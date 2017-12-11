Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Shows Off His Vintage Car Packed Inside His Abuja Villa (photos) (14322 Views)

Flamboyant Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye, this afternoon, showed off the interior of his palatial home in Abuja. He has a vintage car packed inside his house.







Dino The 'Show Man'.. Nice..

Dino Dino!! ooshe! awonwere gbogboowowa natikojetan

Properties contest between Dino and Yahaya Bello. Kogi funds.





I'd love to attend his burial.





So much affluence despite having no known source of income apart from being a politician

Wetin him dey work?

people self. Owo eyin melo na koje? Cuz ayam not understanding.. How much have you saved in Nigeria(s) account? Or generate for the country? Even without no job, everybody dey scream owo wa.. Oya i'm listening, how much do you have in Nigeria(s) account?

Dino's show off makes Saraki a Saint.

Abegi make I pass Who he epp?

He lives large while his people die in the Mediterranean Sea. 2 Likes

dino attracted no single federal project--------- senator smart adeyemi 1 Like

only if you lived long to attend it

Havent see him snaping with wife or kids, just alone! Guys is dino married?

this man and his love for cars ehn

My question: How did this guy become so rich to have all the flamboyant cars and houses? It is known he was a unionist in school and merely graduated 19yrs ago. Spent a legislative tenure in the House of Representatives from 2003-2007. So how did he make his money biko? 3 Likes

We no bring money come this world and we no go carry one nira go back.

Touch peoples like positively with your wealth and remain humble.

What we need in Nigeria is this check below 3 Likes 1 Share

What exactly is the matter with this man? Doubt if he has read about the French Revolution and what became of their insensitive Monarchy. I grew up in his Senatorial District and once in a while still travel through the forlorn and barren patch it had become overtime and it is a sad commentary on political leadership in Nigeria that a Senator’s pursuits are this vain, wanton and insensitive. 1 Like

becos gov bello build mansion, you come begin show off your house interior....who are we competing with....

ok. Now, let's see a single bill you authored in the Nigerian Senate