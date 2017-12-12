Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ali Modu Sheriff Escapes Mob Action In Maiduguri (Video, Photos) (11110 Views)

What an irony of life?



VIDEO: This undated video shows former governor of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff confronted by a hostile mob in Maiduguri. The ex- Givernor who was briefly the chairman of @OfficialPDPNig has been accused of creating and funding the deadly Islamist terror group known as Boko Haram

Watch video below: Ali Modu Sheriff, escaped being lynched in Maiduguri.What an irony of life?Watch video below: https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/940516656194846720

Ok

Pictures?



Who knows how it work ?



This is the link... Finding it difficult to post the video here.Who knows how it work ?This is the link... http://www.thebreakingtimes.com/ali-modu-sheriff-escapes-lynching-in-maiduguri-video/

No link? no Pictures?

APC member





I dont know if the mob are begging for money or they really want to fuckhim up. I saw the vid, I dont know what to sayI dont know if the mob are begging for money or they really want to fuckhim up.

Wow. They were going to beat him if they had the chance.



This man has just been removed from Naija political calculations like that.



PDP doesn't want him, APC doesn't want him



He has expired it seems 6 Likes

All I know is our very own dullard was part of the initiators of Boko Haram and may as well still be funding them





Bu for Boko

Hari for Haram



Argue with your local government chairman or if that's too difficult, you can argue with your shït hole 5 Likes 1 Share

stupid man

Close shave with death...... 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm, sas

so na u 2 Likes

Karma!!!!







Onikun bentu... Why he escape ? E for wait mak dem batter ham nah..Onikun bentu...

I don't support jungle justice but if na to fvck up these kind persons, na me go buy the petrol sef 4 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes i wonder who is more cruel, the accused or the mob.



There is no justification for jungle justice.

Where are the ppl saying gej is the sponsor of bh? 4 Likes

Well... It's a good start!



time for nigerians to start showing their grievances

rather than keeping quiet

he was even walking majestically towards them , thinking they wont attack him very very goodtime for nigerians to start showing their grievancesrather than keeping quiethe was even walking majestically towards them , thinking they wont attack him 3 Likes 1 Share

Hack him in half #FulaniHerdsmenStyle 3 Likes

Having failed in his mole role to scatter or kill the PDP,Sheriff just became politically useless.Time to feel the same pain he inflicted.Weldone youths. 2 Likes

Sahara better put date and tell us

madridguy:

Thought he was your undisputed PDP chairman then.Why laughing @ his travails? Thought he was your undisputed PDP chairman then.Why laughing @ his travails? 3 Likes