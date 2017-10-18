Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / “I Cannot Date You, If You Don’t Drive A Ferrari” — Nigerian Lady (11249 Views)

“I Cannot Marry A Man Who Stays On The Mainland” - Lady On Twitter Says / "I Cannot Date A Virgin Guy" — This Pretty Nigerian Lady Says. / “I Need A Husband Who Wears Gucci And Drives Ferrari” - Nigerian Lady Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a post she made on Facebook, She said she’s got over 400 requests from Guys who are willing to date her, but then, none of them are good enough for her.



She wrote;

“I have got 400 dating request from guys in 2017,I ain’t accepting them Cus none of them drives davidos ferarrie, small small car owners are all I see, I do big things. When you have ferrarie,please report back,I will reconsider”





http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/cannot-date-you-if-you-don-drive.html A Lady has taken to her Facebook wall to reveal she’s into “Big Men” only, and she can’t go for “ordinary guys”..In a post she made on Facebook, She said she’s got over 400 requests from Guys who are willing to date her, but then, none of them are good enough for her.She wrote; 1 Like 1 Share

I opened this post expecting to see an ugly girl who is looking for blood to suck, lo and behold I wasn't disappointed 198 Likes 15 Shares

when she learns the right spelling of "Ferrari" she'll have them come for her



why not work to get one for yourself.. #stockfish 80 Likes 6 Shares

when she learns the right spelling of "Ferrari" she'll have them come for her





why not work to get one for yourself.. #stockfish



this kinda ladies make men think ladies are all way round round dependent and materialistic.. she did big things with her bag of bones 31 Likes 5 Shares

i wouldnt



With ur face like...

no i will not talki wouldntWith ur face like... 27 Likes 4 Shares

and i cant date u if

-you not a virgin

- you over 21

-you not very tall

-you not a yellowbone

-you not slender with phat a$s



every self-respecting person needs standards. 19 Likes 1 Share

Time will tell 3 Likes

this one no get sense o.

i even think sey na fine somebody but i was dissatisfied seeing a make up filled face and her mouth like cow sh!t. by the time she's 40/without a husband, even danfo driver she go dey pray to date.... not marry o. 10 Likes



Fvcking dirtbag Ugliness»»stupidityFvcking dirtbag 4 Likes

LOL..





##the face alone actually made me speechless, ..keep your hustle on, pray you find your Mr "Ferrari" 2 Likes

The funny part of life is that ladies like this, got deflowered with indomie and egg.. 66 Likes 2 Shares

iamJ:

no i will not talk i wouldnt



With ur face like...

Please talk o Please talk o 3 Likes

“I have got 400 dating request from guys in 2017,I ain’t accepting them Cus none of them drives davidos ferarrie, small small car owners are all I see, I do big things. When you have ferrarie,please report back,I will reconsider”

I think we have to blame Yemi Alade and her songs for this



In Other News

Here Is Why This Successful Actor Wakes Up At 4:10am Every Single Day

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-why-this-successful-actor-wakes.html I think we have to blame Yemi Alade and her songs for thisIn Other News 6 Likes

TheKINGSLAYER:

this one no get sense o.

i even think sey na fine somebody but i was dissatisfied seeing a make up filled face and her mouth like cow sh!t. by the time she's 40/without a husband, even danfo driver she go dey pray to date.... not marry o. Lol...

You're so mean Lol...You're so mean 4 Likes

n thier typ dem dey take do ritual 10 Likes 1 Share

For the love of money. These are the kind of girls that will marry for money, and later be complaining here and there for marrying the wrong person.

May God not let u jam the Person that will use you for Ritual. All because of money. 7 Likes 1 Share

She's just a lazy poor girl who wants to hang all her problems on a man



It's people like her that makes men feel all ladies are materialistic



She's just an attention seeker 4 Likes

Dasherz:

when she learns the right spelling of "Ferrari" she'll have them come for her





why not work to get one for yourself.. #stockfish



this kinda ladies make men think ladies are all way round round dependent and materialistic.. she did big things with her bag of bones With her bag of bones and cheap top With her bag of bones and cheap top 2 Likes

Don't know why peeps demand what they can't afford for themselves. 2 Likes

Remind me of this post when she's running 40 3 Likes

Dats is a small thing for Yahoo plus pple.Afteral,spending on u is like a cool investment dats going to yield enof dividend. 4 Likes

shaybebaby:

Don't know why peeps demand what they can't afford for themselves.

That the reason why we ve more unmarried peeps flocking round town That the reason why we ve more unmarried peeps flocking round town

Reminds me of a joke I heard a long time ago, she's still young. 2 Likes

her choice,her bisness

her choice,her bizness 1 Like

Martin0:





That the reason why we ve more unmarried peeps flocking round town



The girl in question looks quite young. She'll learn with time. The girl in question looks quite young. She'll learn with time. 2 Likes

roarik:

her choice,her bizness You have sense You have sense 1 Like

So you people don't know when someone is craving for attention on social media.. Lol 2 Likes

shaybebaby:

The girl in question looks quite young. She'll learn with time. I believe so Well let hope she doesn't get confused and gullible along the line I believe soWell let hope she doesn't get confused and gullible along the line

EmperorHarry:

You have sense THANK YOU THANK YOU 1 Like

What was her dad driving when she got her mum pregnant? 2 Likes