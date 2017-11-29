₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,580 members, 3,964,725 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:13 AM

21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan (571 Views)

You Are Wearing Fake Crowns- Olubadan Tells 21 Newly Crowned Kings Of Ibadan / Olubadan And His Wives Loved Up In London (Photo) / Olubadan, Ooni, Sultan, Emir Sanusi Present As Dangote Bags Doctorate Award (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by ijustdey: 9:21pm On Dec 11
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan


The 21 Ibadan kings , installed by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on August 27 , 2017 , have issued a dethronement notice to the Olubadan of Ibadan land , Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Olubadan and the Olubadan - in- Council fell out after the governor crowned them and some Baales in accordance with the report of Justice Boade panel set up by Ajimobi to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Olubadan ’ s Director , Media and Public Affairs , Adeola Oloko, told our correspondent that the palace had yet to receive any notice and that a response from the monarch would be communicated to the public at the appropriate time .

At a press conference addressed by the 21 kings at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Monday , leader of the group , Oba Lekan Balogun , who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland , accused the monarch of taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the ‘ Olubadan - Kings - in-Council ’ and inciting the people against the state government.

Among those who attended the conference were Oba Owolabi Olakulehin , Oba Abimbola Ajibola, Oba Eddy Oyewole , Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Oba Kola Adegbola .


http://punchng.com/ibadan-kings-issue-deposition-notice-to-olubadan/

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by thesicilian: 9:27pm On Dec 11
First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by mrvitalis(m): 9:29pm On Dec 11
Lol very funny

Yorubas I didn't expect this from your capital
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Balkan(m): 9:33pm On Dec 11
Front page material
Nice news. Mod please do the needful

1 Like

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Paperwhite(m): 9:36pm On Dec 11
Humn! They've been installed so they've now grown wings to depose their own paramount ruler?
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by wisino1(m): 9:38pm On Dec 11
Ajimobi is playing politics with the kings
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by SmallmebigGod: 9:39pm On Dec 11
mrvitalis:
Lol very funny

Yorubas I didn't expect this from your capital
that is what you see when the bastard suddenly take charge of family affairs
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BankeSmalls(f): 9:40pm On Dec 11
grin
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BankeSmalls(f): 9:41pm On Dec 11
thesicilian:
First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?

Joblessness.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by reality1010: 9:41pm On Dec 11
ijustdey:







http://punchng.com/ibadan-kings-issue-deposition-notice-to-olubadan/




Yoruba and tradition r like poo.they claim to respect tradition but on same tradition they gave out Ilorin to d Fulani.On same tradition that a tout removed d cap of a Federal. minister
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by igbodefender: 9:41pm On Dec 11
Aare Ona Kakanfo, the time has come to step into this matter before it gets out of hand.

1 Like

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by oloripelebe2: 9:49pm On Dec 11
;D7 grin grin
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by zoedew: 9:50pm On Dec 11
You cannot wish away an idea whose time has come!#Don’tBeSweptAway
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by ehbellsho(m): 9:55pm On Dec 11
That's wat happen wen you give people an inch, they wil definitely take a mile
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Jlow2: 10:02pm On Dec 11
thesicilian:
First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?
so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by psucc(m): 10:06pm On Dec 11
This is a clear car of desecration. How I wish Ajimobi will borrow a little sense even if from a mad man to understand that the traditional institution is not apolitical and so should be delineated from politics,, he will have saved a thousand lives and of course his.

2 Likes

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by praxisnetworks(f): 4:44am
Jlow2:
so that every street will have der omo nile and owo da
Owo daa LOL...
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by manutdrichie(m): 10:10am
grin
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by AishaBuhari: 10:10am
SW and rulership sef

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by BruncleZuma: 10:11am
grin
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by myipxxx24: 10:11am

Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Shungah: 10:11am
Why
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by IgboticGirl(f): 10:11am
make kill themselves naaaa
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Emmy9ite(m): 10:11am
A
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by lost24: 10:12am
Okay. What next
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by chloride6: 10:12am
Ajimobi dey Fk.....
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by adecz: 10:12am
grin
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by Standardcosting: 10:12am
K
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by jericco1(m): 10:13am
naso e easy? make dem go on side abeg.
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by pagorino(m): 10:13am
ko kan aiye A family was at the dinner table.
Son asked his father -'Dad, how many kinds of boobs are there??'
Surprised father answered - 'Well, son, there are three kinds of boobs...: In her 20's, a woman's are like melons, round and firm. In her 30's to 40's, they are like pears, still nice but hanging a bit. After 50, they are like onions'.
Son - 'Onions?'
Father - 'Yes, you see them and they make you cry. �'
This made his wife and daughter mad �. So the daughter said -'Mom, how many kinds of 'joysticks' are there?'
The mother smiled and answered - 'Well dear, a man goes through three phases. In his 20's, his joystick is like an oak tree, mighty and hard. In his 30's and 40's, it is like a birch�, flexible but reliable. After his 50's, it is like a Christmas Tree.'
Daughter - 'A Christmas tree?'
*Mom - 'Yes - the tree is dead and the balls are just for decoration.'*
��
Merry Xmas in advance
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by veraponpo(m): 10:13am
thesicilian:
First question: Why should there be 21 Kings in one city?

Why are
Re: 21 Ibadan Kings To Dethrone Olubadan by maxiuc(m): 10:13am
cheesy

(0) (Reply)

Nigerians Love Fun. Get A Fun Loving Comedian That Will Make You Stay That Way / Great Naija / Feminism Vs Femininity

Viewing this topic: smogup, Clakyvip, Almansur1(m), idnole4(m), Mobuoy19, Lummygold1, manutdrichie(m), divicode, bonjelevel(m), ayodeji2017, wura2020, 2ng2ng(m), michealade(m), Adex7004(m), sunbbo(m), chinchum, brugge007(m), Tobicrystal(m), toskine, lanre211(m), frank2075, opih, KINGTELLER, djakinwande(m), Nurtay(m), Neyomickey1, HILCROWN(m), SlayQueenSlayer, Badonasty(m), bilms(m), AyencoH2O(m), honour7, 9ARE, Shungah, awillabo, Additives(m), jide82(m), chymer(m), julybaba(m), internetgangste, olabright11, Olayimikami, ohsars2506, Sikiratu, yehmy(m), thebosstrevor, jayfolarin, NSNA, bolugab(m), zarakikenpa(m), arithcom(m), Sanchez01, Hanibal(m), blaze1916(m), eboigbedavid1(m), Enmas078(m), transpix(m), uwa1(m), IPOBrep, NDelta4fulani, chloride6, lekhane(m), Akeem1759, Stevolarlah(m), Yorubaangel(m), Obijulius, ollyfessy(m), YOUNGBILLONAIRE, yettielicious(f), edatika(m), lilfizzie, Obidavies, deanmartins(m), ALVA001, ochigboochayi(m), Trut(m), Maser, proff010, FAMKAY21(m), twalart, Abasstoheeb(m), untainted, rufaimadekunle(m), donshaddow(m), Slonge2(m), bfmconcepts, Standardcosting, moao(m), Oyindidi(f), Ayinlaokin(m), Ereolamide, youseuph(m), youngibe(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m), FrankGiel, luxico(m), enemyofprogress, ERockson, bosunexx, BruncleZuma, crankey(m), alimantain(f), adecz, shfizle(m), Majesticniyi(m), eminikansoso(m), Yhelay(m), ncoolsome(m), emeritus00(m), guru03(m), beekaf, immyy(m), uche87(m), mashoit, 3plet, DeckXavier(m), LEXYCOM, Zionista(m), yvesboss(m), djacob(m), Incredibl(m), veraponpo(m), Raiyell, ICEMAN(m), eakenbor, mistik(f), hrhobi1(m), maxiuc(m), theophorus(m), pagorino(m) and 175 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.