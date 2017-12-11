Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State (2976 Views)

The whole community of Oritamerin in Ona Ara Local Government was thrown into a state of confusion on Monday 11th December, 2017 when the residents of the community woke up to the news of a man allegedly whisked away from his house around 1am to their station and was eventually beaten to death and later dumped at one 'Emilagba' hospital!





The residents of the Local Government have earlier started an online campaign against police extortion in the Local Government on the social media using the hash tag #SaveOnaAra



Efforts to reach the DPO of the police station has been in vain! The residents of the LG are seriously calling for justice for the deceased!



#SaveOnaAra No to police brutality! 1 Like

They are always known for that 3 Likes 1 Share

It's a zoo. What do you expect from zoogerian police? They will always behave like animals 3 Likes 1 Share

Fvck the police 1 Like 1 Share

The things that happen in this country!! With impunity too. Unbelievable!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, please move this to front page

Police wayre

Don't wait for the government to resolve the issue. If you know the said police officer in person then you guys should gang up and nap him, you know the rest.... Useless force 2 Likes 1 Share

Pathetic

#EndSARs

fúck the cops

Hmmmm! Na wa ooo

OPC miscreants, come and see the change you seek. 1 Like

Instead of dealing wt culprit's

Innocents are being prosecuted.



I give up on this country!!! 1 Like

Is Nigeria the biblical hell? 1 Like

mexxmoney:

It's a zoo. What do you expect from zoogerian police? They will always behave like animals

And you think Biafra police will behave civilized?



Won't it be from the same zoo that Biafra will come from?



No be the same people that the police go recruit from....or na Libya dem go recruit.



No be you people that would be clapping your hands when Fulani get killed, and your Northern brthren will clap when Bachama get killed?



Are you not the same people that blocked road when EFCC came to arrest a known looter several years ago.?



Are you not the same people defending Maina, GEJ, Buhari, nwobodo, abacha, et al?



And you expect a lawless socviety to produce lawful police?



Ser the hospital sef. 1 Like

9jakohai:





And you think Biafra police will behave civilized? I doubt.

The brutality of the Nigerian forces is quite contagious. I doubt.The brutality of the Nigerian forces is quite contagious. 1 Like









This is aad



#EndSARS current!



#EndPoliceNG loading.





...



Its better for the man

At least better than committing suicide.

We all know he must have been tired of life in this zoo.



He died a fulfilled man.

wicked souls and they always die miserable death.#endsars...they jst waste this man life for nothing.

Am not surprised...like peak its in them..







#Endnigeriapoliceforce what's wrong with this people now,I give up#Endnigeriapoliceforce

What is the mean of all this stupid attitudes our police are doing now are days 1 Like

Nigeria turning into an Evil Forest every passing day 1 Like

9jaDoc:

The things that happen in this country!! With impunity too. Unbelievable!! Nigeria law is to bring justice to the oppressed. Nigeria law is to bring justice to the oppressed. 1 Like

BARBARIC

..When some few activists are shouting #Endsars some people are there supporting the same police that will not give them the protection they need.



I weep for this country. 1 Like

Ib police officers, esp those at iwo Road n bodija. Thunder will soon shatter them 1 Like