|#GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by oluwabless1: 11:24am
In recent times, Davido has been shopping for Gucci for an unidentified girlfriend,.It appears they finally met up and took a trip to Dubai. After some Gucci retail theraphy, he showed off their Gucci swag and her Rolex watch.
They later went clubbing in matching Gucci belts.
Davido is in love every other week ...Luckily for his ladies, unlike Floyd Mayweather, he doesn't take back his gifts.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by millyajay(f): 11:27am
.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by veekid(m): 4:40pm
Is this not an old pishure?
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by judecares1: 4:40pm
#30billion style
1 Like
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by policy12: 4:40pm
Another baby Mama...
1 Like
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by enemyofprogress: 4:40pm
They are more expenses than Atiku's shoes
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by baby124: 4:40pm
The great impregnator. He is on the move again. That girl better go on birth control. Tufiakwa.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by coolshegs10(m): 4:40pm
First time Davido will sign a NDA agreement with a lady.. We're waiting ó.
Does Mayweather collects his gifts back?
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by HARDLABOR: 4:40pm
Copying hushdog
Buh den fvck denied to be given
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by NwaAmaikpe: 4:40pm
Girls and awoof.
This is how it starts, tomorrow maggots will start coming out of her kpekus.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by hensben(m): 4:40pm
You mean one night GF
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by hypertension(m): 4:41pm
my guy
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by tstx(m): 4:41pm
Until you make money you will never know how shallow Nigerian girls are..
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by BagWay: 4:41pm
100 dollar belt
and 80$ bag
wtf
real gucci
real cheap niggi
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by inoki247: 4:41pm
make I check google whether Na original...
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by sinola(m): 4:41pm
millyajay:
another baby mama in the making
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by hollamanng(m): 4:41pm
T
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by qualityGod(m): 4:41pm
It's ur life live it like u don't care
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by sandrahnaub(f): 4:41pm
Okay
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by Prettythicksmee(f): 4:42pm
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by jimyjames(m): 4:42pm
ok we done hear , hope am not sounding too jealous
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by hobermener: 4:42pm
David about to equal wiz' s record.
Everything with these boys na competition
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by columbus007(m): 4:43pm
i havent seen her face,but everythg in me says that the babe is clean,too bleeping clean and thats whats up to me.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by Effizy12(m): 4:43pm
How is this a news.All is gone for Narialand.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by Amberon11: 4:43pm
Lol
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by hollamanng(m): 4:43pm
I think Davido is the real baba 70
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by veekid(m): 4:43pm
enemyofprogress:yeah they were expenses
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by dhamstar(m): 4:44pm
mtcheeew
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by nextstep(m): 4:44pm
baby124:But that baby is what she wants... a steady paycheck for the rest of her life, sad to say
*of course we're making many assumptions and aspersions on the girl, I don't mean her specifically, just that that's what many "fans" are after.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by biacan(f): 4:44pm
His father's money
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by shogotermies(m): 4:44pm
oh....... how is this news na.
|Re: #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag by tstx(m): 4:44pm
baby124:you must be confusing Davido with WizKid.
