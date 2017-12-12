₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,491 members, 3,964,460 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School (581 Views)
OAU Will Be Shutdown Till January 2 – Management / Benue State University Bans Thick Beard (Photo) / Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by Niceboyx4(m): 11:15pm On Dec 11
Not less than 40 illegal Health Technology in Benue state have been closed down.
Information reaching us reveals that The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Cecilia Ojabo, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, said the closure was to rid the state of quackery.
While lamenting the proliferation of Schools of Health Technology in the state, Ojabo said, “Benue has the highest schools of health technology in the country.”
The commissioner explained that the ministry had to set up a committee on quackery due to public outcry on the danger inherent in the activities of quack health personnel.
The commissioner lamented that several lives had been lost in the rural communities in the state to the illegal activities of the quacks.
“We set up a committee to move round all the communities in the state due to public outcry about the illegal activities of these quacks, we learnt that those illegal schools of health technology train people who later open clinics and carry out surgical operation.
“Many of these people in the process of carrying out their illegal activities killed the unsuspecting patients while those who are lucky to survive have their reproductive system destroyed in the guise of treating them for infertility”, he said.
http://www.loadedchuks.com/2017/12/benue-state-shuts-down-40-illegal.html
1 Like
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by wildcatter23(m): 7:11am
Quite a laudable effort on his part but must he look like he is mourning?
2 Likes
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by MrWondah(m): 7:11am
I no even get anything to talk I go drag FTC. Now I end up FP stc. I don go jor
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by bright007(f): 7:11am
OK
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by solochris(m): 7:12am
The same people that closed it down will still go back and collect small change, then reopen them again... Is it not this Bubu's regime?
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by Blitz888(m): 7:12am
The governor is a product of quackery and should do well to rewrite the history of education in Benue else more quacks like him will abound!
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by polite2(m): 7:23am
Good move
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by Marshallvenom(m): 7:24am
The same governor that bought wheel barrows s
as youth empowerment...lolzzzzz i pity Benue people
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by coldsummer: 7:31am
Hold up.
The same government that has refused to pay Teachers and other workers for over 1 year. What right do they have to be taken such an action.
What moral or justifiable grounds
Looters.
Wheelbarrow empowerment distribution government
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by 9jakohai(m): 7:34am
It is a good move, let's hope this is followed by
1.Increased spending on education
2.Better vetting for would be school proprietors
3.Compulsory training and retraining for teachers at all levels
4.Churches could step in and set up joint funds to fund more schools that will be up to standard.
5.More vocational training schools.
|Re: Benue State Shutdown 40 Illegal School by princeade86(m): 7:34am
there are thousands of illega sch here in lag, even with bad study vicinity, buh i dnt knw why lagos wunt shot them down.
(0) (Reply)
The 3 Most Important E-books! / Student Visa / UTME Results Issues, Original Vs Ordinary. Resolved. Check This.
Viewing this topic: AlexDeedat(m), Amazondepth(m), DonShalex(m), Xieno(f), jamace(m), princeade86(m), coldsummer, IreneEloho(f), enyi1, 9jakohai(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18