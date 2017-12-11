₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,408 members, 3,964,126 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) (14322 Views)
Governor Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted On The Streets Of Abuja. Photos / Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo / Akunyili's Family Discovers 110 Awards Packed Inside Her Box(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Scoop9ja: 7:25pm
Flamboyant Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye, this afternoon, showed off the interior of his palatial home in Abuja. He has a vintage car packed inside his house.
SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW >> HERE
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Scoop9ja: 7:27pm
LOL
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by DigitOnline(m): 7:32pm
Dino The 'Show Man'.. Nice..
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by anuoluwapo884: 7:45pm
Dope
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Praisles(f): 7:49pm
Dino Dino!! ooshe! awonwere gbogboowowa natikojetan
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Arthurwinner(m): 8:08pm
life ontop
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:54pm
Kogi funds.
Properties contest between Dino and Yahaya Bello.
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54pm
I'd love to attend his burial.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by XXLDICK(m): 9:55pm
Kogi's constituency project's money
So much affluence despite having no known source of income apart from being a politician
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by AdemolaA2: 9:55pm
Nice and funny as well
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Samusu(m): 9:55pm
Dino my man
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:56pm
Wetin him dey work?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by paybak(m): 9:57pm
Praisles:people self. Owo eyin melo na koje? Cuz ayam not understanding.. How much have you saved in Nigeria(s) account? Or generate for the country? Even without no job, everybody dey scream owo wa.. Oya i'm listening, how much do you have in Nigeria(s) account?
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by C4Ltd: 9:57pm
Dino's show off makes Saraki a Saint.
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by salaboiz(m): 9:57pm
I Like this man
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Codyt(m): 9:57pm
Who he epp?
Abegi make I pass
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by GodDeyCraze: 9:57pm
He lives large while his people die in the Mediterranean Sea.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:58pm
dino attracted no single federal project--------- senator smart adeyemi
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Oyebee91(m): 9:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:only if you lived long to attend it
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by lawalosky: 9:58pm
Havent see him snaping with wife or kids, just alone! Guys is dino married?
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by imstrong1: 9:58pm
When sex scenes come up on TV and the whole family is watching, African fathers will start asking crazy questions.
"Paul, did you iron the car?"
And Paul will answer as he is glued to the TV too: "No dad, I was busy watering the radio."
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by emmyw(m): 9:58pm
So
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by jordanobi73(m): 9:59pm
this man and his love for cars ehn
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by DRISKLEF(m): 9:59pm
Damn
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by darlingtonNYIG(m): 9:59pm
My question: How did this guy become so rich to have all the flamboyant cars and houses? It is known he was a unionist in school and merely graduated 19yrs ago. Spent a legislative tenure in the House of Representatives from 2003-2007. So how did he make his money biko?
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by sheubaba2013: 9:59pm
We no bring money come this world and we no go carry one nira go back.
Touch peoples like positively with your wealth and remain humble.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Settingz321(m): 9:59pm
What we need in Nigeria is this check below
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by Abbeyme: 10:00pm
Nonsentical
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by zoedew: 10:00pm
What exactly is the matter with this man? Doubt if he has read about the French Revolution and what became of their insensitive Monarchy. I grew up in his Senatorial District and once in a while still travel through the forlorn and barren patch it had become overtime and it is a sad commentary on political leadership in Nigeria that a Senator’s pursuits are this vain, wanton and insensitive.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:01pm
becos gov bello build mansion, you come begin show off your house interior....who are we competing with....
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by afbstrategies: 10:04pm
ok. Now, let's see a single bill you authored in the Nigerian Senate
|Re: Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) by sirgalahad26(m): 10:04pm
(in ibadan accent) dino melaye aje ku iya loo je!
FG Replaces Voters-Card With National ID-Card / Pdp Leadership Crisis: The Unseen Hands Of Apc / Nigerian Muslims Lets Wake Up Before Boko Haram Hijacks Our Religion
Viewing this topic: Okeycima, dreamland24, Olabamijie(m), preciousmaro, wale200, donwilz(m), sanspiffy(m), johnwalex3(m), yomtolly(f), Kaywaz(m), naifizzy, planetfood, BabaO2, DonnyE(m), Kayceenaz(m), Nemeks23(m), marklele(m), Sul154(m), OlufemiWhit(m), doublehonor, agbaman1782(m), ufumes(m), Fundmanager, omoluabiguy, osariemen2(m), Serial48, ObioraIkenna(m), Princehakeem, Ikenna240(m), whoYouEpp(m), kezielectricals(m), CORELDRAW(m), emwyy(m), ugo147, Kingpee2(m), Realitycheck007(m), segundpundit, shoyemiayodeji(m), EskimiJay1(m), gman55(m), opo501, ladipooluwafemi(m), MrMafia(m), Nikeruka(m), Kehindedisu(m), protonz(m), YaxxVille(m), Prince4945(m), FreshPresh92, olagee99, neihzar(m), AquaLalua, alcovex, jeffobodo and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16