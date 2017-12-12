₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 1:32pm
According to actor seun Ajayi Who Shared This Information on his IG page met this beautiful young Lady mechanic, her name is Juliana..
He wrote :
Yesterday I pulled up at a total service station on Mobolaji Bank Anthony to get the alignment done. I met Juliana @murphy.juliana … such a warm, driven, eloquent and passionate mechanic with excellent customer relations skills. I’m a huge fan! Thanks for doing a great job. See more beautiful photos of this Lady below
Wow….and she’s beautiful
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by felnino(m): 1:41pm
Dominic Toretto : It starts with the eyes. She's gotta have those kind of eyes that can look right through the bullshit, to the good in someone. 20% angel, 80% devil. Down to earth. Ain't afraid to get a little engine grease under her fingernails.
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 2:00pm
Beautiful ...some ladies are out there Slaying, Counting likes on instagram, Looking for guys to scam... But she's out there working for her money.. Blessings fall on her...
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by roarik(f): 2:04pm
shes sooo beautiful
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by thesicilian: 2:07pm
She's hardworking
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:18pm
The REAL way to slay..........
Work, get paid and enjoy life to the fullest.
That's the way to slay!!
Weldone pretty lady!
The sky is just your starting point!!
God bless our hustles!
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 3:19pm
It's a win-win situation for herself and Oga.. she gets paid and oga get more customers cos I can imagine how many people would be taking their cars for regular servicing just to see her handle it for them
You will see stuff like
Car owner: Abeg I wan service my car, where Juliana?
Oga workshop: Juliana no dey today, she dey leave
Car owner: When she go come
Oga workshop: Next year
Car owner: Okay I go come back
Oga workshop: You no service your car again
Car owner: I go manage am like dat (drives off and splashes potopoto on Oga workshop)
In other news, She is in the workshop handling nuts while some Mumu slayqueens are in the bedroom also handling nuts
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by directonpc(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Talkingboy: 3:19pm
She didn't use maku-up ?
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 3:20pm
Omo...if this kin gehs work on your d.ick ehn!
You go come in 0.0003 milliseconds.
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by johnstar(m): 3:20pm
Slay mama
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:20pm
OP, U need braces and maybe scaling n polishing
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Kashbwoyjnr: 3:20pm
Wow, what's her native name?
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by phlemzee(m): 3:20pm
Wow....Kudos to her
The only thing some people can do is to pose fr pictures
Ask dem to come and loose ordinary bolt they will be looking like fried egg!!!
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:20pm
oluwaseyi000:Most of the guys here are pessimistic in nature.
I hope you don't get banned for this.
All the best in your venture from me.
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Keneking: 3:20pm
She can gauge oil and check tyre pressure only
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by adekhingz(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by deco22(m): 3:21pm
She is Hot on so many levels
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 3:21pm
Better than empty skull slay queens!
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by FrenchWay: 3:22pm
...
See how I run come this thread thinking I'll see a hot geh.
This one no fine na.
See her head like Opiolor Mango
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by salvation101(f): 3:22pm
Beauty and brain
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 3:22pm
Nice
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 3:22pm
See an hardworking lady's face
The only time you can see those lazy slayqueens face like this is when they are receiving small doctor in bed.
weldone baby
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by kuchikau1: 3:22pm
Others are busy forming nonsense... Menstuating up an down. Idiots
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Techm8: 3:22pm
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by zonax(m): 3:23pm
Good looking
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:23pm
Okorocha, pls erect a statue for her
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by coolie1: 3:23pm
goodlooking[b]
why una dey lie
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 3:23pm
This is confirmed slay Queen, not all this liability opening their ynash upandan, they'll be asking for what their father can't do for them in 10years
|Re: Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) by 2lateBiafra: 3:23pm
If her HUSBAND GIVE HER BELE, HOW SHE GO TAKE LIE DOWN UNDER CAR TO LOOSE GEARBOX
