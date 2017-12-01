Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo (4040 Views)

According to the beautiful bride



"It all started 9yrs ago in zamfara state when he came for services.... met him in a shop where i went to collect my clothes on a Friday evening.... it all started with you are beautiful I smiled and was like thank you....we had a little chat and exchange contact....after the service before he left he looked at me and was i love you so much...and went on and said I will go and make money,come back and marry you...

Never believed it but to my greatest surprise that was exactly what he did



Today we are happy married....I thank God for being with us all through the years till today"



d bride look lovely 3 Likes 1 Share

The bride is so cute. Happy married life. 1 Like







After 9years and all the water that must have gone under the bridge?

He still came back for her...

Is her kpekus made of gold?



I suspect the groom was charmed or he is just plain foolish.



In those 9 years he was making money, all the men in the neighborhood would have used his wife to play coupon. After 9years and all the water that must have gone under the bridge?He still came back for her...Is her kpekus made of gold?I suspect the groom was charmed or he is just plain foolish.In those 9 years he was making money, all the men in the neighborhood would have used his wife to play coupon. 3 Likes 2 Shares









A follow up question is, while he was away making money, what was the bride doing? Probably staring at the calender waiting











HML to you both Put differently, if he hadn't made money, he wouldn't have been married to you nowA follow up question is, while he was away making money, what was the bride doing? Probably staring at the calender waitingHML to you both 1 Like

INSPIRING.



I hope our young men can learn something positive from this.

I wonder what would have happened if he came back with no money. 6 Likes

this man try.

u be real man

You can't try these with some (Igbo) girls.

B4 u know it by the time u come back they are already with the 3rd child.

Igbo marriage ehn .....If u no get money(you no d rest)

.





Reading this,



I know some ladies will start dreaming.



Better go and make money your self and stop waiting for the man.



1 Like

Not all girls get sense wait

They look good together... The lady is beautiful

Nonsense

If they can date for nine years ,then their marriage is na sugar. 'Lord of the rings' crew back off!

So u dey one place dey wait for 9 yrs abi...?

L

Just like that...





After he must have slept with her for over 1000 times, dey now decide to get married.

9 years of dating? Should have been shorter Dan Lukaku's success in Man Utd and it would have been better.



I don't wish dem HML ...After he must have slept with her for over 1000 times, dey now decide to get married.9 years of dating? Should have been shorter Dan Lukaku's success in Man Utd and it would have been better.I don't wish dem HML

The same way I told Funke 8 years ago, I went back this year she has dropped two kids at home.

Hmmmm I can't come n go kill my self for nothing

Ok

Sometimes been patience and loyal is the KEY

NwaAmaikpe:



Yes, go ahead, we are waiting! Yes, go ahead, we are waiting! 1 Like

Radiant1020:

They look good together... The lady is beautiful





I will go and make money come back and marry you I will go and make money come back and marry you

just wondering what the lady was doing when the guy was busy hustling for money she might have given it to 20 guys already

you can tell she loves him dearly, look at how she's looking at him