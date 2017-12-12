Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chinedu Ikedieze (AKI) Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today (11089 Views)

Chinedu Ikedieze 'Aki' Welcomes Son (Photo) / Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) Is An Old Man In "The Johnsons" (Photos) / Chinedu Ikedieze 'Aki' In NYSC Camp (Throwback) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Chinedu is best known for playing alongside Ostia Iheme in most movies after their breakthrough in the movie Aki Na Ukwa.



The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself with caption saying.....



The World Is a Beautiful Place.

Live and let’s live !!

H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to me





http://news.nollyzone.com/chinedu-ikedieze-celebrates-40th-birthday-today/ Nollywood Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly Known as Aki is today celebrating his 40th birthday.Chinedu is best known for playing alongside Ostia Iheme in most movies after their breakthrough in the movie Aki Na Ukwa.The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself with caption saying..... 11 Likes





Wish you long life and prosperity. 25 Likes







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu around 1998/1999. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years. I still remember his humble days back in Enugu around 1998/1999. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.Happy birthday ChineduIt's been a long time coming,Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;such a wasted 40 years. 30 Likes 6 Shares

Money is yet to have an alternative!

See aki

Happy birthday to him 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years. Shuo?! Why did u call his whole life on earth a waste? Shuo?! Why did u call his whole life on earth a waste? 53 Likes 2 Shares

Once your destiny is to shine, you must shine no matter your condition.



Wishing you More happy gloriouse days ahead. 1 Like

So u are telling me that Aki is 40 already?? Hard to believe shaa 2 Likes

Wish him the very best

OK

NwaAmaikpe:







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years. Face your own life and stop judging other people's life for them!

Mr. Oversabi Face your own life and stop judging other people's life for them!Mr. Oversabi 54 Likes 5 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years. You're trying too hard now.

How do you know he has no inner happiness, do you live in his heart?

SMH You're trying too hard now.How do you know he has no inner happiness, do you live in his heart?SMH 55 Likes 4 Shares

Threebear:



You're trying too hard now.

How do you know he has no inner happiness, do you live in his heart?

SMH dnt Mind Him, Some People Will Just Come On Social Media And Write Nonsense, dnt Mind Him, Some People Will Just Come On Social Media And Write Nonsense, 32 Likes 3 Shares

wow 40 years? happy birthday to him 1 Like

I love this man...40yrs..I salute you Sir. Even though you could have passed for 24yrs, but you still held on to the fact that you are a man. Kanu Nwankwo is 35, Tonto Dike is 25, This mama with big breast even said she is 32....but you are elder to them all. God bless you and many more years of winning and good life. 33 Likes 1 Share

Congrats AkI, May you age with grace. Na your English make me sabi say, u no be small pikin. 5 Likes 1 Share

40. wow.



Happy 40th, Sir! 5 Likes

.

So that small man is that old.. 2 Likes

Happy Birthday brother! Continue to age with grace.

Like play like play this guy don gada 40!



Happy Birthday 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years.

Kuku write his biography. Kuku write his biography. 16 Likes 2 Shares

CANT BELIEVE DIS... and he was still doing lolipop advert...,

Congrats AKI 40CANT BELIEVE DIS... and he was still doing lolipop advert...,Congrats AKI 2 Likes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU BIG MAN!

40 what?

NwaAmaikpe:







I still remember his humble days back in Enugu. Folks didn't believe he was in a tertiary institution.. When students struggled for buses from Campus 2 to IMT, they always offered to lap him.

That was about when he got an entry into Enugu Nollywood.



Happy birthday Chinedu

It's been a long time coming,

Fame and fortune yet no inner happiness;

such a wasted 40 years. Do you have to prove your stupidity on every post? Do you have to prove your stupidity on every post? 14 Likes 3 Shares

bedspread:

40 CANT BELIEVE DIS... and he was still doing lolipop advert Please believe it Please believe it

Adaomalight:

40 what? Adaomalight:

40 what?



40 years nne.

40 years nne.