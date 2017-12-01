₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:02am
A young man was killed by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery squad after he was allegedly caught with a gun on his waist in Nsukka area of Enugu state. According to reports, the deceased identified as 'Hero' was a top member of the Vikings confraternity (Baggers) in Nsukka before his demise.
His corpse was taken away by the security operatives after he was gunned down...
Those who know the deceased have reacted to his death. See details below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/sars-operatives-kill-top-vikings-cult-member-caught-gun-enugu-photos.html
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 9:06am
He asked for it....
Has full access to dine with the devil and den odein (USELESSNESS) now...Mtchewwwwww
May others Receive Brain....And accept JESUS CHRIST .
11 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 9:06am
Oh God what is this? He was shot because he was caught with a gun? I believe lethal force is used when arrest is resisted.
What am I saying sef? As if I'm not in Nigeria.
O ye cultists repent.
There is no gain.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 9:07am
Quick questions.
Who found the gun in his waist?
Who judged him and found him guilty of possession of a gun and being a cultist?
Who executed him?
An organisation will be playing the accusers, judges, jury, executioners with jungle justice at the same time?
This is a failed nation! How can I get a VISA to Libya
62 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by cummando(m): 9:14am
BankeSmalls:Ekenwa road,Edo state. Ask for shaku shaku.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 9:24am
Finally Hero i s gone. He will rot in hell. From STC nsukka to University Secondary school Nsukka,the advise didn't start today. Payopa, you are next..
8 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by DonVikings: 9:25am
RIV where there is no walhala.
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Pierohandsome: 9:26am
Another innocent soul killed and wasted by Special Arm-Robbery Squad called sars and labelled an innocent man a cultist. This is how sars and police keep killing innocent people and calling them cultists and robbers.
It wil never be well with this Special Arm Robbers called sars.
12 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 9:30am
Pierohandsome:
Bros, Hero nah really cultist. He is well know in UNN. We have advising him to leave cultism right from when he is in JSS3. He was my junior in secondary school.
24 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 9:32am
DonVikings:
You are next
1 Like
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 9:33am
BankeSmalls:
Shut up. Hero is a cultist. Even his mum is aware. Dude have been terrorising Nsuuka since he was in JSS3
20 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by DeadRat(m): 9:35am
Anyway It Doesnt Stop Me From Sayin. #ENDSARS...
4 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:39am
you are very right.. He was a well known terror during my school days at UNN..the guy has been arrested many times..even police don tire for him matter..maybe that's why they killed him right away
darkenkach:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 9:41am
darkenkach:
Okay, and that is why he must be shot at sight without any chance at fair treatment? I want to ask more questions, I assume you know him well?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 9:42am
How dem baggers dey talk am sef
Gotto vahala ad leak vanilla with Odin wia dia is no wahala
See a mr tough guy lai helpless like dutti wey dem wan troway.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 9:44am
ChangeIsCostant:
You can vouch that the picture of the guy mentioned?
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by wizzyrich(m): 9:44am
I'll rather join the army than join any confranity except if confranities are paying reasonable salaries.
3 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:48am
please, am not blind or stupid. allow people that know him to talk... you don't know a single thing about this terror. you are obviously commenting based on your sentiments about SARS..which is understandable
BankeSmalls:
2 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Gossiplover: 10:10am
nawa oo.. this is serious... still end SARS.... Police can do this one
lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you think
1 Like
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by DonVikings: 10:23am
darkenkach:This is the kind of idiotic comments that makes me bash people's heads in.
4 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by darkenkach(m): 10:29am
DonVikings:
Bash the head nah ode
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by dermmy: 11:46am
If you like shoot Skekahu. #ENDSARS
4 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by FrenchWay: 11:47am
..them kill am come lie say he hold gun.
All this dia extra judicial killings.
E possible say he no allow dem search him IPhone X.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 11:47am
#EndSARS?
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by slawomir: 11:48am
rest well my brother
we are like Hydra. we don't die
when our head is cutoff then expect another head instantly as an outgrowth from different part of our body
an unexamined life is not worth living.
you die a soldier and a soldier you shall remain
we the neo black, dodorima say rest well brother
2 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
That tyre would injure his corpse.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by oshe111(m): 11:49am
After he was found with a gun
Or they killed him for not remitting AS USUAL and placed the Gun( which they gave to him for operation) on him
2 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by b0rn2fuck(m): 11:49am
How could you shoot someone without proper investigation with even information that could lead to arrest of others, hmm this SARS people they overdo
1 Like
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by RickandMorty: 11:49am
Lol, Savage.
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:51am
Even Sars is carryin generator up and down yet some liars will come here and say they have Electricity in Ketu Ikosi for 22 to 23hrs a day
2 Likes
|Re: Vikings Cultist Shot Dead By SARS In Enugu (Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:51am
Pierohandsome:is there any innocent cultist?he must have killed and maimed innocent people too, the guy got served jo, I have no pity to waste on him,I will rather give it to Atiku
