₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,408 members, 3,964,126 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos (22736 Views)
Faith Ogochukwu: A Nigerian Soldier Who Is A Rice Farmer (Photos) / Nigerian Man Become A US Soldier As He Completes His Training (Photos) / Janet John, 23-Year-Old Soldier Who Has Won Heart Of Online Users (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Igboblog: 6:37pm
Beautiful female Soldier has showed herself and seems to be happy with her job. See what she wrote below
No more a baby.. Iam so comfortable wit my job .
Fans can you date a soldier?
News From Ndigbotvnews : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/no-more-baby-beautiful-female-soldier.html?m=1
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by iamJ(m): 6:39pm
this one too is beautiful
4 Likes
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by tstx(m): 6:41pm
Hmm
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:43pm
her stupidity is in level 300
15 Likes
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 6:44pm
She's fine
I always admire female soldiers the cute and neat ones
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by OrestesDante(m): 6:55pm
∆ How I go date soldier I swallow craze? ∆
11 Likes
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Igboblog: 7:03pm
OrestesDante:na crazy swallow you
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Kenzico(m): 7:28pm
I don't want to say something NAsty!
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by UNDERWEAR(m): 8:26pm
I just dey Immagine how female soldiers dey moan..
Sombori whose gat an idea?
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Treasure17(m): 8:28pm
so pretty..
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Igboblog: 8:40pm
http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/no-more-baby-beautiful-female-soldier.html?m=1More photos here..
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Marrtynze(m): 8:48pm
Dis ones no dey go any battle, dish for the ogas
8 Likes
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by chibike69: 8:53pm
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by AxxeMan: 8:53pm
...
Her Hausa Superiors go dey give am Fulani divvk wella for inside catonement ......
2 Likes
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by alexistaiwo: 8:53pm
Feb 20th: Chelsea vs. Barça
Feb 24th: Man Utd vs. Chelsea
Mar 3rd: ManCity vs. Chelsea
Mar 14th: Barça vs. Chelsea
Hell is real
Who Chelsea offend?
63 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by menwongo(m): 8:54pm
A mad man at Benin Psychiatric hospital climbed a tree and spent half of the day on that tree. All of a sudden, he let go of the branch he was holding and fell straight to the ground with full force.
One of the Doctors rushed to the scene and asked him, ''sunny what's the matter with u?"
The mad man gladly replied...
"I DON RIPE"
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by kinzmen: 8:54pm
let me see her face very well. ...
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Elnino4ladies: 8:55pm
Food for ogas
1 Like
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by englishmart(m): 8:56pm
but you bobo calls you baby during sonto
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by LastSurvivor11: 8:57pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
When she catches u near barracks
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Primusinterpares(m): 8:57pm
All these soilders babes can dey fine these days ni...
but how person wan take start to dey toast them
Imagine you see her with gun and you wan toast...
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by ibori1: 8:57pm
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:58pm
Lol... Only God know how many abortion she don comit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:58pm
Lol... Only God know how many abortion she don commit
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by dangotesmummy: 8:58pm
She's averagely cute but I hope she won't begin to develop masculine physical features when military drilling starts
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by omoseth(m): 8:59pm
Selfie from quarter guard..Is that the standard?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by jericco1(m): 8:59pm
I'm not sure I can date any military or paramilitary lady not to even talk of marry.
they're clearly not my type.
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by okeyben10: 9:00pm
menwongo:
lol
doesn't get old
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by tayo200(m): 9:00pm
all these beautiful female soldiers tho, I wonder if they can really fight....abi na only slay slay dem find go military..
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:01pm
And this made frontpage? Nawa o
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by cstr1000: 9:01pm
menwongo:It was so dry that I just started laughing at how dry the Joke was.
|Re: "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos by jericco1(m): 9:01pm
alexistaiwo:have you seen that of Tottenham?
7 Things To Know About The Only Nigerian Female Barber In Sokoto / CBN Policy: Massive Job Cuts Looms In Manufacturing Sector / MSc In UK Versus N183k Job Offer: Advice Please
Viewing this topic: alfarouq(m), akastan(m), KcAngel(m), Jamo90, Hunterone(m), ChrisGuru, Beloved4real, vicechopsticksz(m), Moji12(f), Gabby4006, chibyksveejay(m), Alliteration, scarphase(m), tintingz(m), Olayimikami, amychizzy, efedavies, lamarbutton, dagsbest(m), munir090, Papichulo8888(m), shegzan(m), Kelvinasluv, M3A16, bukas15(m), donvoice(m), ellad2k4eva(m), Ayowolemi(f), JESUSMYLOVE(m), timkuro(m), Tunbolity, Ojigho, dadee007(m), khayouhz, Salvadot, zenith7(m), Charliewyt, room089, sabichele, xxxtedyxxx(m), affable4, Humbleiyke, princeogbeide1(m), phemmi1, annyberry(f), rafabenitez, fairytale(f), mattdharey, bikerboy1(m), SenorMcSlyl(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22