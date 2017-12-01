₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017
|Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:46am
It’s exactly one year since a church building collapsed in Akwa Ibom State, killing scores of people, and injuring 37 on December 10, 2016. Some additional number of people died much later from the injuries sustained during the incident.
The Reigners Bible Church, Uyo, which was under construction, caved in during a ceremony to consecrate the church founder, Akan Weeks, as a bishop.
The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was a special guest at the ceremony, narrowly escaped unhurt.
A photographer, Tony Tonerononi, who was present at the church event took to Facebook to share his own story. Read below;
My Own Story!!! Pictures of the Event from my Own Camera
Sometimes i wish to delete them off but when i recall how everything happen in a twinkle of an eye. The shock is still there...
Picture 19 & 20 when His Excellency Deacon Udom G. Emmanuel was praying... I tried as much as to make the pictures sharp for the use of my company Magazine #Gosple247magazine but it didn't work...
Something in me said "Go outside and come back later" normally i don't go out during Event. But i did....
Not up to five to ten minutes i witnessed the roof coming down on people.
My God, i was speechless because i didn't believe my eyes!!! I turned and asked Jackson Uwemedimoh is this real because i couldn't believe it.
The entire environment was quite for a while...Then i heard a voices "Abasi Akan Weeks oooh" Jesus ooooh!!!Tears and Sorrows everywhere...
I rushed in remembering my friend Kufre Umoren was there in the front, the Governor and other top politician and so many others...
I tried my best helping the police and the rescue team...I couldn't believe my eyes!!!
I can't say much.... Thank you Jesus for keeping me till date.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/tony-tonerononi-narrates-his-ordeal-one-year-after-escaping-church-collapse-in-akwa-ibom.html
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:48am
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by JBismarck(m): 5:51am
What do we do now that Daddy Freeze has made us understand that 'shursh' issa biznez centre? I for say make the man go do Thanksgiving.
Okay, I have an idea. Bring ya money to me for blessing
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by izzou(m): 5:55am
We thank God for your life,my brother
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by jidemoh: 6:01am
Thank God for your life....... this is the sad story of our dear nation, Nigeria.
Those that died are gone forever, life goes on yet those responsible for this unimaginable disaster walk free. To say the state government is not doing anything is simply an irony of what and where we are as a country.
RIP to the dead. If the earthly king won't get justice for your avoidable deaths, the Heavenly King surely will bring it to pass.
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by Samsimple(m): 6:08am
no building shall collapse on our heads towards the end of this year AMEN... that is what my pastor will say after this kind of sermon
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by Kuluosha(m): 6:20am
Thank God for the saving grace
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:45am
He is a terrible Christian.
What type of Christian goes to a church event and starts loitering outside for up to 10minutes?
He missed his opportunity to make heaven, because everyone that dies in a church gets an automatic visa to heaven.
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by opeolu202: 7:07am
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by wildcatter23(m): 7:08am
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by seyoops4u: 7:09am
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by ben2223: 7:12am
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by venatus25(m): 7:19am
Thank God for your life
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by Akshow: 7:22am
So the ones that died offended God? Cos me ayam not understanding.
|Re: Man Who Escaped Building Collapse In Akwa Ibom Shares Ordeal 1 Year After.Photos by money121(m): 7:33am
Viewing this topic:
