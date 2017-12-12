Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / What Happens To Girls Who Yahoo Boys Take Their Panties? (21239 Views)

The demonic Yahoo boys have been confessing of late, police have been apprehending them like mad, God has been torturing their souls too, no peace for the wicked of course. Long story short, who has an idea of what happens to girls who Yahoo boys collected their pants? Just curious

they get f*cked? I mean isn't that why they take off gal panties? they get f*cked? I mean isn't that why they take off gal panties? 78 Likes 4 Shares

laila laila d career don finish 2 Likes 1 Share

they get f*cked? I mean isn't that why they take off gal panties? they take away with them like I have heard for rituals. they take away with them like I have heard for rituals. 1 Like

laila laila d career don finish for real, ladies really need to be careful who they sleep with. for real, ladies really need to be careful who they sleep with. 21 Likes 2 Shares

for real, ladies really need to be careful who they sleep with. A like for u. A like for u. 6 Likes 1 Share

they take away with them like I have heard for rituals.

ew ew 1 Like







they get promoted from being the girlfriend of a mere yahoo boy to being the girlfriend of the ancestors simplethey get promoted from being the girlfriend of a mere yahoo boy to being the girlfriend of the ancestors 127 Likes 2 Shares

So you allow that guy go away with your pant. You don die So you allow that guy go away with your pant. You don die 79 Likes 4 Shares

yo pant has been taken ryt ? yo pant has been taken ryt ? 88 Likes 2 Shares

for real, ladies really need to be careful who they sleep with.

...duh!!!!! ...duh!!!!! 1 Like

Ahhh them collect your pant?



Your ntun tu go dey rotten small small be dat o.



Then later, you go see tiny tiny ma.....ot.



You need serious deliverance. shei 24 Likes 1 Share

I think u should direct the question to an yahoo boy u come across 11 Likes 2 Shares

They use the vaginal fluids for rituals I guess 4 Likes

Their destiny is in the yahoo guy's hand. 5 Likes

Yuck!!

If it happened to anyone you know better contact someone for help fast. If its real, if its you PM me.don't joke with it o If it happened to anyone you know better contact someone for help fast. If its real, if its you PM me.don't joke with it o 4 Likes

So you allow that guy go away with your pant. You don die where did I say I was referring to myself? Nonsense. where did I say I was referring to myself? Nonsense. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Who took your Pant? 1 Like

#dead #dead 2 Likes

Ha. They aff carry dis 1 pant 46 Likes

#dead a yahoo boy also stole your pants? Contact me asap. a yahoo boy also stole your pants? Contact me asap.

a yahoo boy also stole your pants? Contact me asap.

Na Hotmail boy stole mine Na Hotmail boy stole mine 9 Likes

Victim alert! Victim alert! 10 Likes

OP expect maggot in your........... in the next one week 1 Like 1 Share

Ok. If he takes my knickers :

1. I will ask for it

2. I will demand for them

3. Theif! I will call the police





Either way I'm not going home without my knickers.

So, help me understand; How did he take it? 1 Like

why are you brother did they collect you pant when you were eating and collecting Iphone you thought it was free.......telling other guys if you no get money hide your face.....my friend go and find your pant where you left it