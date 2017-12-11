₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,491 members, 3,964,460 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria (1206 Views)
Kinnevik’s Investment In Konga Further Deteriorated In Nine Months / Unilever Plans N4.3b New Investment In Nigeria / Aba Shoemakers Jittery Over Chinese Shoe Magnete’s Investment In Aba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by deji17: 8:56pm On Dec 11
Addax plans $5bn investment in Nigeria
Published December 11, 2017
Addax Petroleum
’Femi Asu
Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Limited has said it is planning a fresh investment of $3bn to $5bn in Nigeria over the coming years.
The company, in a statement on Sunday, affirmed its commitment to Nigeria, saying its future in Nigeria remained very bright.
It said it would optimise its oil and gas operations in the country and increase production from its existing assets, both onshore and offshore.
According to the statement, Addax Petroleum/NNPC Production Sharing Contract has produced over 425 million barrels of crude oil over the 19 years when it took over operatorship of Oil prospecting Licences 98/118 and OPLs 90/225, previously operated by Ashland Nigeria Oil Company from 1973 to 1998.
The company said as a contractor to and on behalf of Addax/NNPC PSC, it achieved the feat “through sustained investment in reserves and production growth activities, application of technology, and strong NNPC/DPR partnership and strong partnership with host communities.”
http://punchng.com/addax-plans-5bn-investment-in-nigeria/
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by veekid(m): 7:18am
Buhari sef
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Humility017(m): 7:18am
good development....the problem we've been having is the money this multinational coys and even the NLNG pay as tax yearly including proceeds generated from customs no one knows how this money is being spent....
our leaders have now taken another step to start milking from the innocent citizens all in the guise of taxation....
1 Like
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Wizberg12(m): 7:19am
After wooing us with good news, the price of petrol keeps going high...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Ihatepork: 7:19am
nice
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by TechAddiction: 7:19am
Dats good..
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by hypertension(m): 7:19am
Still PLANNING??
LOL
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by wildcatter23(m): 7:21am
Q
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by dreamworld: 7:22am
Nice
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by venatus25(m): 7:22am
Story every where
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Blitz888(m): 7:24am
Same ol story.
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by passyhansome(m): 7:25am
GOOD
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Larryomooba(m): 7:26am
Download dis dope song by five talented upcoming artist
Danny Won: Download the new track
Danny Won: Dannywon x davody x tunde x ilo x dannyel
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/22dc5dc3
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by tempest01(m): 7:27am
Now that the Chinese own addax
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Bolustical: 7:27am
Addax, Ogun state and the SW is ready for you.
We're not landlocked and erosion will not wash off your investment neither will militants destroy your installations.
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Bolustical: 7:27am
Hmmn
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by AishaBuhari: 7:28am
All this "We will" "We want to" "We plan to" statements is really tiring.
Mtchewww
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by MENTORCH(m): 7:28am
Plans everytime, action speaks louder than words.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by MrWondah(m): 7:29am
I no dey comment after e don pass first page
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by tolux247(m): 7:29am
Ok
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by anonimi: 7:30am
Wizberg12:
........that is what happens when we have a vision-less barawo bubu that is confused in charge of our country.
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by Zionista(m): 7:31am
Is Kaztec still in alliance with them?
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by victorazyvictor(m): 7:32am
Self destruct
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by mrvitalis(m): 7:32am
Humility017:Those revenue are used to pay workers little is left for capital projects
166bn every month for salaries
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by anonimi: 7:33am
MENTORCH:
You should not be surprised na.
Barawo bubu is the renowned baba promise & FAIL.
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by information1: 7:33am
dd
|Re: Addax Plans $5bn Investment In Nigeria by PowerGlory: 7:34am
You are treating your Contract Staff poorly. You take them as slaves. The most annoying thing there is it is the fellow Nigerians that halts the benefits that is to be given to these contract staff.
Nigeria government should look into this monster called CONTRACT STAFF or CONSULTANT. The Contract Staff work and the Regular Staff take the glory and money.
(0) (Reply)
Laspotech Admission Final Lists / Forex!!! Make Over 200% Of Your Capital In A Month / Get Paid Watching Television
Viewing this topic: uccheks(m), pna1411, Zionista(m), Ayobayo44, jadell, tiwanitiwa, Dollyak(f), shegxi(m), alexpumpin, luxy44, ZlatanZlatan, jeeka321, bife, Classcaptain1(m), victorazyvictor(m), Agbo2(m), tete7000(m), vivlyviv, lollypeezle(m), oloba(m), heysquare(m), karlboss, PowerGlory, DoTheNeedful, Femmyfamous4u(m), portside(m), Humility017(m), moshood44(m), emirate5(m), Ajibolatao(m), Vidamia(m), Waley23, Bolustical, folba(m), charming1111(m), maywes(m), gbadexy(m), Harry6000 and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 46