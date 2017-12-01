₦airaland Forum

Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by WotzupNG: 10:10am
President Buhari and his entourage have arrived Paris Ahead of the One Planet Summit in France on 11th Dec 2017.


Wow! So much swag in one picture.

Someone even likened the picture to Hollywood movie posters.

Check out Buhari's Burberry coat as he swags in Paris like James Bond 007.

Mans Not Hot!

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by SalamRushdie: 10:13am
The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by BankeSmalls(f): 10:14am
Cool and the gang grin

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by EternalTruths: 10:14am
SalamRushdie:
The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures
grin

You go kill person with laugh

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by ProWalker: 10:15am
Waooo, the President looks fully recovered, Sharp and alert.
Allhamudullilahi!! cool

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by ramdris(m): 10:17am
I just gbadun dis man for no reason...

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by dukie25: 10:18am
ramdris:
I just gbadun dis man for no reason...

Mr Idris your being a moslem didn't play a part, no?

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by simijimi: 10:20am
While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.
ohh....I forgot buhari is a poor man.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by dukie25: 10:21am
simijimi:
While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.

ohh....I forgot buhari is a poor man.
Yes o, the poorest Billionaire in Nigeria.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by ramdris(m): 10:36am
dukie25:


Mr Idris your being a moslem didn't play a part, no?
So all the people that loves him are Muslims ba? U need a brain scan and a very good..

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by nestic(m): 10:36am
confused set....the problem is they dont even know what they are going to do in france.

baba on call to France

baba; hello is there any summit this week

France; no sir

baba; get together nko

france; no

baba; birthday ceremony

france; no buh there is a burial

baba; ok i am coming

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by dukie25: 10:37am
ramdris:

So all the people that loves him are Muslims ba? U need a brain scan and a very good..
Being a Muslim is the number one prerequisite.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by fergie001(m): 10:41am
Mtchew....
And someone who sees him will think there is something inside that head.


Coconut....

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by ramdris(m): 10:43am
dukie25:

Being a Muslim is the number one prerequisite.
Then I can say u dislike him cos He is a Muslim?

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by dukie25: 10:45am
ramdris:

Then I can say u dislike him cos He is a Muslim?
I dislike him for his incompetence in managing our collective well-being.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by funlord(m): 10:46am
This one na mallams Swaggu! Buhari get the pose but those him crew dey filled with fake guys! See how they all allowed the expensive _shit to dey wear them instead of the other way round!


By the way I noticed the comment of one ape called abbeymills in those tweets? You can tell what part of the country that mumu comes from just from his tweet! grin

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:47am
I agreed with idiotic pigs of Biafra.
This guy must be jubrin of Sudan

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by Dagaya(m): 10:51am
Nigga be looking sharp. Nice photograph.
If only our economy can be as sharp as the photograph.
Meanwhile in 9ja, hungry dey go round town.
God save us from this pestilence

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:52am
simijimi:
While people are in this country without 2 square meals, talk of 3.

ohh....I forgot buhari is a poor man.
I have never eating 3 square meal since I was born.
So buhari jacket was never the reason

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by WotzupNG: 11:35am
lalasticlala
Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by Yian1(m): 11:49am
LEAVE MY JASI PRESIDENT ALONE
Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by Keneking: 12:18pm
Head of a useless APC government sad sad

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by newsynews: 12:36pm
WotzupNG:
lalasticlala
The picture is trending on social media o
Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:10pm
hmmm grin

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by adekhingz(m): 1:10pm
Nice looking...............presido

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by maxiuc(m): 1:10pm
cheesy
Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by BEENUEL: 1:11pm
This is soo True.

Igbo kwenu!!!!!!!

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by BEENUEL: 1:11pm
damn, see old men...nobody is below 40 in that picture..

The young ones are here on nairaland masturbating to Tribal war, showing off their one room apartment..... Forming atheist that will destroy them.


The didirins will be quoting Too late to fail...amen

Issokay.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by BEENUEL: 1:11pm
Too late to fail amen
Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by 9jakohai(m): 1:11pm
SalamRushdie:
The only thing the dullard does is to take pictures

And save money with low oil prices....we went from 28bn to 34bn in two years, with oil below $60 per barrel. (Previous admin went from 47 to 28bn with oil prices above $100 per barrel till 2014.

Still does not make him a good leader. We are still resource dependent ...and it is our resource dependency that is killing job creation and leading to things like Boko, fulanivsfarmers, militancy, etc.

Re: Picture Of Buhari And His Men As They Arrive Paris Has Got People Fascinated by miredia(m): 1:11pm
After slaying the economy.....abeg park well

