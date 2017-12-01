₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,408 members, 3,964,126 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) (7808 Views)
President Buhari Departs For Paris To Participate At The Planet Summit( Video) / President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit / Buhari Arrives Nigeria From Vacation In London (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by zoba88: 7:50pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Paris ahead of One Planet Summit in France.
He is accompanied by Ambassador of Nigeria to France Dr Modupe Irele, Governor of Kano State H.E. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Adamawa State H.E. Mohammed Umar Jibrilla and Governor of Ondo State H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/president-buhari-arrives-france-ahead.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by zoba88: 7:51pm
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by madridguy(m): 7:52pm
Thank God that you had safe landing. I pray you return in Peace sir.
Allah Hafiz PMB
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by PASCALSILVA(m): 7:55pm
AJALA THE.......
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Keneking: 7:58pm
When is he returning?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by kcmichael: 8:02pm
Wailers will not like this .PMB is strong as Ever
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by ashjay001(m): 8:10pm
kcmichael:
But, as petroleum minister, he should just sack himself! Its a shame, for naija to still experience scarcity of fuel in any guise! He should sack himself n dat baru! Incompetent!
I'm a pmb guy, by d way!
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Adaowerri111: 8:18pm
Like he knows what a planet is.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
madridguy:Baba looking like the expendables
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by bright007(f): 8:20pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by onatisi(m): 8:23pm
Keneking:let him spend xmas there jare
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by madridguy(m): 8:27pm
Winter
Kyase:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Kyase(m): 8:29pm
madridguy:the guy dey carry moooves dey go.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by olasaad(f): 8:30pm
Keneking:
You've something for him
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by PMWSpirit(m): 8:36pm
Shey cold no fit just kill this man for France ?? Make that plane develop fault mid air
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Alcatraz005: 9:01pm
PMWSpirit:
You must be an Igbo man. Hate permeated tribe. Kwantinue.....
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by georgecso(m): 9:24pm
Wow
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by gilgal7(f): 9:25pm
original Badoo... they see me rolling they hate it ... we trying to get riding dirty ... my swagger so bad they hate it ...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Alariiwo: 9:25pm
Kyase:
Oshey!
Expendable PMB
Haters can go and die
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by chiagozien(m): 9:25pm
Buhari the chief terrorist
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Bugsy09(m): 9:26pm
ashjay001:
Lol...who asked you??
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Alariiwo: 9:27pm
Alcatraz005:
That same mofo will sing his praises once he drops Osinbajo for an Igbo man.. talk of I before others
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by kenzysmith: 9:27pm
The president is working he is fighting climate change for the elite why his country is in shambles this re very expensive they said no one should fly bûh my buhari keep flying is he a superman
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by principalgee: 9:28pm
I gbadun dis coat mehn!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Magnifik18: 9:29pm
Like they will even grasp one thing that will be said in the meeting... SMH
Attendance is just for protocol.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:29pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:29pm
Ok. Good to hear that.
Wishing them a successful summit and journey mercy back home ahead.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by zombieHUNTER: 9:30pm
Ajala Weldon
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by zombieHUNTER: 9:31pm
Alcatraz005:
You must be an afonja
Buhari ass lickers
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by paybak(m): 9:32pm
I tell people say i know why buhari cry for public tv that year wey him loose election. How can a man think of these journeys and won't cry? He has build all his travelling plans in his head only for GEJ to spoil everything.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by bart10: 9:32pm
Cold dey wire Bubu
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) by jericco1(m): 9:33pm
him no carry any cow go?
1 Like
PRESIDENT JONATHAN IS A BONAFIDE IJAW - EGBESU ORACLE / Okonjo-iweala Gets Threat Calls / Nigeria Spends N98 Trillion Importing Food Between 2007 And 2011
Viewing this topic: Josenice(m), RomeoEmpire(m), Geeflow(m), olumidazz, buske(m), Dreament(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), ebenobis(m), temi1526, blunt(m), samincredible44(m), alimeeh27(m), Onnasucs1(m), Perge(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13