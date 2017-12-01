



The Reigners Bible Church, Uyo, which was under construction, caved in during a ceremony to consecrate the church founder, Akan Weeks, as a bishop.



The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was a special guest at the ceremony, narrowly escaped unhurt.



A photographer, Tony Tonerononi, who was present at the church event took to Facebook to share his own story. Read below;



My Own Story!!! Pictures of the Event from my Own Camera



Sometimes i wish to delete them off but when i recall how everything happen in a twinkle of an eye. The shock is still there...



Picture 19 & 20 when His Excellency Deacon Udom G. Emmanuel was praying... I tried as much as to make the pictures sharp for the use of my company Magazine #Gosple247magazine but it didn't work...



Something in me said "Go outside and come back later" normally i don't go out during Event. But i did....

Not up to five to ten minutes i witnessed the roof coming down on people.



My God, i was speechless because i didn't believe my eyes!!! I turned and asked Jackson Uwemedimoh is this real because i couldn't believe it.



The entire environment was quite for a while...Then i heard a voices "Abasi Akan Weeks oooh" Jesus ooooh!!!Tears and Sorrows everywhere...



I rushed in remembering my friend Kufre Umoren was there in the front, the Governor and other top politician and so many others...



I tried my best helping the police and the rescue team...I couldn't believe my eyes!!!



I can't say much.... Thank you Jesus for keeping me till date.



