Most of the women at the event dressed to the nines in their arabian outfits. But while some stunned at the event, a few others just fell flat.





1. Omotola ekeinde

2. Beverly naya

3. Chigul

4. Danielle down

1. Zainab balogun

2. Aisha igbinovia

3. Ono bello

4. Yolanda okereke

...

i think so

ftc

Wey them dress like justice league so.. 2 Likes

What's all these?

are these clowns?

Minus Omotola 1 Like

Wch one concern me? Na my money dey use buy d cloth? 2 Likes

Wetin all these ones wear like this

See dressing like war shirts

I have nothing to say

The only off-outfit I see is Beverley.. Looks like she's living up to her role in wedding party 1.

Nigerians sha... some of them can't actually convince themselves that the dress looks good on them but since it look Hollywood or controversial, it's a go-ahead







Too many copy cats in the industry

Whats wrong with these dresses? Its Arabian themed nau!!

Shameless

No more money for clothes, they prefer nature suits

Nollywood

They all look good or do Nigerians even know what they call great fashion sense They all look good or do Nigerians even know what they call great fashion sense

What made them worst...cos don't think so!

banom:

I have nothing to say chigul be like Santa Claus wey miss road...with her puff puff body she dey dress like father crismas chigul be like Santa Claus wey miss road...with her puff puff body she dey dress like father crismas

At Beverly Naya, what a nonsense dressing

Dress watcher



Weytin concern me sef... I won't even watch the movie It's December and some people are still celebrating HalloweenWeytin concern me sef... I won't even watch the movie

Una no get work, Lagos is dirty, make una find broom and Parker to deh clean. Rubbish

No 2 - Beverly Naya. Her outfit is so pathetic. Anyway na her life, e no concern me.



I have a feeling that the wedding party 2 is over hyped.

they all look scary

Their dress.

Their lives.

Their wedding party!