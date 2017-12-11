Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag (3813 Views)

In recent times, Davido has been shopping for Gucci for an unidentified girlfriend,.It appears they finally met up and took a trip to Dubai. After some Gucci retail theraphy, he showed off their Gucci swag and her Rolex watch.



They later went clubbing in matching Gucci belts.

Davido is in love every other week ...Luckily for his ladies, unlike Floyd Mayweather, he doesn't take back his gifts.



















Is this not an old pishure?

#30billion style 1 Like

Another baby Mama... 1 Like

They are more expenses than Atiku's shoes

The great impregnator. He is on the move again. That girl better go on birth control. Tufiakwa.





Does Mayweather collects his gifts back? First time Davido will sign a NDA agreement with a lady.. We're waiting ó.Does Mayweather collects his gifts back?





Buh den fvck denied to be given Copying hushdogBuh den fvck denied to be given







Girls and awoof.



This is how it starts, tomorrow maggots will start coming out of her kpekus. Girls and awoof.This is how it starts, tomorrow maggots will start coming out of her kpekus. 3 Likes 2 Shares

You mean one night GF

my guy

Until you make money you will never know how shallow Nigerian girls are..

100 dollar belt

and 80$ bag

wtf

real gucci

real cheap niggi

make I check google whether Na original...

millyajay:

another baby mama in the making another baby mama in the making

It's ur life live it like u don't care

ok we done hear , hope am not sounding too jealous

David about to equal wiz' s record.

Everything with these boys na competition

i havent seen her face,but everythg in me says that the babe is clean,too bleeping clean and thats whats up to me.

How is this a news.All is gone for Narialand.

I think Davido is the real baba 70

enemyofprogress:

They are more expenses than Atiku's shoes yeah they were expenses yeah they were

baby124:

The great impregnator. He is on the move again. That girl better go on birth control. Tufiakwa. But that baby is what she wants... a steady paycheck for the rest of her life, sad to say



His father's money

oh....... how is this news na.