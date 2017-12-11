Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jerusalem As Capital: IPOB Turkey 'Diplomat' Ally Withdraws Support For Biafra (1603 Views)

The well know IPOB ally and a Turkey Diplomat have threaten to withdraw support for Biafra Agitation over IPOB support for Israel and USA Donald Trump 1 Like

accept d truth, jerusalem is d capital of isreal.

WHEN A DIPLOMAT SMOKES GBANNA....



WAITING FOR PMB TO MOVE NIGERIA'S EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM....That's wat is Expected now

this sh*t. continues...

Igbos are Israelites... really?

Child's play

This guy thinks Turkey is that influential 1 Like

tochukwuifediba:

I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian. I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian. 8 Likes 1 Share

Dem go chop am raw today. Ibo no de get friend when you take their illusion away.









I told yall that that guy was working for the Buhari govt all along but Kanu fell for it





Kamikaze Elite Piggy forces be descending on Turkey like.. See as they have descended on their Turkish Diplomat in the blink of a snout.Kamikaze Elite Piggy forces be descending on Turkey like.. 9 Likes

You've not only turned facts on their heads, you want to rewrite history.





Caseless:

Dem go chop am raw today. Ibo no de get friend when you take their illusion away.









DonVikings:

See as they have descended on their Turkish Diplomat in the blink of a snout.



I do not think that Biafra or IPOB would enjoy the support of a goon who turns truth on its head. If bearing falsehood is stock in trade for the so-called Turkish diplomat, Biafrans would gladly ask him to shove his support. From the British Mandate of Palestine in 1922, Jerusalem had been capital of Israel and Amman for Jordan. During this period, it was an insult to refer any Islamized Arab as a Palestinian. You people's number one Diplomat has suddenly become a goon overnight. You don't mean it!

DonVikings:

Thanks for his support. But Biafrans stand by Israel and the United States of America, 100%.

confusion in the enemy's camp. more weapons to both sides



btw,



i never knew biaflans are thiw stupeed. Shouldnt they support Palestine that is in a 'similar' situation with them? lol.

everyone is now turning his back on the baboons. Even kanu is gone 2 Likes

Laughing my arse off @ the Turkish diplomat.

Fake handle created by ngeneukwuewu and sariki...

Diplomat that doesn't know spelling of simple English word...

The way ipigs will avoid this thread ehen…. Next on the line is their world class lawyer Bruce Fein to denounce Ipobs 1 Like

abduljabbar4:

confusion in the enemy's camp. more weapons to both sides



btw,



i never knew biaflans are thiw stupeed. Shouldnt they support Palestine that is in a 'similar' situation with them? lol.

FOOLS

Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....



Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims? Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims?

Caseless:







You've not only turned facts on their heads, you want to rewrite history.





You kids are too emotional to reason logically.

You are intellectually nobody when it comes to the historic facts about British mandate of Palestine. You are intellectually nobody when it comes to the historic facts about British mandate of Palestine.

powerkey:



Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....

powerkey:





Yorubas are most foolish creatures on the face of the earth....



Does Biafrans look like you lots of terrorist Muslims?

Your Turkey diplomat is a Muslim and he is telling Biafrans to bugger off if they show any sympathy towards Israel.

Can we see the video of him saying that,if not hold your.........

fake news

