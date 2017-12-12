₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,737 members, 3,965,235 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 02:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara (7314 Views)
Buhari’s Health Has Improved Tremendously, Says Dogara / Ndume: If Magu Could Be Rejected, Saraki Should Not Be Senate President / Jibrin Marks 100th Day Crusade Against Budget Fraud, Says Dogara Must Be Jailed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by samebony1: 10:13am
Much have been said over how Saraki and Dogara emerged leaders of the national Assembly and how this have slowed down the Buhari administrator's programmes. But little was known of the role Abubakar Atiku played in the emergence of the duo until now.
However, thanks to the book written by Dogara, we now know that Atiku gave 'solid voice" of support to Dogara and Saraki. This one may be tempted to say was part of his plan to frustrate PMB government and then help himself to the presidency.
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar “solidly” backed Bukola Saraki’s bid to be senate president in 2015 — despite strong opposition from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently including President Muhammadu Buhari. Ahmed Lawan was the choice of the APC leadership for senate president
In his biography, ‘A Reed Made Flint’, authored by Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, Dogara provided more insight into the politics that ushered in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2015.
The biography, made available to only TheCable, is due for public presentation on December 26, 2017 to mark the 5oth birthday of the speaker.
“If I don’t say this to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s credit I will not be fair to him. It will amount to travesty. At the time when most leaders in the APC were not showing sympathy to our cause, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out as one solid voice in support of both the candidature of the now Senate President (Bukola Saraki) and my humble self.
https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-atiku-supported-saraki-senate-president-says-dogara
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by dukie25: 10:13am
Now Saraki is supporting Atiku for president.
One good turn deserves another.
Cc:anonimi
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Jochabed(f): 10:17am
Saraki looks up to Atiku,as his God father.
24 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by adadike281(f): 10:24am
I hope saraki will reciprocate the gesture soon.
24 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Alphasoar(m): 10:30am
And so . . .?
Nigerian politics has nothing new to offer other than frequent cross carpeting and backstabbing.
Today's friends are tomorrow's enemies.
.
.
scratch my back today, tomorrow I will do same to you!
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Dagaya(m): 10:44am
Hmmm..2019 will be a year of great betrayals.
Indirectly he is telling us where his loyalties lie.
We are watching. Anything to remove bihari from aso villa is welcomed by me.
If APC can do it by presenting another candidate the better.
Buhari is too old to rule us. He should be retired by now if he was in the civil service.
Nigerians have never had it this tough.
We need to change the change.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Lanretoye(m): 10:46am
so it is pay back time right?...
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by fergie001(m): 10:52am
Saraki...NC
Dogara...NE
Minorities
And why is all this coming out now,
Now let the political innuendos begin.....
If I say what am perceiving ehn.....
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by SalamRushdie: 10:58am
And yet the dullard thinks 2019 will be a walk over
22 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by tuniski: 11:08am
Buhari will be left with only His CPC base and few ACN sympathizers by 2019. He is an error Never to be repeated thrice!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Paperwhite(m): 11:18am
Recent outbursts from APC's major stalwarts just showed that a panic mode have set in because of two things:
1.Atiku's defection from the APC & likely many other to come.
2.The successful PDP national convention.
21 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by frankyychiji(m): 11:18am
Op what is wrong in Atiku supporting Saraki and Dogara in their quests? I thought you all swore to jail saraki for following the minds of the people, the man will soon complete his tenure and return.
And how did saraki and Dogara's ascendancy become a stumbling block to the administration of Buhari? Iffa slap you ehn..
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Keneking: 12:11pm
Yes we know...the formation that would dismantle APC
PDP Chairman: Uche Secondus (SS caucus PDP)
Senate President : Saraki (NC caucus PDP)
Speaker : Dogara (NE caucus PDP)
Presidency: (North - Atiku, Markafi, Sule in order of preference)
Vice President (South East - Ekeweremadu, Obi)
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Bede2u(m): 12:11pm
Is Sarrki the nairaland rabble rouser dead? I dont see him in threads anymore
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by samebony1: 12:53pm
You lot missed the point by a mile.
This revelation shows that Atiku, from beginning was not actually for APC. The real APC treated him accordingly, hence the joke made by PMB to Oyegun about Atiku's defection.
I am certain, by God's Grace, you rejoicing over this expo is a wase of time. All your permutation is worth nothing. Come 2019, PMB will beat any comedian PDP will nominate hands down.
Samplers- Check the records of elections PMB has participated in, you will find that he has never lost in North East.
PDP has also lost South West, even before election by not zoning the chairmanship to it.
Do you think, SW will settle for Senate President or SFG, when it has VP, Min. Works, Power& Housing,Mineral Mines & Steel, Finance,Health, Communication and other key appointments in the Presidency, MDA.
North West will also vote PMB. SS & SE will be divided, but PMB will retain his seat.
If you don't like that, then you can relocate to LIBYA
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Stalwert: 1:10pm
samebony1:
Gbam
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by desreek9(f): 1:59pm
And the unraveling begins, saraki that connived his way to get that seat, lol
2019 is going to be the sweatest election year ever
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by bedspread: 2:00pm
ATIKULATE IS DEFINITELY A BIG POLITICAL HORSE WILL A LARGE POLITICAL CLOUT IN OUR NATION....... any one who is denying that is only Decieving himself/Herself....
2019 is not far away..
GOD KEEPING US WE WILL ALL SEE IT
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:00pm
Old wine
Old bottles
Bad taste........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by AdolfHitlerxXx: 2:01pm
Dogara should stop yapping.
Keep some of the mystery and intrigue nah
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by 1wolex85: 2:02pm
Dagaya:
Atiku will be 72 in 2019
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by comos: 2:02pm
This biography is too early,
it seems 2019 campaign has just begin
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by jordanobi73(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by temitemi1(m): 2:03pm
2019 is taking shape...
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by AishaBuhari: 2:03pm
So?
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Guyman02: 2:04pm
Now I know why APC is apprehensive, Atiku has a lot of sympathizers in the present Govt.
Buhari is very popular in the North but Atiku has more friends across the length and width of Nigeria
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by Activeman391(m): 2:04pm
Everything that goes on behind close doors must be brought someday..
Meanwhile check signature
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by lekahm(m): 2:05pm
Keneking:So where is our darling South West!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by chuksanambra: 2:05pm
adadike281:
And if he doesn't reciprocate it, you can gather ipod clowns, potopoto Jews and other drunkards to support Atiku.
Forget SE sef, your votes are inconsequential because you're predictable. How many votes do you people have that you're making noise? Even at that, when Atiku dumps you clowns, shame won't allow you vote APC, you're sentenced to PDP with hard labour.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by olusholajohn(m): 2:05pm
ATIKU2019 shikenah
|Re: Atiku Supported Saraki To Be Senate President, Says Dogara by onatisi(m): 2:05pm
Paperwhite:leave dem , let them keep bragging on social media that nobody can defeat buhari or apc .
1 Like
Imagine This:senator Laments Low Birth Rate Among Ndigbo / Govt Exposed! Every Nigerian Should Read This! Venezuelan Envoy Tutors Nigeria / Ghana Is Positioned To Become West Africa’s Premier Gateway Country -Cry Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Mrwealth933, mfm04622, ogbongenet, Rebirth(m), donb06, swagagolic01(m), volo112, firstjoe(m), OLUOMO80, datribune, davizfellz, beambally, deyoungy, KLWL(m), sambroose(m), surrogatesng, tansi, ezegold4we, Jonjerrie(m), waksman(m), todaynewsreview, okenwa2019, OmoOshodi(m), balominer, richeazy(m), omofem, deecis, enlady(f), allubi(m), Ayo7, Bio386(m), paulos8, sexiestharam(f), eduevolutionnow(m), LugarT, kaball32, Dogeland, Childofaking, Linux007(m), davspog2(m), NaijaEfcc, jackbaur(m), Eibams60(m), espn(m), CadetFrancis, PstIshie, Honesty007(m), AloyalNigerian(m), princejayboss, Fumbaby, Berbakaz(m), donsteve02, Mistermamus(m), lukecent, dolphinife, youseuph(m), oluwaseun63, olaludea, humblesteve(m), yanjutomi(m), Running204(m), Standardcosting, biobab23(m) and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23