The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday said he never said that the Benin people owned Lagos.

The monarch spoke in Victoria Island, Lagos, at the launch of “Defend the Defenseless”, a book written by Arese Carrington, wife of a former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.

Oba Akiolu was reacting to controversies generated by his earlier remarks that the developmental strides being witnessed in Lagos State was because of the blessings given to it by a past Oba of Benin.

The comment generated debates in the media with many contesting the monarch’s position.



In a recent interview with PUNCH, Sammy Adebiyi, a prince of the Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos, who is contesting rights to the throne of Oba of Lagos, said that the Awori are the original owners of Lagos.

Mr. Adebiyi added that neither the Benin nor the Yoruba owned Lagos.



Apparently making reference to reactions generated by his earlier comments, Oba Akiolu on Monday took shots at those who criticised him, saying many of them are not “bonafide sons of Lagos.”

The monarch promised to reply his critics by next year when he begins celebration of his 15th year on the throne as king.



“I never said Bini owned Lagos… but the influence of the Oba of Benin, nobody can wash it away in Lagos,” he said.



“You must have been reading many things in the newspapers. By the grace of God Almighty Allah, next year when I begin to celebrate my 15th anniversary, they will know the kind of person Oba Akiolu is.”



The monarch also commended the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, saying nobody can stop him in his political aspirations.





No matter how long you stay in a strange land , the day you meet your blood you will know it is your blood!!



Blood Never Lies!!



How can a whole Oba be addressed as Mr Akiolu. Mr? That is a breach of royal protocol.

E pain u ooo..... Pls take heart!!

igbodefender:

How can a whole Oba be addressed as Mr Akiolu. Mr? That is a breach of royal protocol.

Noted and Corrected!



Na premiumtimes oo, they are obviously pained by this honest and truthfull news.

AxxeMan:





Noted and Corrected!



Na premiumtimes oo, they are obviously pained by this honest and truthfull news. They are obviously high on ewedu

No mans land again?





The confused Afonja keep running from pillar to post trying to lay claim to no mans land.





Bini must produce next Gov of Lagos State.





After dat it will be Igbo turn as the developers.





No more marginalisation of the real owners of Lagos.





"Lagos no go spoil Oooo!" 2 Likes 1 Share







The Oba of Benin is my boy.

NwaAmaikpe:







The Oba of Benin is my boy.

Must you be stupid all the time ?



Just to collect nairaland likes?



You are the worst kind of fool Must you be stupid all the time ?Just to collect nairaland likes?You are the worst kind of fool

The afonja e-warriors be running into this thread like... 1 Like 1 Share

It is too late to change how Oba Akiolu was interpreted. The influence and blood of Bini that have been accommodated for too long will be washed clean.



It is surprising that they have not denied their father, Alagba from Ilesa.



Ilesa should be beating their chest, not their half Bini half Awori mother. 1 Like

AxxeMan:





Must you be stupid all the time ?



Just to collect nairaland likes?



You are the worst kind of fool

See this nigga ooo. Why Ede pain you like this













It's this basket mouth again

bright007:

This guy no go kill me o.

This guy no go kill me o. lol

Keep kwayet

Who owns the Lagoon?