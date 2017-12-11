Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Officer Tortures Man To Death In Ondo. Wife Turned Down His Sex Request (4751 Views)

A police inspector, Ojelabi Oladele, with the SARS office in Akure, was said to have led the arrest of Mr. Ayoade before placing him in detention and torturing him to death.



Seun Ayoade, 37, was tortured to death by an officer the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ondo State Police Command, SaharaReporters has learned.



Mr. Ayoade was arrested after SARS officers raided his home in Akure on October 12, 2017, following unfounded reports that he was a member of a robbery gang.



Ojelabi Oladele, a police inspector with the SARS office in Akure, was said to have led the arrest of Mr. Ayoade before placing him in detention and torturing him to death.



Mr. Oladele then dumped Mr. Ayoade’s corpse at the morgue of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure and lied to attendants that the deceased died as a result of gunshot wound he sustained during a duel with the police.



The deceased, who worked as a trader in his community, had allegedly been friends with Mr. Oladele. The two reportedly had a long-running argument over Gbemisola Okoro, the estranged wife of Mr. Ayoade and a police officer.



On Monday, SaharaReporters contacted Mrs. Okoro, and she confirmed that her estranged husband was tortured and killed by Mr. Oladele at the SARS facility in Akure.



She revealed how the disgruntled officer had been asking her for sex for many years but she rebuked him, which angered Mr. Oladele.



"I can't just imagine how a friend to my man [Mr. Ayoade] will be asking me for sex. It is very disgusting. Many times he [Mr. Oladele] asked me to go out with him, but I always tell him ‘no' and that I can't do it.



"Because I turned down his offer, he then decided to punish Mr Ayoade by calling him a criminal, hence his arrest and detention at the SARS office. And despite all this, Inspector Oladele is still threatening to deal me just because I refused to allow him to sleep with me.



"They have now killed my husband in their detention center with cooked-up lies that he was an armed robber who died during a gun duel with some police officers,” Mrs. Okoro revealed.



The policewoman further explained how she had been transferred from the Fanibi Police Station in Akure to another police station in Osogbo, Osun State.



Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the allegation to SaharaReporters on the phone on Monday evening.



Mr. Joseph explained that the case was already being investigated and assured that the officer would face the law if he is found culpable of the allegation.



"The Police Commissioner has ordered full-scale investigations into the ongoing case. Although it is an allegation, a panel has been set up, and investigations have begun to unravel the truth of the matter.



"And if the culprit [officer] is found guilty then he is going to face the prosecution and full wrath of the law," he said.





A human rights activist in the state, Adewumi Owolabi, had already taken up the case and petitioned the police intending to investigate his officers properly.















http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/11/endsars-sars-officer-gruesomely-tortures-man-death-ondo-state-dumps-corpse-hospital #EndSARS: SARS Officer Gruesomely Tortures Man To Death In Ondo State, Dumps Corpse At Hospital Morgue







Wicked man,he will never go unpunished.



END SPECIAL ARM ROBBERY SQUAD. Wicked man,he will never go unpunished.END SPECIAL ARM ROBBERY SQUAD. 3 Likes







Some women are heartless.

Your husband is dead because you refused to sleep with the policeman.

Now, who were you saving the kpekus for?



I wonder why so much importance is attached to sex.

Sometimes I wish humans were like goats and lizards who shag freely without unnecessary bottlenecks.



#EndSARS. Some women are heartless.Your husband is dead because you refused to sleep with the policeman.Now, who were you saving the kpekus for?I wonder why so much importance is attached to sex.Sometimes I wish humans were like goats and lizards who shag freely without unnecessary bottlenecks.#EndSARS. 11 Likes 6 Shares

But is she a virgin. Why not just give him the vagina. U know Sars men are strong u might even enjoy him more than ur husband.



This death could have been avoided

Too many fake SARS news

#EndSARS





But enough of all the lies already

haba... #EndSarsPlease. 1 Like

What kind of thing is this?



yes to #endSARS Okay we get it but guys stop making up fake news about SARSyes to #endSARS

Why we born in the first place if this is how we gonna go?

Westerners.





Even the Lord will not see at as a sin if she slept with the Policeman because she saved a life.



This is not cheating or adultery; it is a sacrifice and a proof of her love.

Afterall, the end justifies the means.



Her husband is dead and she will still end up sleeping around. So what was all her morality for? Even the Lord will not see at as a sin if she slept with the Policeman because she saved a life.This is not cheating or adultery; it is a sacrifice and a proof of her love.Afterall, the end justifies the means.Her husband is dead and she will still end up sleeping around. So what was all her morality for? 1 Like 1 Share

Foolishness personified!



May God not allow your genes to be transferred to your children.

Amen Foolishness personified!May God not allow your genes to be transferred to your children.Amen 21 Likes

The idiots above me won't blame the so called sars, it's the woman they blame. Una sef. 1 Like

The policeman will go free and maybe kill a few more people if their wife refuse him sxs. That is the hopelessness and impunity of the Buharri led government.

N.a. wa

people like you need to be shot in the head. spreading madness in this country. people like you need to be shot in the head. spreading madness in this country. 6 Likes

You are an unimaginable cretin You are an unimaginable cretin 5 Likes 1 Share

One day, God will bro a messiah that pick up arms against this evil police.

who is this Lunatics.

Nairaland is full of insane mind these days. who is this Lunatics.Nairaland is full of insane mind these days. 4 Likes

greenvillle:

But is she a virgin. Why not just give him the vagina. U know Sars men are strong u might even enjoy him more than ur husband.



This death could have been avoided

go service your moms vagina. im sure thats also normal for you. go service your moms vagina. im sure thats also normal for you.

Lemme quickly look for a good Brian for u Lemme quickly look for a good Brian for u

between SARS and army who dey fear who ?

End SARS

#EndSARS. You are so stupid that stupid is even surprised you're this stupid.

Fool! You are so stupid that stupid is even surprised you're this stupid.Fool! 1 Like