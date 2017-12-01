Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / "No More A Baby": Beautiful Soldier Shares Photos (22736 Views)

Faith Ogochukwu: A Nigerian Soldier Who Is A Rice Farmer (Photos) / Nigerian Man Become A US Soldier As He Completes His Training (Photos) / Janet John, 23-Year-Old Soldier Who Has Won Heart Of Online Users (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



No more a baby.. Iam so comfortable wit my job .



Fans can you date a soldier?



News From Ndigbotvnews : Beautiful female Soldier has showed herself and seems to be happy with her job. See what she wrote belowNo more a baby.. Iam so comfortable wit my job .Fans can you date a soldier?News From Ndigbotvnews : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/no-more-baby-beautiful-female-soldier.html?m=1

this one too is beautiful 4 Likes

Hmm

her stupidity is in level 300 15 Likes

She's fine

I always admire female soldiers the cute and neat ones 7 Likes 1 Share





∆ How I go date soldier I swallow craze? ∆ 11 Likes

OrestesDante:







∆ How I go date soldier I swallow craze? ∆ na crazy swallow you na crazy swallow you 30 Likes 1 Share







I don't want to say something NAsty! I don't want to say something NAsty!



Sombori whose gat an idea? I just dey Immagine how female soldiers dey moan..Sombori whose gat an idea?

so pretty..

Dis ones no dey go any battle, dish for the ogas 8 Likes







Her Hausa Superiors go dey give am Fulani divvk wella for inside catonement ......











... 2 Likes

Feb 20th: Chelsea vs. Barça

Feb 24th: Man Utd vs. Chelsea

Mar 3rd: ManCity vs. Chelsea

Mar 14th: Barça vs. Chelsea

Hell is real

Who Chelsea offend? 63 Likes 6 Shares

A mad man at Benin Psychiatric hospital climbed a tree and spent half of the day on that tree. All of a sudden, he let go of the branch he was holding and fell straight to the ground with full force.

One of the Doctors rushed to the scene and asked him, ''sunny what's the matter with u?"

The mad man gladly replied...

"I DON RIPE" 42 Likes 2 Shares

let me see her face very well. ...

Food for ogas 1 Like

but you bobo calls you baby during sonto

DOUBLEWAHALA:

her stupidity is in level 300

When she catches u near barracks When she catches u near barracks 7 Likes 2 Shares



but how person wan take start to dey toast them



Imagine you see her with gun and you wan toast... All these soilders babes can dey fine these days ni...but how person wan take start to dey toast themImagine you see her with gun and you wan toast...

Lol... Only God know how many abortion she don comit 1 Like 1 Share

Lol... Only God know how many abortion she don commit

She's averagely cute but I hope she won't begin to develop masculine physical features when military drilling starts

Selfie from quarter guard..Is that the standard? 1 Like 1 Share

I'm not sure I can date any military or paramilitary lady not to even talk of marry.

they're clearly not my type.

menwongo:

A mad man at Benin Psychiatric hospital climbed a tree and spent half of the day on that tree. All of a sudden, he let go of the branch he was holding and fell straight to the ground with full force.

One of the Doctors rushed to the scene and asked him, ''sunny what's the matter with u?"

The mad man gladly replied...

"I DON RIPE"

lol

doesn't get old loldoesn't get old 2 Likes 1 Share

all these beautiful female soldiers tho, I wonder if they can really fight....abi na only slay slay dem find go military..

And this made frontpage? Nawa o

menwongo:

A mad man at Benin Psychiatric hospital climbed a tree and spent half of the day on that tree. All of a sudden, he let go of the branch he was holding and fell straight to the ground with full force.

One of the Doctors rushed to the scene and asked him, ''sunny what's the matter with u?"

The mad man gladly replied...

"I DON RIPE" It was so dry that I just started laughing at how dry the Joke was. It was so dry that I just started laughing at how dry the Joke was.