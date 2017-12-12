Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja (6936 Views)

https://www.nextedition.com.ng/news/saraki-others-celebrate-secondus/21253/ L – R: National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye, celebrating with Secondus at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.

Saraki will forget say e get case with the bereau now; juz misbehave and Tinubu will trigger the pending with the CCB 6 Likes



Major victory for the PDP party All PDP membersMajor victory for the PDP party 20 Likes 3 Shares

They have tasted the almighty Buhari and just realized he is all about Recession, Hardship and poverty...



Atiku to return us to path of progress... 15 Likes 2 Shares

i pray for a strong opposition but not the one who wish the president dead. and again what has fayose and mimiko said about pdp convention

Let the defections begin... 11 Likes 1 Share

mumucious pipu

Saraki 9 Likes

Saraki and his houseboy, Dino don't fool me. They were planted by Atiku for his selfish interest against the will of the party. I foresee them moving back to the PDP early 2018. PDP's greatest undoing will be fielding Atiku as their Presidential candidate. 5 Likes

there is only one political party in nigeira with two different names 6 Likes

May God please Push Saraki and Dino back to PDP. I will be most grateful. 5 Likes

...

In saner climes, all these politicians with bad records would be ashamed of the camera.

How I wish Aishatu from Yola would visit the venue with her explosive belt.

Wolf in sheep clothing

Lol. PMB would be so shocked in 2019. His defeat would be legendary! 9 Likes 1 Share

So who's fooling who......

Mass Exodus Movement of looters beckons. 1 Like

Results will be out soon. Play your card well. 1 Like

all i see are dead people

agabaI23:

Let the defections begin...

Prophecy come to pass











Prophecy come to pass 4 Likes 1 Share

Movement.



Why do Chicken cross the road sef??







Nigeria's political clime is one of no ideologies.

PDP is no different than APC.



Atiku is a worse choice than Buhari.

I'd prefer the dullard ruining us than Atiku ruling us.

Most importantly, I wish for a revolution. Nigeria's political clime is one of no ideologies.PDP is no different than APC.Atiku is a worse choice than Buhari.I'd prefer the dullard ruining us than Atiku ruling us.Most importantly, I wish for a revolution. 5 Likes 1 Share









Now we have a real opposition.

Away with the present crop of people who think Power is their birthright and they can do whatever they need to do. 3 Likes

Buhari is in trouble come 2019!!! 2 Likes

NgeneUkwenu will not like this cheering news now and I don't know why NgeneUkwenu will not like this cheering news now and I don't know why 2 Likes

Dd

The same guys that caused the fall of PDP gathering again. Let's see how it plays out. 1 Like