12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Samstyle(m): 8:28am
Hello everyone, today we will discuss some wrong English sentence/phrases that is prevalent among students. Most especially, in Nigeria.
I advise you read painstakingly and study the sentences, as they will help you improve your grammatical structure.
Now, let's get going.
1. BIRDS OF THE SAME FEATHERS.
Note that the proverb " birds of a feather" is never "birds of the same feathers". The correct form of this is;
"Birds of a feather" Not "Birds of the same feathers"
2. POSSIBLE BEST or BEST POSSIBLE
Avoid the use of "BEST POSSIBLE" or "POSSIBLE BEST". Simply say "BEST".
For example, " I will try my best"
3. SO AND THEREFORE
Note that, it is wrong to use "SO" and "THEREFORE" together or "STILL" and "YET" together. You must only use one.
For example:
- I know him, So therefore... (wrong)
- I know him, so... Or I know him, therefore.... (Correct)
4. PRESENTLY AND AT PRESENT
Note that the word " PRESENTLY" means "very soon". It does not mean "AT THE MOMENT". So, if you mean to say 'Now', say "AT PRESENT" or " AT THE MOMENT".
"I will see you presently", means I will "see you very soon"
5. " I was introduced to the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of company"
" I was introduced to the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the company"
I know many many will not be able to tell, which is right or wrong. Nevertheless, since the Chairman is not the same as the Vice Chairman, it is necessary you repeat the definite article (the).
6. "If I were wrong, I'd be the first to admit it."
" If I was wrong, I'd be the first to admit it."
Well, in this case, the first sentence is correct. This is because subjunctive mood requires "WERE", when the conjunction "IF" introduced a supposition.
7. "Nothing shall ever come between you and i,' he told her."
"Nothing shall ever come between you and me,' he told her."
The correct sentence here is, "Nothing shall ever come between you and me,' he told her." Because, the preposition "between", is always followed by the objective form of the pronoun.
8. "Can you imagine him forgetting a date like that?
"Can you imagine his forgetting a date like that?
The correct form here is the second sentence. Be the possessive case ( his) should be used for a pronoun followed by a gerund
9. It is worthy to Note that the response "HOW DO YOU DO" is not a question requiring a further answer by the one introducing himself or herself. However, in greetings, if. Mr A ask, "how do you do" Mr B will respond with "how do you do, too"
10. TO BATH / BATHE
To BATH, means "to wash the whole body" whereas "BATHE" means "to wash a path of the body, especially one which is in pain.
E.g " The doctor ordered that he BATHE his sprained fingers in tepid water"
Source:
www.myschoolnews.ga/2017/12/12-wrong-english-sentence-you-have-been.html?m=0#more
Having known all these, I hope you were very delighted.
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Skyfornia(m): 8:32am
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by GraveMan(m): 8:52am
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Swaggzkid: 9:17am
Thanks Op, av learnt something new already today before 10am.
how do you do?
2 Likes
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by OfficialAwol(m): 9:24am
Samstyle:
Even the one trying to teach us English, doesn't know the difference between "imaging" and "imagine"...
I suggest you find something else to blog on..
38 Likes 3 Shares
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by jericco1(m): 9:57am
Swaggzkid:
how do you do?
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by plavic(m): 10:24am
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by columbus007(m): 11:17am
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by EzePromoe: 11:56am
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by jeff1607(m): 12:23pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Keneking: 12:42pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Gbadegesin19(m): 1:29pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by wideawakenaija: 1:30pm
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Wizberg12(m): 1:30pm
All these blunders are common because we combine British and American style of English together, even as they aren't our language
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by tstx(m): 1:30pm
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Heywhizzy(m): 1:31pm
Mumu op.. presently also means at the present time
Don't come and unlearn some of the right things I have learnt
If you want to correct some things, make sure you research and correct without no error.. na your type dey fail correction
I wish you good luck in your forthcoming JAMB exam
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by starbhooy(m): 1:31pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by AjalaJ(m): 1:31pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by eleojo23: 1:31pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by maxiuc(m): 1:32pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Raiyell: 1:32pm
Samstyle:
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by 9jakohai(m): 1:33pm
GraveMan:
A Language developed from an admixture of Saxon, Norman French, Latin and Celtic speech, which evolved into its present form between 400-1700AD.
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by yeyerolling: 1:33pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by oshe111(m): 1:33pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Raiyell: 1:34pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by collinometricx: 1:34pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by femi4: 1:34pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by chloro: 1:40pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by judgedredd22(m): 1:40pm
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by frenzydilz(m): 1:40pm
Presently could also mean at the moment/currently
Presently could also mean at the moment/currently
|Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by potent5(m): 1:42pm
Open, please review that entry about the word - PRESENTLY as follows:
1, adverb(now) Immediately, at once; quickly. [from 14thc.]~1600, William Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 3, Scene
2:Before long; soon. [from 15thc.]1646, Thomas Browne, Pseudodoxia Epidemica, I.
3:It...is the greatest example of lenity in our Saviour, when he desired of God forgiveness unto those, who having one day brought him into the City in triumph, did presently after, act all dishonour upon him, and nothing could be heard but, Crucifige, in their Courts.
4. At the present time; now; currently. [from 15thc.]Sir Philip Sidney (1554-1586)(obsolete) With actual presence; in actuality. [~1600]Bishop Stephen Gardiner (1483-1555)
Re: 12 Wrong English Sentences And Phrases You Have Been Making In Ignorance by Tizbid(m): 1:44pm
OfficialAwol:
Savagery!!!
