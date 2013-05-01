Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Innoson Motors Officially Unveils New Brands Of SUVs In Anambra (see Prices) (4823 Views)

The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made / Innoson Motors Vehicles Used As Shuttle Buses In Enugu (Photos) / The Army Jeep Innoson Motors Produced (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The historic event took place at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, No. 2 Innoson Ind. Estate, Akwu-Uru, Uru Umudim Nnewi.



Dignataries at the event include the Olowu of Iwo Land In Osun State, A First Class Paramount Ruler, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Emperor Telu 1, Captains of industries and Federal & state government delegations.



cfrmagazine.com gathered that the price of the new vehicles ranges from N16.5m to N28m.



SOURCE: Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd, the Nigeria’s indigenous first Made-in-Nigeria vehicles, today, Monday, the 11th day of December 2017, unveiled its new brands of SUVs. They include Innoson IVM G80, Innoson IVM G40, MPV, Innoson IVM G20 and 4×4 Pick UP-Innoson IVM Granite, all manufactured at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant.The historic event took place at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, No. 2 Innoson Ind. Estate, Akwu-Uru, Uru Umudim Nnewi.Dignataries at the event include the Olowu of Iwo Land In Osun State, A First Class Paramount Ruler, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Emperor Telu 1, Captains of industries and Federal & state government delegations.cfrmagazine.com gathered that the price of the new vehicles ranges from N16.5m to N28m.SOURCE: http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/12/photos-from-official-unveiling-of-new.html?m=1

Awesome, all states in Nigeria should buy their public buses from IVM to boost national economy 8 Likes 2 Shares

Den for come down on the prices. 2 Likes

Why I no dey see second hand Innoson vehicles for OLX or JIJI online mkt place

U SEE WHY IGBOS WANT BIAFRA?THEY ARE JUST CAPABLE OF ANYTHING, YORUBAS STOP THE JEALOUSY N ENVY WELL UR CRIMINAL PASTORS ARE THE BEST 419 IN HISTORY OF MANKIND 12 Likes 2 Shares

CHANNELStv2020:

U SEE WHY IGBOS WANT BIAFRA?THEY ARE JUST CAPABLE OF ANYTHING, YORUBAS STOP THE JEALOUSY N ENVY WELL UR CRIMINAL PASTORS ARE THE BEST 419 IN HISTORY OF MANKIND

IGBOS ARE VERY CAPABLE OF THESE TOO



DRUG-SMUGGLING







BABY-FACTORY







KIDNAPPING







419











APPARENTLY, THEY FLY TOO



20 Likes 1 Share

nice cars 2 Likes

I really feel all government vehicles should be from this Nigerian manufacturer.... 4 Likes

Q

The G80 design make sense for eye. I hope say the engine no go jones 1 Like

Imitation designs 1 Like 2 Shares

.

must they copy g wagon.

fuc u 1 Like

This man motivates me 2 Likes

I was gonna buy one for agrovick. But its too expensive. Agrovick dear don't worry am gonna buy u d 4th hand of any one of ur choice. Let the tear rubber owners be using them first. 2 Likes

this guy needs to start from the bottom. produce low budget cars first. money people can risk on innosen. after they have build trust on the brand they might try bigger ones. for now no body will risk spending millions on innosen. they would prefer used benz instead 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one Great Job.

He should also try and make affordable cars for nigeria. He should go and read about Henry Ford 2 Likes

Kudos to Innoson just that the price is on the high side.



With that amount, people will go for Japanese, German or American cars.



Also, I can see they copied G-wagon, Toyota Tundra and Costa design from start to finish. Even when they want to do this, there suppose to be some difference. 1 Like 1 Share

Nice. Let me goan buy

An average price of 20 million naira is not too much for these brand new vehicles...

The average cost of Direct Toyota Tundra, Toyata Cooster, and G- Wagon of later models is 35 million naira. 1 Like

what a beautiful way to start a new week

see details below...

Matherson:

I really feel all government vehicles should be from this Nigerian manufacturer.... me too,they can build or assemble them and take it to proforce to armed them for security purpose...but these is Nigeria me too,they can build or assemble them and take it to proforce to armed them for security purpose...but these is Nigeria

Nice designs

The truck looks nicer than the knock off of G-wagon



Kudos to them sha.

Nice but price is still far-flung.

why re dey looking like aba version of g wagon nd tundra any way nice one

Innoson IVM G80,



Innoson IVM G40, etc



How come they all sounding like phones?



LG V30, LG G4 etc....



Just asking ni o.....