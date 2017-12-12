₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Cinderella5(f): 8:38pm On Dec 11
The demonic Yahoo boys have been confessing of late, police have been apprehending them like mad, God has been torturing their souls too, no peace for the wicked of course. Long story short, who has an idea of what happens to girls who Yahoo boys collected their pants? Just curious
Yahoo Boys Caught With Girls Pants And Other Ritual Items In Delta State (Photos)
http://www.nairaland.com/3309418/yahoo-boys-caught-girls-pants
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by forreelinc: 8:40pm On Dec 11
they get f*cked? I mean isn't that why they take off gal panties?
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by emmahardgun(m): 8:42pm On Dec 11
laila laila d career don finish
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Cinderella5(f): 8:51pm On Dec 11
forreelinc:they take away with them like I have heard for rituals.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Cinderella5(f): 8:52pm On Dec 11
emmahardgun:for real, ladies really need to be careful who they sleep with.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Daniel2289(m): 8:54pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:A like for u.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by forreelinc: 9:03pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:
ew
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by samyfreshsmooth(m): 9:07pm On Dec 11
simple
they get promoted from being the girlfriend of a mere yahoo boy to being the girlfriend of the ancestors
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by MrWondah(m): 9:08pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:
So you allow that guy go away with your pant. You don die
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by 26Clueless(m): 9:08pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:
yo pant has been taken ryt ?
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by hanassholesolo: 9:10pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:
...duh!!!!!
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by deafeyez: 9:12pm On Dec 11
Ahhh them collect your pant?
Your ntun tu go dey rotten small small be dat o.
Then later, you go see tiny tiny ma.....ot.
You need serious deliverance. shei
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by teewhizzy4real(m): 10:19pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:it goes to u ladies too, e ye rinrin kunrin mo, dy won't come to ur aus and off ur pant by force.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by iamstrong(m): 11:02pm On Dec 11
I think u should direct the question to an yahoo boy u come across
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:10pm On Dec 11
They use the vaginal fluids for rituals I guess
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Nobody: 11:11pm On Dec 11
Their destiny is in the yahoo guy's hand.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Archangel15: 11:11pm On Dec 11
Yuck!!
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by paybak(m): 11:15pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:oh my.. He has taken your pants? Quickly locate any mountain on fire my sister before.... You know the rest. But no waste time.. Deliverance, fasting, prayer real quick.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by KreativGenius: 11:19pm On Dec 11
Cinderella5:
If it happened to anyone you know better contact someone for help fast. If its real, if its you PM me.don't joke with it o
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Cinderella5(f): 2:07am
paybak:
deafeyez:
26Clueless:
MrWondah:where did I say I was referring to myself? Nonsense.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Gofwane(m): 3:35am
Op, contact me. I have an oil that you can use to protect you from any demonic attacks.
I will just rub it on my preek and insert it in your kitty to apply the oil inside. It is not expensive, just #5,000 only. I'm not joking oh.
Hurry up before the yahoo boy will go to babalawo and use your kitty to be urinating dollars for him!
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by seankay(m): 4:00am
Who took your Pant?
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Dimples129(f): 4:05am
Gofwane:
#dead
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by OjayDavido(m): 4:16am
Ha. They aff carry dis 1 pant
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Gofwane(m): 4:21am
Dimples129:a yahoo boy also stole your pants? Contact me asap.
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Dimples129(f): 4:43am
Gofwane:
Na Hotmail boy stole mine
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by SlayQueenSlayer: 5:10am
Cinderella5:
Victim alert!
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Elnino4ladies: 5:16am
OP expect maggot in your........... in the next one week
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by Dimples129(f): 5:27am
Ok. If he takes my knickers :
1. I will ask for it
2. I will demand for them
3. Theif! I will call the police
Either way I'm not going home without my knickers.
So, help me understand; How did he take it?
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by wisino1(m): 6:00am
Cinderella5:why are you brother did they collect you pant when you were eating and collecting Iphone you thought it was free.......telling other guys if you no get money hide your face.....my friend go and find your pant where you left it
|Re: What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? by TheKINGSLAYER(m): 6:44am
Cinderella5:don't after money... especially yahoo boys una no go hear. av always told u op not to fvck 4 money now they av off ya pant and you're here seeking advice. just so you know its d beginning of d end o
