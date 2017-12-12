₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by janellemonae: 1:34pm
Most of the women at the event dressed to the nines in their arabian outfits. But while some stunned at the event, a few others just fell flat.
1. Omotola ekeinde
2. Beverly naya
3. Chigul
4. Danielle down
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by janellemonae: 1:34pm
1. Zainab balogun
2. Aisha igbinovia
3. Ono bello
4. Yolanda okereke
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by FrenchWay: 2:35pm
...
FTC
I dedicate this FTC to Benedicta. I disvirgined her yesterday.
She kept crying and bleeding.
Oloun, obo ni aye!
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by moscobabs(m): 2:35pm
moderator pls help me delete the comment above so i can become the first to comment on this irrelevant topic
3 Likes
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by darular001: 2:35pm
i think so
ftc
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by popcykaylah(m): 2:35pm
Wey them dress like justice league so..
2 Likes
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by NoFavors: 2:35pm
What's all these?
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by saaedlee: 2:36pm
are these clowns?
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by Ugoeze2016: 2:36pm
Minus Omotola
1 Like
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by Kimy97(f): 2:36pm
Wch one concern me? Na my money dey use buy d cloth?
2 Likes
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by twentyk(m): 2:36pm
Wetin all these ones wear like this
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by megrimor(m): 2:36pm
See dressing like war shirts
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by banom(m): 2:36pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by docphresh(m): 2:36pm
The only off-outfit I see is Beverley.. Looks like she's living up to her role in wedding party 1.
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by Heywhizzy(m): 2:36pm
Nigerians sha... some of them can't actually convince themselves that the dress looks good on them but since it look Hollywood or controversial, it's a go-ahead
Too many copy cats in the industry
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by sucess001(m): 2:37pm
Whats wrong with these dresses? Its Arabian themed nau!!
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by jackdaniels(m): 2:37pm
Shameless
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by jenas0(m): 2:37pm
No more money for clothes, they prefer nature suits
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by ELgordo(m): 2:37pm
Nollywood
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by FitnessDoctor: 2:38pm
Most of the women at the event dressed to the nines in their arabian outfits. But while some stunned at the event, a few others just fell flat.
They all look good or do Nigerians even know what they call great fashion sense
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by puresaint(m): 2:38pm
What made them worst...cos don't think so!
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by sprintscr7: 2:38pm
banom:chigul be like Santa Claus wey miss road...with her puff puff body she dey dress like father crismas
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by ud4u: 2:38pm
At Beverly Naya, what a nonsense dressing
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by TrueSenator(m): 2:39pm
Dress watcher
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by blingxx(m): 2:39pm
It's December and some people are still celebrating Halloween
Weytin concern me sef... I won't even watch the movie
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by ennyscongy(m): 2:40pm
Una no get work, Lagos is dirty, make una find broom and Parker to deh clean. Rubbish
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by wristbangle(m): 2:40pm
No 2 - Beverly Naya. Her outfit is so pathetic. Anyway na her life, e no concern me.
I have a feeling that the wedding party 2 is over hyped.
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by babseg(m): 2:41pm
they all look scary
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:41pm
Their dress.
Their lives.
Their wedding party!
|Re: Worst Dressed Female Celebrities At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere? by emmabest2000(m): 2:42pm
Boobless outfit
1 Like 1 Share
