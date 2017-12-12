₦airaland Forum

Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by NaijaCelebrity: 6:32am
Nollywood Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly Known as Aki is today celebrating his 40th birthday.

Chinedu is best known for playing alongside Ostia Iheme in most movies after their breakthrough in the movie Aki Na Ukwa.

The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself with caption saying.....

The World Is a Beautiful Place.
Live and let’s live !!
H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to me



Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by xreal: 6:33am
Wish you long life and prosperity.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 6:33am
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu around 1998/1999. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Nwodosis(m): 6:34am
Money is yet to have an alternative!
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by anuma1(m): 6:38am
See aki
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by antontech(m): 6:41am
Happy birthday to him

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by ClitoPen: 6:41am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.
Shuo?! Why did u call his whole life on earth a waste?

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by hisgrace090: 6:43am
Once your destiny is to shine, you must shine no matter your condition.

Wishing you More happy gloriouse days ahead.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Chigirl042(f): 6:44am
So u are telling me that Aki is 40 already?? Hard to believe shaa

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by jdstunt(m): 6:48am
Wish him the very best
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by eezeribe(m): 6:55am
OK
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by derespect(m): 6:57am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.
Face your own life and stop judging other people's life for them!
Mr. Oversabi

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Threebear(m): 7:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.
You're trying too hard now.
How do you know he has no inner happiness, do you live in his heart?
SMH

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Ayoemrys(m): 7:15am
Threebear:

You're trying too hard now.
How do you know he has no inner happiness, do you live in his heart?
SMH
dnt Mind Him, Some People Will Just Come On Social Media And Write Nonsense,

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Larrey(f): 7:22am
wow 40 years? happy birthday to him

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by morbeta(m): 7:45am
I love this man...40yrs..I salute you Sir. Even though you could have passed for 24yrs, but you still held on to the fact that you are a man. Kanu Nwankwo is 35, Tonto Dike is 25, This mama with big breast even said she is 32....but you are elder to them all. God bless you and many more years of winning and good life.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by adadike281(f): 8:30am
Congrats AkI, May you age with grace. Na your English make me sabi say, u no be small pikin.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by hucienda: 9:11am
40. wow.

Happy 40th, Sir!

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Drsheddy(m): 9:11am
.
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by benuejosh(m): 9:11am
So that small man is that old..

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by jchioma: 9:12am
Happy Birthday brother! Continue to age with grace.
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by AishaBuhari: 9:12am
Like play like play this guy don gada 40!

Happy Birthday

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Sirheny007(m): 9:12am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.

Kuku write his biography.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by bedspread: 9:12am
40 CANT BELIEVE DIS... and he was still doing lolipop advert...,
Congrats AKI

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:12am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU BIG MAN!
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by sam471: 9:13am

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Adaomalight(f): 9:13am
40 what? shocked shocked
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Ermacc: 9:13am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.
Do you have to prove your stupidity on every post?

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by AishaBuhari: 9:13am
bedspread:
40 CANT BELIEVE DIS... and he was still doing lolipop advert
Please believe it cheesy
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Sirheny007(m): 9:13am
Adaomalight:
40 what? shocked shocked
Adaomalight:
40 what? shocked shocked
smiley

40 years nne.
cheesy cheesy
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by ibkgab001: 9:13am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.
That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.

Happy birthday Chinedu
It's been a long time coming,
Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;
such a wasted 40 years.


Oloriburuku ni iwo bobo yii

