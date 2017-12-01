₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by scoopy9ja: 12:00am
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo posted this photo of himself with actress Vyonne Nelson on Instagram with a love smiley as caption and most of his followers who love seeing them together used the opportunity to ask the actors why they aren’t married to each other as they would make a good couple.
One user then commented that Dumelo is already married with a daughter making the match with yvonne impossible, she wrote:
He should leave his wife and kid abi?
Dumelo replied saying:
Because you married me and gave me a daughter abi?
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by scoopy9ja: 12:01am
Lalasticlala
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:45am
lol
Joke of the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihc7-Zto7nE&feature=youtu.be
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by 2dice01: 12:54am
That's not savage
Call it massacre
1 Like
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by emwyy(m): 12:58am
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by dkronicle(m): 12:58am
Guy below, is d savage under rug?
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by MasterKim: 2:12am
Dumb post
7 Likes
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by festwiz(m): 6:29am
Have the definition of 'savage' changed, 'cause this just...nothing but a simple reply...
...and it made front page. These Nairaland mods sha, is it because snake is now rare?
9 Likes
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Chigirl042(f): 6:47am
some people can aproko for Africa
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Teacher1776(m): 6:59am
Deep down these dudes would have loved to fvck each other at the beginning. But for some unexplained reason, they got stuck at the friend zone. Now they are filled with wishes and regrets. How wish they fvck the life out of each other when they had the chance
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Threebear(m): 7:04am
What is savage about this reply?
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Blackhawk01: 8:33am
Hahahaha
Iyen deep
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Sirheny007(m): 9:14am
Mtchewwwwwww
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Heywhizzy(m): 9:14am
lol
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by johnstar(m): 9:16am
Useless and jobless fans wey don chop belle ful dey always get mumu things to talk about bcus say d food wey dm chop don take over there brain
Stupid ppl
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by AishaBuhari: 9:16am
Some threads sha
2 Likes
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:17am
Very funny!!
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Pidginwhisper: 9:17am
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by NwaAmaikpe: 9:18am
Dumelo's preek has broken many homes, ironically the same preek can not help him build a home.
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by firstolalekan(m): 9:18am
Ghana people sef don dey use
"Abi"
2 Likes
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Ycmia: 9:19am
Next
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by correctguy101(m): 9:20am
Sirheny007:That boy for your meme, tell him to find his size of cap... TF with the oversized everything...
1 Like
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Johnbosco77(m): 9:21am
Like for like answer
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by clefstone(m): 9:22am
NwaAmaikpe:this is how u book space on fp ehn
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by Shungah: 9:24am
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by sofiaelvis(f): 9:27am
lol amebo people won't mind their business
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by stevezuks: 9:28am
|Re: John Dumelo Replies A Fan Who Said He's Married With A Daughter by joenor(m): 9:31am
They both rock, though.
