However, thanks to the book written by Dogara, we now know that Atiku gave 'solid voice" of support to Dogara and Saraki. This one may be tempted to say was part of his plan to frustrate PMB government and then help himself to the presidency.



Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar “solidly” backed Bukola Saraki’s bid to be senate president in 2015 — despite strong opposition from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently including President Muhammadu Buhari. Ahmed Lawan was the choice of the APC leadership for senate president

In his biography, ‘A Reed Made Flint’, authored by Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, Dogara provided more insight into the politics that ushered in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2015.



The biography, made available to only TheCable, is due for public presentation on December 26, 2017 to mark the 5oth birthday of the speaker.

“If I don’t say this to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s credit I will not be fair to him. It will amount to travesty. At the time when most leaders in the APC were not showing sympathy to our cause, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came out as one solid voice in support of both the candidature of the now Senate President (Bukola Saraki) and my humble self.



Now Saraki is supporting Atiku for president.

One good turn deserves another.



Cc:anonimi

Saraki looks up to Atiku,as his God father. 24 Likes

I hope saraki will reciprocate the gesture soon. 24 Likes

And so . . .?



Nigerian politics has nothing new to offer other than frequent cross carpeting and backstabbing.

Today's friends are tomorrow's enemies.



scratch my back today, tomorrow I will do same to you! 2 Likes

Hmmm..2019 will be a year of great betrayals.

Indirectly he is telling us where his loyalties lie.

We are watching. Anything to remove bihari from aso villa is welcomed by me.

If APC can do it by presenting another candidate the better.

Buhari is too old to rule us. He should be retired by now if he was in the civil service.

Nigerians have never had it this tough.

We need to change the change. 41 Likes 1 Share

so it is pay back time right?... 1 Like



Dogara...NE



Minorities



And why is all this coming out now,



Now let the political innuendos begin.....







And yet the dullard thinks 2019 will be a walk over 22 Likes

Buhari will be left with only His CPC base and few ACN sympathizers by 2019. He is an error Never to be repeated thrice! 24 Likes 1 Share

Recent outbursts from APC's major stalwarts just showed that a panic mode have set in because of two things:

1.Atiku's defection from the APC & likely many other to come.

2.The successful PDP national convention. 21 Likes





And how did saraki and Dogara's ascendancy become a stumbling block to the administration of Buhari? Iffa slap you ehn.. Op what is wrong in Atiku supporting Saraki and Dogara in their quests? I thought you all swore to jail saraki for following the minds of the people, the man will soon complete his tenure and return.And how did saraki and Dogara's ascendancy become a stumbling block to the administration of Buhari? Iffa slap you ehn.. 4 Likes

Yes we know...the formation that would dismantle APC



PDP Chairman: Uche Secondus (SS caucus PDP)

Senate President : Saraki (NC caucus PDP)

Speaker : Dogara (NE caucus PDP)

Presidency: (North - Atiku, Markafi, Sule in order of preference)

Vice President (South East - Ekeweremadu, Obi) 4 Likes 1 Share

Is Sarrki the nairaland rabble rouser dead? I dont see him in threads anymore 1 Like

You lot missed the point by a mile.

This revelation shows that Atiku, from beginning was not actually for APC. The real APC treated him accordingly, hence the joke made by PMB to Oyegun about Atiku's defection.

I am certain, by God's Grace, you rejoicing over this expo is a wase of time. All your permutation is worth nothing. Come 2019, PMB will beat any comedian PDP will nominate hands down.



Samplers- Check the records of elections PMB has participated in, you will find that he has never lost in North East.

PDP has also lost South West, even before election by not zoning the chairmanship to it.

Do you think, SW will settle for Senate President or SFG, when it has VP, Min. Works, Power& Housing,Mineral Mines & Steel, Finance,Health, Communication and other key appointments in the Presidency, MDA.

North West will also vote PMB. SS & SE will be divided, but PMB will retain his seat.

If you don't like that, then you can relocate to LIBYA 17 Likes 4 Shares

2019 is going to be the sweatest election year ever

ATIKULATE IS DEFINITELY A BIG POLITICAL HORSE WILL A LARGE POLITICAL CLOUT IN OUR NATION....... any one who is denying that is only Decieving himself/Herself....

2019 is not far away..

GOD KEEPING US WE WILL ALL SEE IT 3 Likes

Old wine

Old bottles

Bad taste........ 2 Likes 1 Share

Dogara should stop yapping.



Keep some of the mystery and intrigue nah 2 Likes

Dagaya:

Hmmm..2019 will be a year of great betrayals.

Indirectly he is telling us where his loyalties lie.

We are watching. Anything to remove bihari from aso villa is welcomed by me.

If APC can do it by presenting another candidate the better.

Buhari is too old to rule us. He should be retired by now if he was in the civil service.

Nigerians have never had it this tough.

We need to change the change.

Atiku will be 72 in 2019

This biography is too early,



it seems 2019 campaign has just begin

2019 is taking shape...

So?

Now I know why APC is apprehensive, Atiku has a lot of sympathizers in the present Govt.

Buhari is very popular in the North but Atiku has more friends across the length and width of Nigeria 6 Likes 1 Share

Everything that goes on behind close doors must be brought someday..



Meanwhile check signature 2 Likes

Keneking:

Yes we know...the formation that would dismantle APC



PDP Chairman: Uche Secondus (SS caucus PDP)

Senate President : Saraki (NC caucus PDP)

Speaker : Dogara (NE caucus PDP)

Presidency: (North - Atiku, Markafi, Sule in order of preference)

Vice President (South East - Ekeweremadu, Obi)

So where is our darling South West!

adadike281:

I hope saraki will reciprocate the gesture soon.

And if he doesn't reciprocate it, you can gather ipod clowns, potopoto Jews and other drunkards to support Atiku.



Forget SE sef, your votes are inconsequential because you're predictable. How many votes do you people have that you're making noise? Even at that, when Atiku dumps you clowns, shame won't allow you vote APC, you're sentenced to PDP with hard labour. And if he doesn't reciprocate it, you can gather ipod clowns, potopoto Jews and other drunkards to support Atiku.Forget SE sef, your votes are inconsequential because you're predictable. How many votes do you people have that you're making noise? Even at that, when Atiku dumps you clowns, shame won't allow you vote APC, you're sentenced to PDP with hard labour. 2 Likes

ATIKU2019 shikenah