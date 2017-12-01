Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) (11477 Views)

His corpse was taken away by the security operatives after he was gunned down...



Those who know the deceased have reacted to his death. See details below;



Source; A young man was killed by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery squad after he was allegedly caught with a gun on his waist in Nsukka area of Enugu state. According to reports, the deceased identified as 'Hero' was a top member of the Vikings confraternity (Baggers) in Nsukka before his demise.His corpse was taken away by the security operatives after he was gunned down...Those who know the deceased have reacted to his death. See details below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/sars-operatives-kill-top-vikings-cult-member-caught-gun-enugu-photos.html

He asked for it....

Has full access to dine with the devil and den odein (USELESSNESS) now...Mtchewwwwww



May others Receive Brain....And accept JESUS CHRIST . 11 Likes

Oh God what is this? He was shot because he was caught with a gun? I believe lethal force is used when arrest is resisted.



What am I saying sef? As if I'm not in Nigeria.

O ye cultists repent.

There is no gain. 9 Likes 1 Share





BankeSmalls:

This is a failed nation! How can I get a VISA to Libya Ekenwa road,Edo state. Ask for shaku shaku. Ekenwa road,Edo state. Ask for shaku shaku. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Finally Hero i s gone. He will rot in hell. From STC nsukka to University Secondary school Nsukka,the advise didn't start today. Payopa, you are next.. 8 Likes

RIV where there is no walhala.

Another innocent soul killed and wasted by Special Arm-Robbery Squad called sars and labelled an innocent man a cultist. This is how sars and police keep killing innocent people and calling them cultists and robbers.





It wil never be well with this Special Arm Robbers called sars. 12 Likes

Bros, Hero nah really cultist. He is well know in UNN. We have advising him to leave cultism right from when he is in JSS3. He was my junior in secondary school. Bros, Hero nah really cultist. He is well know in UNN. We have advising him to leave cultism right from when he is in JSS3. He was my junior in secondary school. 24 Likes

DonVikings:

RIV where there is no walhala.

You are next You are next 1 Like

Shut up. Hero is a cultist. Even his mum is aware. Dude have been terrorising Nsuuka since he was in JSS3 Shut up. Hero is a cultist. Even his mum is aware. Dude have been terrorising Nsuuka since he was in JSS3 20 Likes

Anyway It Doesnt Stop Me From Sayin. #ENDSARS... 4 Likes

Shut up. Hero is a cultist. Even his mum is aware. Dude have been terrorising Nsuuka since he was in JSS3 you are very right.. He was a well known terror during my school days at UNN..the guy has been arrested many times..even police don tire for him matter..maybe that's why they killed him right away 7 Likes 1 Share

Okay, and that is why he must be shot at sight without any chance at fair treatment? I want to ask more questions, I assume you know him well? Okay, and that is why he must be shot at sight without any chance at fair treatment? I want to ask more questions, I assume you know him well? 7 Likes 1 Share



Gotto vahala ad leak vanilla with Odin wia dia is no wahala

See a mr tough guy lai helpless like dutti wey dem wan troway. How dem baggers dey talk am sefGotto vahala ad leak vanilla with Odin wia dia is no wahalaSee a mr tough guy lai helpless like dutti wey dem wan troway. 1 Like 1 Share

you are very right.. He was a well known terror during my school days at UNN..the guy has been arrested many times..even police don tire for him matter..maybe that's why they killed him right away

You can vouch that the picture of the guy mentioned? You can vouch that the picture of the guy mentioned?

I'll rather join the army than join any confranity except if confranities are paying reasonable salaries. 3 Likes

You can vouch that the picture of the guy mentioned? please, am not blind or stupid. allow people that know him to talk... you don't know a single thing about this terror. you are obviously commenting based on your sentiments about SARS..which is understandable 2 Likes

nawa oo.. this is serious... still end SARS.... Police can do this one



lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you think 1 Like

You are next This is the kind of idiotic comments that makes me bash people's heads in. This is the kind of idiotic comments that makes me bash people's heads in. 4 Likes

This is the kind of idiotic comments that makes me bash people's heads in.

Bash the head nah ode Bash the head nah ode 1 Like 1 Share

#ENDSARS If you like shoot Skekahu.#ENDSARS 4 Likes

..them kill am come lie say he hold gun.





All this dia extra judicial killings.

E possible say he no allow dem search him IPhone X. 3 Likes 1 Share

#EndSARS?

rest well my brother

we are like Hydra. we don't die

when our head is cutoff then expect another head instantly as an outgrowth from different part of our body

an unexamined life is not worth living.



you die a soldier and a soldier you shall remain

we the neo black, dodorima say rest well brother 2 Likes







That tyre would injure his corpse. That tyre would injure his corpse. 1 Like 1 Share









Or they killed him for not remitting AS USUAL and placed the Gun( which they gave to him for operation) on him After he was found with a gunOr they killed him for not remitting AS USUAL and placed the Gun( which they gave to him for operation) on him 2 Likes

How could you shoot someone without proper investigation with even information that could lead to arrest of others, hmm this SARS people they overdo 1 Like

Lol, Savage.

Even Sars is carryin generator up and down yet some liars will come here and say they have Electricity in Ketu Ikosi for 22 to 23hrs a day 2 Likes