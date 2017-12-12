₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:14pm On Dec 11
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday said he never said that the Benin people owned Lagos.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/252183-i-never-said-benin-owned-lagos-oba-akiolu.html
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:14pm On Dec 11
......oba GHA to kpehe....... Isee!!
No matter how long you stay in a strange land , the day you meet your blood you will know it is your blood!!
Blood Never Lies!!
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by igbodefender: 9:19pm On Dec 11
AxxeMan:.
How can a whole Oba be addressed as Mr Akiolu. Mr? That is a breach of royal protocol.
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by yanabazee: 9:20pm On Dec 11
Mtchwwwwww!!!
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:21pm On Dec 11
yanabazee:
E pain u ooo..... Pls take heart!!
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:22pm On Dec 11
igbodefender:
Noted and Corrected!
Na premiumtimes oo, they are obviously pained by this honest and truthfull news. They are obviously high
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by igbodefender: 9:27pm On Dec 11
AxxeMan:You are not to blame, Sir.
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by chiagozien(m): 9:29pm On Dec 11
.
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by legitnow: 9:34pm On Dec 11
No mans land again?
The confused Afonja keep running from pillar to post trying to lay claim to no mans land.
Bini must produce next Gov of Lagos State.
After dat it will be Igbo turn as the developers.
No more marginalisation of the real owners of Lagos.
"Lagos no go spoil Oooo!"
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by NwaAmaikpe: 10:16pm On Dec 11
The Oba of Benin is my boy.
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 10:28pm On Dec 11
NwaAmaikpe:
Must you be stupid all the time ?
Just to collect nairaland likes?
You are the worst kind of fool
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by bright007(f): 10:34pm On Dec 11
The afonja e-warriors be running into this thread like...
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by googi: 4:46am
It is too late to change how Oba Akiolu was interpreted. The influence and blood of Bini that have been accommodated for too long will be washed clean.
It is surprising that they have not denied their father, Alagba from Ilesa.
Ilesa should be beating their chest, not their half Bini half Awori mother.
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by esbjaygmailco(m): 10:08am
a
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by cescky(m): 10:09am
AxxeMan:
See this nigga ooo. Why Ede pain you like this....is it your foolishness
@ post
It's this basket mouth again
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Ihatepork: 10:09am
okay
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Agbaletu: 10:10am
bright007:This guy no go kill me o.
lol
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by aybabz101: 10:11am
k
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by myipxxx24: 10:11am
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Standardcosting: 10:11am
Keep kwayet
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Zionista(m): 10:12am
Who owns the Lagoon?
|Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AishaBuhari: 10:12am
A
