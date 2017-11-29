₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,580 members, 3,964,725 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan (571 Views)
You Are Wearing Fake Crowns- Olubadan Tells 21 Newly Crowned Kings Of Ibadan / Olubadan And His Wives Loved Up In London (Photo) / Olubadan, Ooni, Sultan, Emir Sanusi Present As Dangote Bags Doctorate Award (1) (2) (3) (4)
|21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by ijustdey: 9:21pm On Dec 11
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan
http://punchng.com/ibadan-kings-issue-deposition-notice-to-olubadan/
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by thesicilian: 9:27pm On Dec 11
First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by mrvitalis(m): 9:29pm On Dec 11
Lol very funny
Yorubas I didn't expect this from your capital
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Balkan(m): 9:33pm On Dec 11
Front page material
Nice news. Mod please do the needful
1 Like
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Paperwhite(m): 9:36pm On Dec 11
Humn! They've been installed so they've now grown wings to depose their own paramount ruler?
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by wisino1(m): 9:38pm On Dec 11
Ajimobi is playing politics with the kings
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by SmallmebigGod: 9:39pm On Dec 11
mrvitalis:that is what you see when the bastard suddenly take charge of family affairs
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BankeSmalls(f): 9:40pm On Dec 11
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BankeSmalls(f): 9:41pm On Dec 11
thesicilian:
Joblessness.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by reality1010: 9:41pm On Dec 11
ijustdey:Yoruba and tradition r like poo.they claim to respect tradition but on same tradition they gave out Ilorin to d Fulani.On same tradition that a tout removed d cap of a Federal. minister
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by igbodefender: 9:41pm On Dec 11
Aare Ona Kakanfo, the time has come to step into this matter before it gets out of hand.
1 Like
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by oloripelebe2: 9:49pm On Dec 11
;D7
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by zoedew: 9:50pm On Dec 11
You cannot wish away an idea whose time has come!#Don’tBeSweptAway
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by ehbellsho(m): 9:55pm On Dec 11
That's wat happen wen you give people an inch, they wil definitely take a mile
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Jlow2: 10:02pm On Dec 11
thesicilian:so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by psucc(m): 10:06pm On Dec 11
This is a clear car of desecration. How I wish Ajimobi will borrow a little sense even if from a mad man to understand that the traditional institution is not apolitical and so should be delineated from politics,, he will have saved a thousand lives and of course his.
2 Likes
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by praxisnetworks(f): 4:44am
Jlow2:Owo daa LOL...
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by manutdrichie(m): 10:10am
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by AishaBuhari: 10:10am
SW and rulership sef
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BruncleZuma: 10:11am
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by myipxxx24: 10:11am
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Shungah: 10:11am
Why
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by IgboticGirl(f): 10:11am
make kill themselves naaaa
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Emmy9ite(m): 10:11am
A
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by lost24: 10:12am
Okay. What next
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by chloride6: 10:12am
Ajimobi dey Fk.....
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by adecz: 10:12am
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Standardcosting: 10:12am
K
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by jericco1(m): 10:13am
naso e easy? make dem go on side abeg.
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by pagorino(m): 10:13am
ko kan aiye A family was at the dinner table.
Son asked his father -'Dad, how many kinds of boobs are there??'
Surprised father answered - 'Well, son, there are three kinds of boobs...: In her 20's, a woman's are like melons, round and firm. In her 30's to 40's, they are like pears, still nice but hanging a bit. After 50, they are like onions'.
Son - 'Onions?'
Father - 'Yes, you see them and they make you cry. �'
This made his wife and daughter mad �. So the daughter said -'Mom, how many kinds of 'joysticks' are there?'
The mother smiled and answered - 'Well dear, a man goes through three phases. In his 20's, his joystick is like an oak tree, mighty and hard. In his 30's and 40's, it is like a birch�, flexible but reliable. After his 50's, it is like a Christmas Tree.'
Daughter - 'A Christmas tree?'
*Mom - 'Yes - the tree is dead and the balls are just for decoration.'*
��
Merry Xmas in advance
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by veraponpo(m): 10:13am
thesicilian:
Why are
|Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by maxiuc(m): 10:13am
(0) (Reply)
Nigerians Love Fun. Get A Fun Loving Comedian That Will Make You Stay That Way / Great Naija / Feminism Vs Femininity
Viewing this topic: smogup, Clakyvip, Almansur1(m), idnole4(m), Mobuoy19, Lummygold1, manutdrichie(m), divicode, bonjelevel(m), ayodeji2017, wura2020, 2ng2ng(m), michealade(m), Adex7004(m), sunbbo(m), chinchum, brugge007(m), Tobicrystal(m), toskine, lanre211(m), frank2075, opih, KINGTELLER, djakinwande(m), Nurtay(m), Neyomickey1, HILCROWN(m), SlayQueenSlayer, Badonasty(m), bilms(m), AyencoH2O(m), honour7, 9ARE, Shungah, awillabo, Additives(m), jide82(m), chymer(m), julybaba(m), internetgangste, olabright11, Olayimikami, ohsars2506, Sikiratu, yehmy(m), thebosstrevor, jayfolarin, NSNA, bolugab(m), zarakikenpa(m), arithcom(m), Sanchez01, Hanibal(m), blaze1916(m), eboigbedavid1(m), Enmas078(m), transpix(m), uwa1(m), IPOBrep, NDelta4fulani, chloride6, lekhane(m), Akeem1759, Stevolarlah(m), Yorubaangel(m), Obijulius, ollyfessy(m), YOUNGBILLONAIRE, yettielicious(f), edatika(m), lilfizzie, Obidavies, deanmartins(m), ALVA001, ochigboochayi(m), Trut(m), Maser, proff010, FAMKAY21(m), twalart, Abasstoheeb(m), untainted, rufaimadekunle(m), donshaddow(m), Slonge2(m), bfmconcepts, Standardcosting, moao(m), Oyindidi(f), Ayinlaokin(m), Ereolamide, youseuph(m), youngibe(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m), FrankGiel, luxico(m), enemyofprogress, ERockson, bosunexx, BruncleZuma, crankey(m), alimantain(f), adecz, shfizle(m), Majesticniyi(m), eminikansoso(m), Yhelay(m), ncoolsome(m), emeritus00(m), guru03(m), beekaf, immyy(m), uche87(m), mashoit, 3plet, DeckXavier(m), LEXYCOM, Zionista(m), yvesboss(m), djacob(m), Incredibl(m), veraponpo(m), Raiyell, ICEMAN(m), eakenbor, mistik(f), hrhobi1(m), maxiuc(m), theophorus(m), pagorino(m) and 175 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9