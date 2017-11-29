Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan (571 Views)

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan





The 21 Ibadan kings , installed by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on August 27 , 2017 , have issued a dethronement notice to the Olubadan of Ibadan land , Oba Saliu Adetunji.



The Olubadan and the Olubadan - in- Council fell out after the governor crowned them and some Baales in accordance with the report of Justice Boade panel set up by Ajimobi to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.



Olubadan ’ s Director , Media and Public Affairs , Adeola Oloko, told our correspondent that the palace had yet to receive any notice and that a response from the monarch would be communicated to the public at the appropriate time .



At a press conference addressed by the 21 kings at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Monday , leader of the group , Oba Lekan Balogun , who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland , accused the monarch of taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the ‘ Olubadan - Kings - in-Council ’ and inciting the people against the state government.



Among those who attended the conference were Oba Owolabi Olakulehin , Oba Abimbola Ajibola, Oba Eddy Oyewole , Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Oba Kola Adegbola .



First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city? 1 Like 1 Share

Yorubas I didn't expect this from your capital

Humn! They've been installed so they've now grown wings to depose their own paramount ruler?

Ajimobi is playing politics with the kings

Yorubas I didn't expect this from your capital that is what you see when the bastard suddenly take charge of family affairs that is what you see when the bastard suddenly take charge of family affairs

First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?

Joblessness. Joblessness. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba and tradition r like poo.they claim to respect tradition but on same tradition they gave out Ilorin to d Fulani.On same tradition that a tout removed d cap of a Federal. minister Yoruba and tradition r like poo.they claim to respect tradition but on same tradition they gave out Ilorin to d Fulani.On same tradition that a tout removed d cap of a Federal. minister

Aare Ona Kakanfo, the time has come to step into this matter before it gets out of hand. 1 Like

You cannot wish away an idea whose time has come!#Don’tBeSweptAway

That's wat happen wen you give people an inch, they wil definitely take a mile

First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city? so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da 2 Likes 1 Share

This is a clear car of desecration. How I wish Ajimobi will borrow a little sense even if from a mad man to understand that the traditional institution is not apolitical and so should be delineated from politics,, he will have saved a thousand lives and of course his. 2 Likes

so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da Owo daa LOL... Owo daa LOL...

SW and rulership sef

