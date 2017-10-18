₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by HeWrites(m): 7:32pm
A Lady has taken to her Facebook wall to reveal she’s into “Big Men” only, and she can’t go for “ordinary guys”..
In a post she made on Facebook, She said she’s got over 400 requests from Guys who are willing to date her, but then, none of them are good enough for her.
She wrote;
“I have got 400 dating request from guys in 2017,I ain’t accepting them Cus none of them drives davidos ferarrie, small small car owners are all I see, I do big things. When you have ferrarie,please report back,I will reconsider”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/cannot-date-you-if-you-don-drive.html
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Noaril(m): 7:37pm
I opened this post expecting to see an ugly girl who is looking for blood to suck, lo and behold I wasn't disappointed
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Dasherz(f): 7:37pm
when she learns the right spelling of "Ferrari" she'll have them come for her
why not work to get one for yourself.. #stockfish
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by iamJ(m): 7:43pm
no i will not talk i wouldnt
With ur face like...
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by ubunja(m): 7:43pm
and i cant date u if
-you not a virgin
- you over 21
-you not very tall
-you not a yellowbone
-you not slender with phat a$s
every self-respecting person needs standards.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Patented: 7:45pm
Time will tell
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by TheKINGSLAYER(m): 7:47pm
this one no get sense o.
i even think sey na fine somebody but i was dissatisfied seeing a make up filled face and her mouth like cow sh!t. by the time she's 40/without a husband, even danfo driver she go dey pray to date.... not marry o.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by pu7pl3(m): 7:49pm
Ugliness»»stupidity
Fvcking dirtbag
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by EmyLeo(m): 7:53pm
LOL..
##the face alone actually made me speechless, ..keep your hustle on, pray you find your Mr "Ferrari"
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by DrinkLimca(m): 7:56pm
The funny part of life is that ladies like this, got deflowered with indomie and egg..
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Huee(f): 7:57pm
iamJ:Please talk o
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Ruggedfitness: 7:57pm
“I have got 400 dating request from guys in 2017,I ain’t accepting them Cus none of them drives davidos ferarrie, small small car owners are all I see, I do big things. When you have ferrarie,please report back,I will reconsider”
I think we have to blame Yemi Alade and her songs for this
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Huee(f): 7:59pm
TheKINGSLAYER:Lol...
You're so mean
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by obojememe: 8:06pm
n thier typ dem dey take do ritual
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Daniel2289(m): 8:12pm
For the love of money. These are the kind of girls that will marry for money, and later be complaining here and there for marrying the wrong person.
May God not let u jam the Person that will use you for Ritual. All because of money.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by MhizzAJ(f): 8:16pm
She's just a lazy poor girl who wants to hang all her problems on a man
It's people like her that makes men feel all ladies are materialistic
She's just an attention seeker
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by MhizzAJ(f): 8:18pm
Dasherz:With her bag of bones and cheap top
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by shaybebaby(f): 8:22pm
Don't know why peeps demand what they can't afford for themselves.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Divay22(f): 8:24pm
Remind me of this post when she's running 40
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by okk4sure(m): 8:29pm
Dats is a small thing for Yahoo plus pple.Afteral,spending on u is like a cool investment dats going to yield enof dividend.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Martin0(m): 9:27pm
shaybebaby:
That the reason why we ve more unmarried peeps flocking round town
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by AryEmber(f): 9:38pm
Reminds me of a joke I heard a long time ago, she's still young.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by roarik(f): 9:50pm
her choice,her bisness
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by shaybebaby(f): 9:52pm
Martin0:The girl in question looks quite young. She'll learn with time.
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by EmperorHarry(m): 9:56pm
roarik:You have sense
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by thatsincerechic(f): 10:04pm
So you people don't know when someone is craving for attention on social media.. Lol
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by Martin0(m): 10:10pm
shaybebaby:I believe so Well let hope she doesn't get confused and gullible along the line
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by roarik(f): 10:12pm
EmperorHarry:THANK YOU
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by veekid(m): 10:14pm
What was her dad driving when she got her mum pregnant?
|Re: “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady by desreek9(f): 10:15pm
All these girls bringing out preferences , they just want to go viral thats all, it's unfortunate people give them the attention they crave for
