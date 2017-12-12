₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by osymerga(m): 12:07pm
Ali Modu Sheriff, escaped being lynched in Maiduguri.
What an irony of life?
VIDEO: This undated video shows former governor of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff confronted by a hostile mob in Maiduguri. The ex- Givernor who was briefly the chairman of @OfficialPDPNig has been accused of creating and funding the deadly Islamist terror group known as Boko Haram
Watch video below: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940516656194846720
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:10pm
Ok
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 12:11pm
Pictures?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by osymerga(m): 12:12pm
Finding it difficult to post the video here.
Who knows how it work ?
This is the link... http://www.thebreakingtimes.com/ali-modu-sheriff-escapes-lynching-in-maiduguri-video/
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by AK6464(m): 12:13pm
No link? no Pictures?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Keneking: 12:15pm
APC member
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Lomprico2: 12:27pm
I saw the vid, I dont know what to say
I dont know if the mob are begging for money or they really want to fuckhim up.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by MrPolitics: 1:19pm
Wow. They were going to beat him if they had the chance.
This man has just been removed from Naija political calculations like that.
PDP doesn't want him, APC doesn't want him
He has expired it seems
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by MrPolitics: 1:22pm
Mynd44 lalasticlala
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 1:47pm
All I know is our very own dullard was part of the initiators of Boko Haram and may as well still be funding them
Bu for Boko
Hari for Haram
Argue with your local government chairman or if that's too difficult, you can argue with your shït hole
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by jericco1(m): 1:48pm
stupid man
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:48pm
Close shave with death......
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Edisheh: 1:49pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by HAH: 1:49pm
Hmmmm, sas
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by coolie1: 1:50pm
so na u
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by kollinz1234: 1:50pm
Karma!!!!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Tascom236: 1:51pm
Why he escape ? E for wait mak dem batter ham nah..
Onikun bentu...
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 1:51pm
I don't support jungle justice but if na to fvck up these kind persons, na me go buy the petrol sef
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Ijsap: 1:51pm
Sometimes i wonder who is more cruel, the accused or the mob.
There is no justification for jungle justice.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by lookingfly: 1:52pm
Where are the ppl saying gej is the sponsor of bh?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by AceRoyal: 1:52pm
Well... It's a good start!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:53pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by onatisi(m): 1:54pm
very very good
time for nigerians to start showing their grievances
rather than keeping quiet
he was even walking majestically towards them , thinking they wont attack him
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by oshe111(m): 1:54pm
Hack him in half #FulaniHerdsmenStyle
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 1:55pm
Having failed in his mole role to scatter or kill the PDP,Sheriff just became politically useless.Time to feel the same pain he inflicted.Weldone youths.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by bedspread: 1:56pm
Sahara better put date and tell us
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 1:57pm
madridguy:Thought he was your undisputed PDP chairman then.Why laughing @ his travails?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) by Balkan(m): 1:58pm
APC used him and dumped him.
Tinubu's own loading
