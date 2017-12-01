₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,674 members, 3,964,985 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo (4040 Views)
Pretty Lawyer Finally Marries Her Soldier Heartthrob After Years Of Dating. PICS / Woman Caught Rubbing The Stomach Of Bride On Her Wedding Day (Video) / The Face Of A Groom Kissing A Bride On Their Wedding Day Causes Confusion (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by olaboo123: 10:24am
Beautiful Couple! Share a romantic kiss on there wedding day after 9years of Dating (photos)
According to the beautiful bride
"It all started 9yrs ago in zamfara state when he came for services.... met him in a shop where i went to collect my clothes on a Friday evening.... it all started with you are beautiful I smiled and was like thank you....we had a little chat and exchange contact....after the service before he left he looked at me and was i love you so much...and went on and said I will go and make money,come back and marry you...
Never believed it but to my greatest surprise that was exactly what he did
Today we are happy married....I thank God for being with us all through the years till today"
via http://loveandgizt.blogspot.com/2017/12/beautiful-couple-share-romantic-kiss-on.html
Wedding pictures below...
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by olaboo123: 10:27am
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by bless2000: 10:44am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove oya promise land
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by bless2000: 10:45am
d bride look lovely
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by dollyjoy(f): 12:27pm
The bride is so cute. Happy married life.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 12:27pm
After 9years and all the water that must have gone under the bridge?
He still came back for her...
Is her kpekus made of gold?
I suspect the groom was charmed or he is just plain foolish.
In those 9 years he was making money, all the men in the neighborhood would have used his wife to play coupon.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Tomjazzy2: 12:28pm
Put differently, if he hadn't made money, he wouldn't have been married to you now
A follow up question is, while he was away making money, what was the bride doing? Probably staring at the calender waiting
HML to you both
1 Like
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:28pm
INSPIRING.
I hope our young men can learn something positive from this.
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by NairalandCS(m): 12:28pm
I wonder what would have happened if he came back with no money.
6 Likes
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by coolie1: 12:28pm
this man try.
u be real man
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by phlemzee(m): 12:28pm
You can't try these with some (Igbo) girls.
B4 u know it by the time u come back they are already with the 3rd child.
Igbo marriage ehn .....If u no get money(you no d rest)
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by JaayStar: 12:28pm
.
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Icecomrade: 12:28pm
Reading this,
I know some ladies will start dreaming.
Better go and make money your self and stop waiting for the man.
1 Like
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by IHATEPUZZY(m): 12:29pm
Not all girls get sense wait
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Radiant1020(f): 12:29pm
They look good together... The lady is beautiful
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Elnino4ladies: 12:29pm
Nonsense
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Macnnoli4(m): 12:29pm
If they can date for nine years ,then their marriage is na sugar. 'Lord of the rings' crew back off!
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by blaze1916(m): 12:29pm
So u dey one place dey wait for 9 yrs abi...?
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by empressteemah06(f): 12:29pm
L
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by policy12: 12:29pm
Just like that...
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by moscobabs(m): 12:29pm
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by FrenchWay: 12:29pm
...
After he must have slept with her for over 1000 times, dey now decide to get married.
9 years of dating? Should have been shorter Dan Lukaku's success in Man Utd and it would have been better.
I don't wish dem HML
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by chyy5(m): 12:29pm
The same way I told Funke 8 years ago, I went back this year she has dropped two kids at home.
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Solomonudofia(m): 12:30pm
Hmmmm I can't come n go kill my self for nothing
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by miredia(m): 12:30pm
Ok
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Thisis2raw(m): 12:30pm
Sometimes been patience and loyal is the KEY
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Bayajidda1: 12:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Yes, go ahead, we are waiting!
1 Like
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by Elnino4ladies: 12:30pm
Radiant1020:
I will go and make money come back and marry you
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by jimyjames(m): 12:30pm
just wondering what the lady was doing when the guy was busy hustling for money she might have given it to 20 guys already
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by KreativGenius: 12:31pm
you can tell she loves him dearly, look at how she's looking at him
|Re: Couple Share A Romantic Kiss On Their Wedding Day After 9 Years Of Dating (Photo by enemyofprogress: 12:31pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew the girl no even fine
Get Your Canada,australia,schenegen,qatar,dubai & Kuwait Work Permit Visas / Terrible Accident Along Kachia-kaduna Road / 26 Jan Republic Day Patriotic Poems For Kids
Viewing this topic: DaDon2, moscobabs(m), nigerianforums, Generalkaycee(m), miredia(m), geovidal(m), Anka(m), VIPERVENOM(m), Akeem1759, Racing(m), Chanchit, EGBAX(m), Magma101, docayo, teejay4CHRIST, olhawhaley, PointZerom, Agbajen, Paulagada, Celcius, Uyi168(m), Nathdoug(m), chrisbaxtian(m), deenee, SIFA(m), Oba09085(m), ayanola, teeepen, Neyoyo(m), pagekollection2(m), DaBill001(m), uscofield, Foxflames, sabola, Shegzy8(m), Aquina, Heady109, LagosCiti, mokoshalb(m), vladimiros, diuloaku(m), jliusadura(m), Dhayor001(m), techP(m), Oludon20, Emescot(m), brightestjames, manutdadex(m), empressteemah06(f), tejiritex, ojayfrancis(m), emror4u(m), Archangel15, milky200(m), ijeshaboy, WilliamPossible(m), bostonj, juddexy2(m), Iamtipsyy(m), conscienceman4, udemejack(m), thunderrider, sylva1, dotuna3(m), Icecomrade, enigmaticlion, LEGHEND(m), livingg(m), astricker, Tuatara(m), Tomjazzy2, Solomonudofia(m), EZENDIZUOGU(m), meelorlah(f), stephenmorris(m), JuicyStar, ooluwatobi(m), newsynews, evadreams(f), miracool946, stone316, mysticwarrior(m), solid3(m), biacan(f), Bants(m), runtoman, Annibel(f), eddyvin(m), khaz(m), GreenAcres(m), showghan(m), NOC1(m), Lilbvlgari733(m), mmag(m), abdulkarim08050, waledud(m), femixyz(m), enque(f), WHIZKIDEFE(m), dquantom, gbadexy(m), Yugosng(m), icon2, icn121, Firstcitizen, MONITZ, iamtardey, jamariwolf(f), Saintsquare(m), Mishinah, Parcks(m), Dagaya(m), PMWSpirit(m), Christane(m), sandland, belloboy, bettercreature(m), sexuential(m), mysteriousman(m), agbeke16, Chukazu, donkotman(m), kitaatita, AlexCk, OkaiCorne(m), apach4ever(m), sanyaolumotors1(m), taiwoliu(m), BIGDADDY000(m), jimwest(m), chibzykeys(m), YOMZE(m), demoBaba, timo70, alybdriq, shurch(m), Toluowo, Ilumire, efighter, lungtruth(m), Talkingboy, Timawuj(m), dreamworld, egedege1(m), tofolo(m), Suspense12(m), princetom1(m), bukas15(m), evamena, Greaterview, TheGoodJoe(m), noscarn91(m), Jayk1(m), OboOlora(f), peacefulshe, osaaaaa, BanevsJoker(m), keandre, magaji700(m), Cupidkc(m), 2nex(m), alort, bankole200(m), TheLastNazgul(m), Rebuke, AishaBuhari, bigass(f), oba2flex(m), Barywhyte(m), ekwemzy2014(m), oladcity(m), mranswer, Snagid, Youngsage, emmylad4, davdjayj, gbajeboy, Amebo1(m), stanliwise(m), kokomaster3d, back2sender, milkymouth(m), xcessm, daddyp76(m), kayLion(m), Daboomb, Bills2307(m), ezegold4we, Onubaba(m), cnc(m), jacyruth11(f), ayaside(m), phatnelly(f), Flobakd(m), therapistmrs, dharmmyajishako(m), sudino, fire4fire, latonyn(m), kingsley3218(m), Olarajee(m), ogmask, weemee, imageghana, goldenval(m), Samakus(m), Kingvince(m), SalamRushdie, Gentlebabs(m), processrxtn, yahooz, duruanyimhenry(m), Holycity(f), DaddyYoo, damosade(m), senatorS2(m), koolcat, streeetcred, Asolukah, TeejayMaya(m), phlemzee(m), StateNews, Jman06(m), Bibitayo2, icon8, AKIN2720, marwanafrica(m), Yomit71, ceeroh(m), Radiant1020(f), ev4real(m), Koolking(m), Elthugnificent(m), biobuk1(m), FoxyFlow(m), babablogger, boman2014, nowornever2016, Danchibez, samnyeks, Olulo, kylie01, EKEMIL, Macnnoli4(m), VampireeM(f), Mufasa27(m), andyomar, realmadrid1(m), cutieisme(m), ilashine, bbsteve(m), OBAGADAFFI, lost24, nerodenero, Chidinho10(m), SimplyFabulous, igbewins(m), owoademola, tranxo(m), NaijaNaWaa, CrescentMoon(m), yampoo(m), EmpressEnnie(f), Feyol55(m), akachianyim, Running204(m), madridguy(m), boss1310(m), OKWUSIGO(m), sweettease(f), blaze1916(m), NwaAmaikpe, Amazondepth(m), Wishaky(f), Inkredible(m), chyy5(m), okerekeobasi, Fazemood(m), Tobi45, azeezhy(m), bjhaid, Adaomalight(f), Nukilia, GIDIBANKZ(m), opribo(m), Anugod(f), 9jakohai(m), mekusa12, tolextony(m), odalon, deeLima86(m), jonaifame22(m), saintmark88(m), leorayvon, danvon(m), toutlemonde, crankey(m), Lesage, dgr8truth(m), WomanOfRace(f), sobastical(m), olumario(m), IgweBUIKE1(m), wura2020, gabby02, sunsewa16, chykdavic(m), geoinvestor(m), Dammytrager(m), davvyRanking, Emanuola(m), Dimsteel(m), temitopeking(m), tobdee, Spanner4(m), Nazeren(f), Iolo(m), Awalla, dannyzakks(m), ccvizzle(m), profosa, euwajeh(m), chapmann(m), Zenzu01(m), Nwaoma198(f), Maychang(f), elampiro(m), mebad(m), Deeldorado, secretsuccess, itiswellandwell, tendawarrior1(m), sweetrace(f), quadrillio(m), CaroTone(f), Tapalos, VictorAJ(m), stevolinkon40, chrischina(m), LockDown69(m), Niftykid, ALADE4J2, flexgee, Stexy(m), degood01, Shirleytemple(f), NASTYNASOSO, Owodiran1(m), ayolomo1512, smog471(m), Akambaowo and 634 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29