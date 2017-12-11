₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by dre11(m): 2:17pm
#EndSARS: SARS Officer Gruesomely Tortures Man To Death In Ondo State, Dumps Corpse At Hospital Morgue
A police inspector, Ojelabi Oladele, with the SARS office in Akure, was said to have led the arrest of Mr. Ayoade before placing him in detention and torturing him to death.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/11/endsars-sars-officer-gruesomely-tortures-man-death-ondo-state-dumps-corpse-hospital
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Evablizin(f): 2:19pm
Wicked man,he will never go unpunished.
END SPECIAL ARM ROBBERY SQUAD.
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by NwaAmaikpe: 2:27pm
Some women are heartless.
Your husband is dead because you refused to sleep with the policeman.
Now, who were you saving the kpekus for?
I wonder why so much importance is attached to sex.
Sometimes I wish humans were like goats and lizards who shag freely without unnecessary bottlenecks.
#EndSARS.
11 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by greenvillle: 2:32pm
But is she a virgin. Why not just give him the vagina. U know Sars men are strong u might even enjoy him more than ur husband.
This death could have been avoided
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by cruchenutii: 2:33pm
Too many fake SARS news
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by moscobabs(m): 2:33pm
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Heywhizzy(m): 2:33pm
#EndSARS
But enough of all the lies already
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by baur(m): 2:33pm
haba... #EndSarsPlease.
1 Like
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by ogorwyne(f): 2:34pm
What kind of thing is this?
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Ugoeze2016: 2:34pm
Okay we get it but guys stop making up fake news about SARS
yes to #endSARS
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Offpoint: 2:34pm
Why we born in the first place if this is how we gonna go?
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by gozzlin: 2:35pm
Westerners.
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by NwaAmaikpe: 2:35pm
Even the Lord will not see at as a sin if she slept with the Policeman because she saved a life.
This is not cheating or adultery; it is a sacrifice and a proof of her love.
Afterall, the end justifies the means.
Her husband is dead and she will still end up sleeping around. So what was all her morality for?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by felixomor: 2:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Foolishness personified!
May God not allow your genes to be transferred to your children.
Amen
21 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by ENIMONEY(f): 2:35pm
The idiots above me won't blame the so called sars, it's the woman they blame. Una sef.
1 Like
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Mhizkel(f): 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:Ndi Ara!
4 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by dumo1(m): 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:It's like your ancestors refused to pass common sense down your family lineage.
9 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by jaykay2017: 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by BankeSmalls(f): 2:36pm
The policeman will go free and maybe kill a few more people if their wife refuse him sxs. That is the hopelessness and impunity of the Buharri led government.
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by AntiWailer: 2:36pm
N.a. wa
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Inception(m): 2:36pm
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by PAGAN9JA(m): 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:
people like you need to be shot in the head. spreading madness in this country.
6 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by Uchihaitaci: 2:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You are an unimaginable cretin
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by sdindan: 2:38pm
One day, God will bro a messiah that pick up arms against this evil police.
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by bayulll011(m): 2:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
who is this Lunatics.
Nairaland is full of insane mind these days.
4 Likes
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by PAGAN9JA(m): 2:38pm
greenvillle:
go service your moms vagina. im sure thats also normal for you.
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by DaBill001(m): 2:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Lemme quickly look for a good Brian for u
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by jimyjames(m): 2:38pm
between SARS and army who dey fear who ?
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by 9ja083(f): 2:38pm
End SARS
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by COvo(m): 2:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:You are so stupid that stupid is even surprised you're this stupid.
Fool!
1 Like
|Re: SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request by BruncleZuma: 2:39pm
And the man died but the evil scourge called SARS still lives on...it is called impunity and it's an African disease.
