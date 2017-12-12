

Information reaching us reveals that The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Cecilia Ojabo, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, said the closure was to rid the state of quackery.

While lamenting the proliferation of Schools of Health Technology in the state, Ojabo said, “Benue has the highest schools of health technology in the country.”

The commissioner explained that the ministry had to set up a committee on quackery due to public outcry on the danger inherent in the activities of quack health personnel.

The commissioner lamented that several lives had been lost in the rural communities in the state to the illegal activities of the quacks.

“We set up a committee to move round all the communities in the state due to public outcry about the illegal activities of these quacks, we learnt that those illegal schools of health technology train people who later open clinics and carry out surgical operation.





“Many of these people in the process of carrying out their illegal activities killed the unsuspecting patients while those who are lucky to survive have their reproductive system destroyed in the guise of treating them for infertility”, he said.



http://www.loadedchuks.com/2017/12/benue-state-shuts-down-40-illegal.html Not less than 40 illegal Health Technology in Benue state have been closed down.Information reaching us reveals that The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Cecilia Ojabo, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, said the closure was to rid the state of quackery.While lamenting the proliferation of Schools of Health Technology in the state, Ojabo said, “Benue has the highest schools of health technology in the country.”The commissioner explained that the ministry had to set up a committee on quackery due to public outcry on the danger inherent in the activities of quack health personnel.The commissioner lamented that several lives had been lost in the rural communities in the state to the illegal activities of the quacks.“We set up a committee to move round all the communities in the state due to public outcry about the illegal activities of these quacks, we learnt that those illegal schools of health technology train people who later open clinics and carry out surgical operation.“Many of these people in the process of carrying out their illegal activities killed the unsuspecting patients while those who are lucky to survive have their reproductive system destroyed in the guise of treating them for infertility”, he said. 1 Like