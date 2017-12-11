₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by McLove(m): 11:30pm On Dec 11
The whole community of Oritamerin in Ona Ara Local Government was thrown into a state of confusion on Monday 11th December, 2017 when the residents of the community woke up to the news of a man allegedly whisked away from his house around 1am to their station and was eventually beaten to death and later dumped at one 'Emilagba' hospital!
The residents of the Local Government have earlier started an online campaign against police extortion in the Local Government on the social media using the hash tag #SaveOnaAra
Efforts to reach the DPO of the police station has been in vain! The residents of the LG are seriously calling for justice for the deceased!
#SaveOnaAra No to police brutality!
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by malware: 11:54pm On Dec 11
They are always known for that
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by mexxmoney: 1:01am
It's a zoo. What do you expect from zoogerian police? They will always behave like animals
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by GodDeyCraze: 2:52am
Fvck the police
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by 9jaDoc(f): 3:02am
The things that happen in this country!! With impunity too. Unbelievable!!
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by McLove(m): 10:42am
Lalasticlala, please move this to front page
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by veekid(m): 12:20pm
Police wayre
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by AishaBuhari: 12:20pm
Don't wait for the government to resolve the issue. If you know the said police officer in person then you guys should gang up and nap him, you know the rest.... Useless force
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by link2ok22: 12:21pm
Pathetic
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by bentlywills(m): 12:21pm
#EndSARs
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by Heywhizzy(m): 12:21pm
fúck the cops
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by Tolbanks(f): 12:21pm
Hmmmm! Na wa ooo
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by PointZerom: 12:22pm
OPC miscreants, come and see the change you seek.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by phlemzee(m): 12:22pm
Instead of dealing wt culprit's
Innocents are being prosecuted.
I give up on this country!!!
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by nkwuocha: 12:23pm
Is Nigeria the biblical hell?
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by 9jakohai(m): 12:23pm
mexxmoney:
And you think Biafra police will behave civilized?
Won't it be from the same zoo that Biafra will come from?
No be the same people that the police go recruit from....or na Libya dem go recruit.
No be you people that would be clapping your hands when Fulani get killed, and your Northern brthren will clap when Bachama get killed?
Are you not the same people that blocked road when EFCC came to arrest a known looter several years ago.?
Are you not the same people defending Maina, GEJ, Buhari, nwobodo, abacha, et al?
And you expect a lawless socviety to produce lawful police?
Grow up. Nigeria na zoo...and you are the chief contributor.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by ArcFresky(m): 12:24pm
Ser the hospital sef.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by nkwuocha: 12:24pm
9jakohai:I doubt.
The brutality of the Nigerian forces is quite contagious.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by Icecomrade: 12:24pm
This is aad
#EndSARS current!
#EndPoliceNG loading.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by FrenchWay: 12:25pm
...
Its better for the man
At least better than committing suicide.
We all know he must have been tired of life in this zoo.
He died a fulfilled man.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by ghostfacekillar(m): 12:25pm
wicked souls and they always die miserable death.#endsars...they jst waste this man life for nothing.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by blaze1916(m): 12:25pm
Am not surprised...like peak its in them..
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by adedayo3193(m): 12:26pm
what's wrong with this people now,I give up
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by Small080(m): 12:28pm
What is the mean of all this stupid attitudes our police are doing now are days
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by BlackDuke(m): 12:28pm
Nigeria turning into an Evil Forest every passing day
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by supereagle(m): 12:28pm
9jaDoc:Nigeria law is to bring justice to the oppressed.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:29pm
BARBARIC
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by policy12: 12:30pm
..When some few activists are shouting #Endsars some people are there supporting the same police that will not give them the protection they need.
I weep for this country.
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by egorov(m): 12:30pm
Ib police officers, esp those at iwo Road n bodija. Thunder will soon shatter them
|Re: Man Beaten To Death By Police Officers In Oritamerin, Ona Ara LGA, Oyo State by Aare1513: 12:31pm
beta ,an eye for an eye,May b dt would make d police stop d insanity
AishaBuhari:
