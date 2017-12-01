Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated (23938 Views)

Wow! So much swag in one picture.



Someone even likened the picture to Hollywood movie posters.



Check out Buhari's Burberry coat as he swags in Paris like James Bond 007.



Mans Not Hot!



The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures

Cool and the gang

SalamRushdie:

The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures



You go kill person with laugh You go kill person with laugh



Allhamudullilahi!! Waooo, the President looks fully recovered, Sharp and alert.Allhamudullilahi!!

I just gbadun dis man for no reason...

ramdris:

I just gbadun dis man for no reason...

Mr Idris your being a moslem didn't play a part, no? Mr Idris your being a moslem didn't play a part, no?

While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.

ohh....I forgot buhari is a poor man.

simijimi:

While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.



Yes o, the poorest Billionaire in Nigeria. Yes o, the poorest Billionaire in Nigeria.

dukie25:





So all the people that loves him are Muslims ba? U need a brain scan and a very good.. So all the people that loves him are Muslims ba? U need a brain scan and a very good..

confused set....the problem is they dont even know what they are going to do in france.



baba on call to France



baba; hello is there any summit this week



France; no sir



baba; get together nko



france; no



baba; birthday ceremony



france; no buh there is a burial



baba; ok i am coming

ramdris:



Being a Muslim is the number one prerequisite. Being a Muslim is the number one prerequisite.

Mtchew....

And someone who sees him will think there is something inside that head.





Coconut....

dukie25:



Then I can say u dislike him cos He is a Muslim? Then I can say u dislike him cos He is a Muslim?

ramdris:



I dislike him for his incompetence in managing our collective well-being. I dislike him for his incompetence in managing our collective well-being.







This one na mallams Swaggu! Buhari get the pose but those him crew dey filled with fake guys! See how they all allowed the expensive _shit to dey wear them instead of the other way round!By the way I noticed the comment of one ape called abbeymills in those tweets? You can tell what part of the country that mumu comes from just from his tweet!

I agreed with idiotic pigs of Biafra.

This guy must be jubrin of Sudan 2 Likes

Nigga be looking sharp. Nice photograph.

If only our economy can be as sharp as the photograph.

Meanwhile in 9ja, hungry dey go round town.

God save us from this pestilence

simijimi:

While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.



ohh....I forgot buhari is a poor man. I have never eating 3 square meal since I was born.

I have never eating 3 square meal since I was born.

So buhari jacket was never the reason I have never eating 3 square meal since I was born.So buhari jacket was never the reason

lalasticlala

LEAVE MY JASI PRESIDENT ALONE

Head of a useless APC government

WotzupNG:

The picture is trending on social media o The picture is trending on social media o

hmmm 8 Likes

Nice looking...............presido

This is soo True.



Igbo kwenu!!!!!!!

damn, see old men...nobody is below 40 in that picture..



The young ones are here on nairaland masturbating to Tribal war, showing off their one room apartment..... Forming atheist that will destroy them.





The didirins will be quoting Too late to fail...amen



Issokay.

Too late to fail amen

SalamRushdie:

The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures

And save money with low oil prices....we went from 28bn to 34bn in two years, with oil below $60 per barrel. (Previous admin went from 47 to 28bn with oil prices above $100 per barrel till 2014.



And save money with low oil prices....we went from 28bn to 34bn in two years, with oil below $60 per barrel. (Previous admin went from 47 to 28bn with oil prices above $100 per barrel till 2014.

Still does not make him a good leader. We are still resource dependent ...and it is our resource dependency that is killing job creation and leading to things like Boko, fulanivsfarmers, militancy, etc. And save money with low oil prices....we went from 28bn to 34bn in two years, with oil below $60 per barrel. (Previous admin went from 47 to 28bn with oil prices above $100 per barrel till 2014.Still does not make him a good leader. We are still resource dependent ...and it is our resource dependency that is killing job creation and leading to things like Boko, fulanivsfarmers, militancy, etc.