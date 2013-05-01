₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Innoson Motors Officially Unveils New Brands Of SUVs In Anambra (see Prices) by AbCompiler042: 6:01pm On Dec 11
Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd, the Nigeria’s indigenous first Made-in-Nigeria vehicles, today, Monday, the 11th day of December 2017, unveiled its new brands of SUVs. They include Innoson IVM G80, Innoson IVM G40, MPV, Innoson IVM G20 and 4×4 Pick UP-Innoson IVM Granite, all manufactured at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant.
The historic event took place at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, No. 2 Innoson Ind. Estate, Akwu-Uru, Uru Umudim Nnewi.
Dignataries at the event include the Olowu of Iwo Land In Osun State, A First Class Paramount Ruler, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Emperor Telu 1, Captains of industries and Federal & state government delegations.
cfrmagazine.com gathered that the price of the new vehicles ranges from N16.5m to N28m.
Awesome, all states in Nigeria should buy their public buses from IVM to boost national economy
Den for come down on the prices.
Why I no dey see second hand Innoson vehicles for OLX or JIJI online mkt place
U SEE WHY IGBOS WANT BIAFRA?THEY ARE JUST CAPABLE OF ANYTHING, YORUBAS STOP THE JEALOUSY N ENVY WELL UR CRIMINAL PASTORS ARE THE BEST 419 IN HISTORY OF MANKIND
CHANNELStv2020:
IGBOS ARE VERY CAPABLE OF THESE TOO
DRUG-SMUGGLING
BABY-FACTORY
KIDNAPPING
419
APPARENTLY, THEY FLY TOO
nice cars
I really feel all government vehicles should be from this Nigerian manufacturer....
The G80 design make sense for eye. I hope say the engine no go jones
Imitation designs
must they copy g wagon.
fuc u
This man motivates me
I was gonna buy one for agrovick. But its too expensive. Agrovick dear don't worry am gonna buy u d 4th hand of any one of ur choice. Let the tear rubber owners be using them first.
this guy needs to start from the bottom. produce low budget cars first. money people can risk on innosen. after they have build trust on the brand they might try bigger ones. for now no body will risk spending millions on innosen. they would prefer used benz instead
Nice one Great Job.
He should also try and make affordable cars for nigeria. He should go and read about Henry Ford
Kudos to Innoson just that the price is on the high side.
With that amount, people will go for Japanese, German or American cars.
Also, I can see they copied G-wagon, Toyota Tundra and Costa design from start to finish. Even when they want to do this, there suppose to be some difference.
Nice. Let me goan buy
An average price of 20 million naira is not too much for these brand new vehicles...
The average cost of Direct Toyota Tundra, Toyata Cooster, and G- Wagon of later models is 35 million naira.
what a beautiful way to start a new week
see details below...
Matherson:me too,they can build or assemble them and take it to proforce to armed them for security purpose...but these is Nigeria
Nice designs
The truck looks nicer than the knock off of G-wagon
Kudos to them sha.
Nice but price is still far-flung.
why re dey looking like aba version of g wagon nd tundra any way nice one
Innoson IVM G80,
Innoson IVM G40, etc
How come they all sounding like phones?
LG V30, LG G4 etc....
Just asking ni o.....
