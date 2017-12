Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter (7721 Views)

Mercy Aigbe Rocks Cleavage Baring Gown To Said Balogun 50th Birthday Celebration / Thin Tall Tony Reply To IG Trolls Saying His Home Is Very Dirty (photos) / Caroline Danjuma Responds To IG User Who Called Her Out For Saying All Men Cheat

One user then commented that Dumelo is already married with a daughter making the match with yvonne impossible, she wrote:



He should leave his wife and kid abi?



Dumelo replied saying:



Because you married me and gave me a daughter abi?









Joke of the day







Call it massacre That's not savage

Have the definition of 'savage' changed, 'cause this just...nothing but a simple reply...



Have the definition of 'savage' changed, 'cause this just...nothing but a simple reply......and it made front page.

Deep down these dudes would have loved to fvck each other at the beginning. But for some unexplained reason, they got stuck at the friend zone. Now they are filled with wishes and regrets. How wish they fvck the life out of each other when they had the chance

Iyen deep HahahahaIyen deep

Useless and jobless fans wey don chop belle ful dey always get mumu things to talk about bcus say d food wey dm chop don take over there brain







Dumelo's preek has broken many homes, ironically the same preek can not help him build a home. Dumelo's preek has broken many homes, ironically the same preek can not help him build a home.

"Abi" 2 Likes

Sirheny007:

Mtchewwwwwww That boy for your meme, tell him to find his size of cap... TF with the oversized everything... That boy for your meme, tell him to find his size of cap... TF with the oversized everything... 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

this is how u book space on fp ehn

