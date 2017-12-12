Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) (17547 Views)

He wrote :



Yesterday I pulled up at a total service station on Mobolaji Bank Anthony to get the alignment done. I met Juliana @murphy.juliana … such a warm, driven, eloquent and passionate mechanic with excellent customer relations skills. I’m a huge fan! Thanks for doing a great job. See more beautiful photos of this Lady below



Wow….and she’s beautiful





Gist from Praizeupdates





Dominic Toretto : It starts with the eyes. She's gotta have those kind of eyes that can look right through the bullshit, to the good in someone. 20% angel, 80% devil. Down to earth. Ain't afraid to get a little engine grease under her fingernails. 35 Likes 3 Shares

... But she's out there working for her money.. Blessings fall on her... Beautiful ...some ladies are out there Slaying, Counting likes on instagram, Looking for guys to scam... But she's out there working for her money.. Blessings fall on her... 78 Likes 4 Shares

shes sooo beautiful 5 Likes

She's hardworking 3 Likes

The REAL way to slay..........

Work, get paid and enjoy life to the fullest.

That's the way to slay!!



Weldone pretty lady!

The sky is just your starting point!!



God bless our hustles! 7 Likes 3 Shares

It's a win-win situation for herself and Oga.. she gets paid and oga get more customers cos I can imagine how many people would be taking their cars for regular servicing just to see her handle it for them











You will see stuff like



Car owner: Abeg I wan service my car, where Juliana?

Oga workshop: Juliana no dey today, she dey leave

Car owner: When she go come

Oga workshop: Next year

Car owner: Okay I go come back

Oga workshop: You no service your car again

Car owner: I go manage am like dat (drives off and splashes potopoto on Oga workshop)















In other news, She is in the workshop handling nuts while some Mumu slayqueens are in the bedroom also handling nuts 32 Likes 2 Shares





She didn't use maku-up ? 1 Like 1 Share



Omo...if this kin gehs work on your d.ick ehn!

You go come in 0.0003 milliseconds. Omo...if this kin gehs work on your d.ick ehn!You go come in 0.0003 milliseconds. 9 Likes

Slay mama

OP, U need braces and maybe scaling n polishing

Wow, what's her native name?

Wow....Kudos to her

The only thing some people can do is to pose fr pictures

Ask dem to come and loose ordinary bolt they will be looking like fried egg!!!

you can also contact me for to handle your software and web projects

Most of the guys here are pessimistic in nature.

I hope you don't get banned for this.

All the best in your venture from me. Most of the guys here are pessimistic in nature.I hope you don't get banned for this.All the best in your venture from me. 2 Likes 1 Share

She can gauge oil and check tyre pressure only

She is Hot on so many levels 1 Like

Better than empty skull slay queens! 2 Likes 1 Share

...

See how I run come this thread thinking I'll see a hot geh.





This one no fine na.

See her head like Opiolor Mango

Beauty and brain

Nice 1 Like





The only time you can see those lazy slayqueens face like this is when they are receiving small doctor in bed.



weldone baby See an hardworking lady's faceThe only time you can see those lazy slayqueens face like this is when they are receiving small doctor in bed.weldone baby 4 Likes

Others are busy forming nonsense... Menstuating up an down. Idiots 2 Likes





Good looking

Okorocha, pls erect a statue for her 3 Likes

goodlooking[b]



why una dey lie

This is confirmed slay Queen, not all this liability opening their ynash upandan, they'll be asking for what their father can't do for them in 10years 7 Likes