have descended on their Turkish Diplomat in the blink of a snout. grin grin

Kamikaze Elite Piggy forces be descending on Turkey like.. grin
he's no more a dipromat since he's not supporting their ancestral home to claim jelusarem as ijrael's capital.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by DonVikings: 6:11pm
Duru1:


I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian.
You people's number one Diplomat has suddenly become a goon overnight. You don't mean it! grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Caseless: 6:12pm
DonVikings:
grin grin grin
dilekto will unleash his secret service on you if you the sacred animal symbol of biafla without respect.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by madridguy(m): 6:12pm
grin grin grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by PDJT: 6:12pm
Thanks for his support. But Biafrans stand by Israel and the United States of America, 100%.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by abduljabbar4(m): 6:14pm
confusion in the enemy's camp. more weapons to both sides

btw,

i never knew biaflans are thiw stupeed. Shouldnt they support Palestine that is in a 'similar' situation with them? lol.
FOOLS

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Caseless: 6:15pm
One even said "arrant nonsensical"... grin grin grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by abduljabbar4(m): 6:16pm
everyone is now turning his back on the baboons. Even kanu is gone

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Guestlander: 6:17pm
Laughing my arse off @ the Turkish diplomat.
Turkish diplomat Ko, Iranian envoy ni.

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by DonVikings: 6:28pm
This ataché by force syndrome has come to stay in Atichukwu Land. grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by powerkey: 6:28pm
Fake handle created by ngeneukwuewu and sariki...
Diplomat that doesn't know spelling of simple English word...
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by CrtlAltDel: 6:31pm
The way ipigs will avoid this thread ehen…. Next on the line is their world class lawyer Bruce Fein to denounce Ipobs grin grin grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by powerkey: 6:34pm
abduljabbar4:
confusion in the enemy's camp. more weapons to both sides

btw,

i never knew biaflans are thiw stupeed. Shouldnt they support Palestine that is in a 'similar' situation with them? lol.
FOOLS

Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....

Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims?
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Duru1(m): 6:35pm
Caseless:
grin grin grin


You've not only turned facts on their heads, you want to rewrite history.


You kids are too emotional to reason logically.

You are intellectually nobody when it comes to the historic facts about British mandate of Palestine.
Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by abduljabbar4(m): 6:36pm
powerkey:

Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....
Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims?
see? im not even Yoruba! lol. these people must be giving you sleepless nights!

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by Guestlander: 6:38pm
powerkey:


Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....

Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims?

Your Turkey diplomat is a Muslim and he is telling Biafrans to bugger off if they show any sympathy towards Israel.
Did he not know you are Jews?

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by chiagozien(m): 6:40pm
Can we see the video of him saying that,if not hold your.........
fake news

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by ipodstinks: 6:43pm
grin

Re: Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra by GoroTango: 6:46pm
Jerusalem is the de facto capital of the Israeli state since the country is administered from there. The rest of the world besides the United States refuses to recognize this fact and chooses to conduct their business from Tel Aviv. Nothing much has really changed

