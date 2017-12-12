₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Simongm(m): 10:04am
L – R: National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye, celebrating with Secondus at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by veekid(m): 12:06pm
Saraki will forget say e get case with the bereau now; juz misbehave and Tinubu will trigger the pending with the CCB
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Keneking: 12:06pm
All PDP members
Major victory for the PDP party
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by PresidentAtiku: 12:06pm
They have tasted the almighty Buhari and just realized he is all about Recession, Hardship and poverty...
Atiku to return us to path of progress...
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by habibest06(m): 12:06pm
i pray for a strong opposition but not the one who wish the president dead. and again what has fayose and mimiko said about pdp convention
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by agabaI23(m): 12:06pm
Let the defections begin...
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by PRINCEVICKEY: 12:06pm
mumucious pipu
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by sirdjay1: 12:06pm
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by ObalufonIII: 12:07pm
Saraki
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by FunkyAlhaji2015: 12:07pm
Saraki and his houseboy, Dino don't fool me. They were planted by Atiku for his selfish interest against the will of the party. I foresee them moving back to the PDP early 2018. PDP's greatest undoing will be fielding Atiku as their Presidential candidate.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by teamsynergy: 12:07pm
there is only one political party in nigeira with two different names
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by adem30: 12:07pm
May God please Push Saraki and Dino back to PDP. I will be most grateful.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Kelvin0(m): 12:07pm
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by FrenchWay: 12:07pm
...
In saner climes, all these politicians with bad records would be ashamed of the camera.
How I wish Aishatu from Yola would visit the venue with her explosive belt.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by ajilegend(m): 12:07pm
Wolf in sheep clothing
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by sexiestharam(f): 12:07pm
Lol. PMB would be so shocked in 2019. His defeat would be legendary!
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by holakunle69(m): 12:07pm
So who's fooling who......
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by ybalogs(m): 12:07pm
Mass Exodus Movement of looters beckons.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 9ja083(f): 12:07pm
Results will be out soon. Play your card well.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Hunry: 12:07pm
all i see are dead people
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by anonimi: 12:08pm
agabaI23:
Prophecy come to pass
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Abbeyme: 12:08pm
Movement.
Why do Chicken cross the road sef??
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by NwaAmaikpe: 12:08pm
Nigeria's political clime is one of no ideologies.
PDP is no different than APC.
Atiku is a worse choice than Buhari.
I'd prefer the dullard ruining us than Atiku ruling us.
Most importantly, I wish for a revolution.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Pope22(m): 12:08pm
I love PDP
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by DWJOBScom(m): 12:08pm
Now we have a real opposition.
Away with the present crop of people who think Power is their birthright and they can do whatever they need to do.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Braze9(m): 12:08pm
Buhari is in trouble come 2019!!!
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by Ratello: 12:08pm
NgeneUkwenu will not like this cheering news now and I don't know why
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by iffydave(m): 12:08pm
Dd
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by ybalogs(m): 12:08pm
The same guys that caused the fall of PDP gathering again. Let's see how it plays out.
|Re: Saraki, Dino Melaye Celebrate With Uche Secondus At Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by holysina(m): 12:08pm
Na waooo, we are about to notice another political movements.
