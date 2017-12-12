₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,580 members, 3,964,724 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:12 AM

I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu (482 Views)

Oba Akiolu Arrives For Fashola's Photographic Foundation Ceremony In Style / Video Of The Oba Of Lagos Palace On Fire / Oba Akiolu Snubs Ooni Ogunwusi As Nigerians React (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:14pm On Dec 11
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday said he never said that the Benin people owned Lagos.
The monarch spoke in Victoria Island, Lagos, at the launch of “Defend the Defenseless”, a book written by Arese Carrington, wife of a former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.
Oba Akiolu was reacting to controversies generated by his earlier remarks that the developmental strides being witnessed in Lagos State was because of the blessings given to it by a past Oba of Benin.
The comment generated debates in the media with many contesting the monarch’s position.

In a recent interview with PUNCH, Sammy Adebiyi, a prince of the Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos, who is contesting rights to the throne of Oba of Lagos, said that the Awori are the original owners of Lagos.
Mr. Adebiyi added that neither the Benin nor the Yoruba owned Lagos.

Apparently making reference to reactions generated by his earlier comments, Oba Akiolu on Monday took shots at those who criticised him, saying many of them are not “bonafide sons of Lagos.”
The monarch promised to reply his critics by next year when he begins celebration of his 15th year on the throne as king.

“I never said Bini owned Lagos… but the influence of the Oba of Benin, nobody can wash it away in Lagos,” he said.

“You must have been reading many things in the newspapers. By the grace of God Almighty Allah, next year when I begin to celebrate my 15th anniversary, they will know the kind of person Oba Akiolu is.”

The monarch also commended the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, saying nobody can stop him in his political aspirations.


https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/252183-i-never-said-benin-owned-lagos-oba-akiolu.html

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:14pm On Dec 11
......oba GHA to kpehe....... Isee!!

No matter how long you stay in a strange land , the day you meet your blood you will know it is your blood!!

Blood Never Lies!!
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by igbodefender: 9:19pm On Dec 11
AxxeMan:


Lalasticlala , Mynd44
.

How can a whole Oba be addressed as Mr Akiolu. Mr? That is a breach of royal protocol. sad
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by yanabazee: 9:20pm On Dec 11
Mtchwwwwww!!!
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:21pm On Dec 11
yanabazee:
Mtchwwwwww!!!

E pain u ooo..... Pls take heart!!
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 9:22pm On Dec 11
igbodefender:
.

How can a whole Oba be addressed as Mr Akiolu. Mr? That is a breach of royal protocol. sad

Noted and Corrected!

Na premiumtimes oo, they are obviously pained by this honest and truthfull news. They are obviously high
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by igbodefender: 9:27pm On Dec 11
AxxeMan:


Noted and Corrected!

Na premiumtimes oo, they are obviously pained by this honest and truthfull news. They are obviously high on ewedu
You are not to blame, Sir.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by chiagozien(m): 9:29pm On Dec 11
.
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by legitnow: 9:34pm On Dec 11
No mans land again?


The confused Afonja keep running from pillar to post trying to lay claim to no mans land.


Bini must produce next Gov of Lagos State.


After dat it will be Igbo turn as the developers.


No more marginalisation of the real owners of Lagos.


"Lagos no go spoil Oooo!"

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by NwaAmaikpe: 10:16pm On Dec 11
shocked


The Oba of Benin is my boy.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AxxeMan: 10:28pm On Dec 11
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


The Oba of Benin is my boy.

Must you be stupid all the time ?

Just to collect nairaland likes?

You are the worst kind of fool
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by bright007(f): 10:34pm On Dec 11
The afonja e-warriors be running into this thread like...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by googi: 4:46am
It is too late to change how Oba Akiolu was interpreted. The influence and blood of Bini that have been accommodated for too long will be washed clean.

It is surprising that they have not denied their father, Alagba from Ilesa.

Ilesa should be beating their chest, not their half Bini half Awori mother.

1 Like

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by esbjaygmailco(m): 10:08am
a
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by cescky(m): 10:09am
AxxeMan:


Must you be stupid all the time ?

Just to collect nairaland likes?

You are the worst kind of fool

See this nigga ooo. Why Ede pain you like this....is it your foolishness grin grin






@ post

It's this basket mouth again grin
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Ihatepork: 10:09am
okay
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Agbaletu: 10:10am
bright007:
The afonja e-warriors be running into this thread like...
This guy no go kill me o.
lol
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by aybabz101: 10:11am
k
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by myipxxx24: 10:11am

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Standardcosting: 10:11am
Keep kwayet
Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by Zionista(m): 10:12am
Who owns the Lagoon?

Re: I Never Said Benin Owned Lagos – Oba Akiolu by AishaBuhari: 10:12am
A

(0) (Reply)

Bead And Makeup / Aisha! The Story Of A Northern Damsel. / Ooni Of Ife Dies At 85

Viewing this topic: esbjaygmailco(m), bankyj, macfako(m), Az1000, Bio386(m), kennylawd, babablogger, Adedeji013(m), Eskayla, YOUNGrapha(m), reel14(m), oloripelebe2, Ihatepork, JustCalMeDBoss(m), Gloryr, imafidorfriday, Reference(m), marvin902(m), ghanaman5050, Paulezuzu(m), FrankGiel, cescky(m), abigeorgef, seunawo1(m), jdluv(f), lilfreezy, Jigba(f), Odisco2(m), stylekriss, MD512, aybabz101, Zionista(m), Northernonyenku(m), youseuph(m), mummyson26(m), panco, PointZerom, walter08, AishaBuhari, mat2lock(m), irririchris(m), LGISREAL, Maser, PapaBrowne(m), lordmanuel, theophorus(m), AxxeMan, Standardcosting, Sapiosexuality(m) and 91 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.